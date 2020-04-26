Featured Posts

26 Apr

4 Financial Tips for Planning Your Dream Wedding

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
wedding reception

Your wedding day is up there with the most exciting and memorable days of your life. For one day, you and your partner, and the love you share, are the center of attention, with all of your friends and family there to witness your union. It’s also a day to show off your tastes and your planning skills – from the dress you wear, through to the theming, and the styles that you plan to show off during your wedding day. In order to plan all of this, though, you need money behind you to fund your wedding day. In this article, you’ll learn how to plan for this financial burden.

Understanding Costs

fashionistas finances

First thing’s first: you need to understand the average cost of a wedding, and build your expectations, hopes, and dreams around that. Different individuals and couples are looking for distinctive and different things from their wedding day: some care not about expenses, while others are looking to make decisions on the cheap. Whatever you wish to do, it’s important that you can compare against others’ wedding costs in order to understand if you’re running at a high, low or medium budget range for your special day. Value Penguin will show you what weddings cost in different areas at different times.

Priorities in Spending

reception blush wedding

Next, you should consider what in your wedding vision is most important to you. Would you prefer to have an expensive dress, and save on the flowers? Is the food and drink part of the day most important to you, or would you like to book a stunning venue, and save cash on the catering? All of these decisions are up in the air and open to you to consider and decide upon in the coming weeks and months. Remember, you set the priorities, and you get to spend what you wish to spend on your exciting and special day.

Over-Budget

bride holding a bouquet

Even after you’ve understood what weddings usually cost, and you’ve made sure you’re prioritizing certain elements of your wedding over other elements, there’s nonetheless a need for you to keep on top of your budget, which you will have set after looking carefully at what you and your partner can afford to spend. If you do find that all of your plans are adding up to a little more than you can afford, you should look to get loans online to lift you above the threshold you need in order to get everything arranged, organized, and paid for.

Prepare for Gifts

bride and bridesmaids

One of the exciting things about your wedding day is the amount of gifts that you’ll receive when your guests arrive. This means that all of your monetary investment in your wedding will, in some way, pay off, and your guests will either buy you useful goods or they’ll give you an amount of cash as a congratulatory gesture. What this means is that your cost of living after your wedding should be lower than your costs before your wedding – so you can budget for a little more cash in the kitty in the period after your wedding day.

Your wedding day will be memorable and emotional – and it’s, therefore, best to get the financial issues ironed out early so that you can fully enjoy your special day.

