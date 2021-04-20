Be it a last-minute trip or a long-planned holiday, we’re all faced with the same dilemma – what to wear when travelling. Comfort is of course key, but with so many people around, it’s also important to look as presentable as possible. This is where the power of luxury airport fashion comes into play.

Read on to discover your ultimate airport-style guide, full of outfit and accessory ideas inspired by fashionable travel.

K-Way Jackets

Ultra-light and made of technical fibre, K-Way jackets are perfect for protection from the wind and rain. While they might not keep you warm on an air-conditioned flight, this style of jacket will prepare you for unexpected weather conditions when you land. Opt for a geometric pattern and pair it with skinny jeans and chunky loafers.

Breathable Leggings

Some may claim leggings aren’t fashionable, but who said you can’t pair them with other precious pieces to create an elegant, luxurious outfit. Available in a bountiful range of shades, leggings work wonders with oversized jumpers and statement jewellery pieces. Choose them for long-haul flights and thank us later.

Technical Shirts

Acting as a second skin, technical shirts keep you warm in colder temperatures and fresh in warmer ones. Sweat-wicking fabrics also ensure long-term comfort.

Cashmere Socks

Made of pure or mixed yarn, cashmere socks are crucial during long-haul flights. They allow you to take off your designer shoes and stretch your toes without worrying too much about the cold.

Designer Trainers

In addition to being comfortable, designer trainers are a true statement of fashion. If you opt for a comfortable outfit, these designers will act as a saving grace to keep you looking stylish. Options vary from futuristic Prada and Balenciaga designs to retro-inspired Converse.

Midi Cardigans

Perfect for layering and protecting you from air conditioning, cardigans add a touch of elegance to any outfit. They work well with heels and flats alike – and if styled correctly, they look great with designer trainers, too.

Denim Jackets

If you’re a fan of the retro style, pair some chinos with a loose tee and a denim jacket. Baggy boyfriend jeans also work wonderfully if you want to brave double denim. Wear oversized accessories and a bandana in your hair to complete the look.

High-Waisted Jeans

Speaking of denim, why don’t you show off your style with a pair of high-waisted cropped jeans? They’re adaptable, resistant and trendy. Roll them up at the ankles to show off your shoes, and tuck in a slim-fitting t-shirt for the ultimate 90’s aesthetic.

Utility Belts

Keeping essentials at hand is a must on all travels, and utility belts will do the trick brilliantly. To rock it like a pro, pair with chunky footwear and an ‘80s inspired bomber. Denim or leather trousers and a hat will complete your look of luxury.

Tech Bags

Luggage is as important as your everyday bag, but why settle for a battered suitcase? There are many luxury luggage brands to look out for, all suiting to different styles and tastes. Whether you prefer bulky and metallic or dainty and feminine; there will be a piece of designer luggage to suit. We highly recommend focusing on the Italian luggage brands, here.

Oversized Eyewear

Sunglasses may not be a must while on a plane, but you should have them ready and waiting for when you land on sunnier grounds. Prada is one of the most famous brands that create stylish eyewear, but you can also opt for Chanel, Gucci or Armani.

Silk Eye Mask

If you find it easy to sleep on planes, do so in style with a silk eye mask. This eye mask will not only block out any light but also keep you looking as luxurious as can be.

With so many outfit and accessory options available, there’s absolutely nothing stopping you from looking luxurious while travelling.