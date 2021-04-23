Featured Posts

23 Apr

4 Things You Need To Help Your Skin After Flying

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
packing the suitcase

Flying is fun and it takes us to where we want to go, but believe it or not, it can wreak havoc on our skin! You should try to take care of your skin before and while in-flight, but especially when you reach your destination you’ll want to give it a little extra TLC to ensure your skin remains clear and flawless.

For your post-flight skincare, here are 4 things you need:

A great exfoliating mask

A great exfoliating mask is an essential product you will want after traveling. Exfoliating removes buildup of oil, dead skin cells, and any surface debris that may be on your skin after traveling to leave you with radiant and glowing skin. For an exfoliating mask that is gentle yet effective, try the Blue Lagoon mineral mask for that post-flight glow. You’d be amazed at how great your skin feels after an exfoliation!

Under eye patches

aircraft interior

The skin around your eyes is incredibly sensitive, and while this area along with the rest of your skin will face dehydration, it is essential to take care of your under-eye area that much extra while traveling. That means that under eye patches and eye cream is a must! You can even wear under eye patches on the plane (under a sleep mask, optional) or put them on as soon as possible upon landing and cleansing your skin. This step will bring back much needed moisture to your under-eye area and sooth the skin. You’ll notice an instant difference. Just be sure to gently press in the product after removal to make sure all the product absorbs!

A thorough double cleanse

After flying, you want to make sure that you remove any buildup and get a proper cleanse in. If you have sunscreen on or makeup while on the flight, go in with a dedicated oil cleanser or cleansing balm to remove the layers. Then go in with a focused cleanser, perhaps a hydrating cleanser or another cleanser dedicated to your skincare needs, afterwards to do the general cleansing of your skin.

A very strong moisturizer

clean skin

A very strong moisturizer is essential to replenish the moisture to your skin after a proper cleanse. Some people find that their moisturizer absorbs better when applied to damp skin, so test this application process before traveling so you know how to best support your skin post-flight. If you want an extra layer above your moisturizer to lock in your products and hydration, you can go in with an oil (if your skin responds well to oils, of course)!

While flying is fun and whatnot, airplanes are famous for being really drying on your skin so it’s important to take care of your skin before, during and after flying. So pack these 4 things to ensure you have them for your skincare routine upon arrival at your destination, and be sure to properly hydrate before, during and after your flight as well.

