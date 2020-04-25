Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it's wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
25 Apr

How Plastic Surgery Can Impact Your Modelling Career

by Gabi
Health and Fitness
woman in a gown

It is easy to look at models and see them as the ultimate expression of physical perfection. In actual fact, however, the truth is that the most famous models usually have some physical defect or idiosyncrasy that sets them apart from the rest and makes them stick in people’s minds (think Lara Stone’s famous gap between her front teeth, etc.).

More and more, modelling agencies are looking for models that break from the mould and show their beauty in a unique way that is more in line with how a real woman looks. However, most aspiring models will have little parts of their body that they would like to change. When it comes to your modelling career, surgery to alter these features can lead to lead to success or failure in varying degrees. Here is how…

Breast Implants

woman in a beautiful lingerie

Before you opt to go under the knife for a breast augmentation procedure, make sure you know what type of model you would like to be. Many high-end designers make outfits that are not suitable for women who have larger breasts which could make you unsuitable for this kind of modelling work. Be aware that large breast implants could limit you to lingerie or swimsuit modelling.

Remember that plastic surgery is permanent – make sure you talk with your agent and your friends and family before you make a decision that could impact your modelling career and personal life in the years to come.

Botox and Fillers

woman fine skin

Most agents and plastic surgery consultants will advise you to think carefully before getting Botox or fillers. If you have your heart set on working as a commercial model, know that modelling agencies like models who have naturally expressive faces that draw in customer with their relatability to common people.

Experienced cosmetic surgery clinicians like those at Absolute Cosmetic Medicine Joondalup often advise women to hold off on getting Botox and fillers for as long as they can. This is because getting these procedures too often can lead to a reliance on them to look “normal” in later years.

The Importance of a Good Agent

woman online shopping

When it comes to making a decision on plastic surgery, the most important thing is to a support network around you and people who can offer good advice. This is where having an agent that you trust and who you know has your best interests at heart is vitally important. You would not be the first model who has been badly advised by an agent that prioritised their own goals above the long-term happiness of their client. If you suspect your agent is one of these, perhaps it is time to show them the door.

When you look at the glamourous models who populate the glossy pages of magazines like Vanity Fair, you would be forgiven for thinking that they are physically perfect in every way. The truth, however, is that almost every image today is airbrushed.

Try not to compare yourself too much to what you see. Before you decide to go under the knife, remember that, at the end of the day, it will be your unique physical features that make you stand out from the rest of the models on casting day.

