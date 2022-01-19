Summer is coming up fast, so there’s no better time to get your swimsuit ready. Bikinis for women are already showing up on popular online retailers, so get ready to pick out the best styles you’ll be rocking this year. The following styles are going to be all the rage when we return to the beach in 2022.

Tie-Die and Watercolors

Lighter pastels are going to be popular this year, especially tie-dye or watercolor patterns. These patterns should be understated rather than bold. The colors should be light, barely-there patterns that capture the whimsical feeling of early summer.

Tie-die and watercolor options aren’t for everyone. If you aren’t a fan of these particular patterns – or haven’t found a fabric that works for you – you can always skip this trend. Keep an open mind while shopping, though! If you don’t want a full tie-dye bikini, try a sarong or beachy overshirt to change it up a bit.

Tropical Prints

Bold tropical prints are another popular option in 2022. These prints feature large, leafy green plants on a plain background – most commonly white, black, or dark blue. No two bikinis in this cut will be the same due to the random nature of the pattern, meaning that each piece is completely unique.

Moreover, you can use tropical prints in just about any bikini cut that suits you, including high-waisted options, thong bottoms, and even boy cuts. Pair one of these bold bikinis with a big sunhat and some large cat-eye sunglasses.

Additional Ties and Accents

Standard bikini styles are evolving, and this is clearer than ever when you consider the additional ties and accents that are popular this year. We’re seeing a lot of preliminary bikini styles with waist ties. Usually, these ties are attached to one of the bikini pieces to help ‘anchor’ them to your body.

The actual effect is a not-so-subtle emphasis on your waist. It’s effective and can be beautiful with the right prints, colors, and configurations. If you want to try a bikini with extra ties, go for a bold color that contrasts with your skin tone. Look for different styles to make your waist stand out.

One-Strap Tops

Asymmetrical bikinis are in right now, which means a ton of options that feature one shoulder strap. The other side of the bikini top should be strapless. This is a striking look that really draws attention to your top, especially in a sea of standard bikini options.

These tops can come in a variety of colors and styles, though it’s probably best to stay away from the ones that feature striking prints. You want the attention to be on the cut itself rather than the tropical or watercolor pattern. Some styles even have large, eye-catching ties in the center!

High-Waisted Bikini Bottoms

The high-waisted trend is still going strong this year. While high-waisted options may have been frowned upon in the past, these bikini bottoms are truly having a moment in the fashion space. You can choose a high-waisted cut in any color or pattern. They work best on slimmer body types, but they can be great on just about anyone.

Crochet Bikinis

Crochet pieces are in style right now, especially when it comes to sweaters and cardigans. The fun doesn’t have to stop in the warmer months. Crochet bikini pieces can have a fun, vintage appeal, with all types of colors, stitch patterns, and looks. There’s a crochet stitch that will flatter every person, so it’s worth looking into these bikinis if you’re interested in a modern-vintage hybrid bikini.

Note that crochet bikinis feature a liner. You don’t have to worry about revealing too much!

Bikinis with Fringe

Fringe can hide a multitude of sins, and often creates an eye-grabbing appeal without revealing too much. You can get fringed tops, bottoms, and one-piece swimwear that covers your most sensitive areas. The fringe is often lightweight and floats easily in the water, so it won’t drag you down!

Conclusion

Summer 2022 is going to showcase some new and exciting styles and patterns! Make sure to get in on the best bikinis for the season now, and make sure to figure out your accessories and other options, too. Be ready when the weather turns hot!