Summer’s just around the corner which means it’s time to swap out our beloved sweaters and boots for tank tops and shorts. But let’s be honest, in the glaring heat, it can be hard to find the desire to go out of our way and look our best, especially when the best summer clothes are so expensive. Don’t worry too much though, there are plenty of affordable staple summer pieces you can buy to mix and match throughout the season in order to create fantastic outfits without leaving your pockets bare.

Boho Chic

This isn’t just a term for anything with a hippie pattern on it. Boho-chic summer clothes are actually versatile pieces you can easily transform from the office to the bar. Start with maxi skirts. You should have two in solid colors and maybe one or two with a fun print. If you’re shopping around at stores like H&M, you should be able to snag a few for no more than $20 apiece. Pair them with a lacy tank and pair of bejeweled sandals for a sweet and relaxed look.

The Punk

Rebels don’t take a vacation just because it’s hot out, so don’t think ditching your beloved shredded jeans means you have to sacrifice your favorite style. In fact, grunge can thrive in the summer with plenty of 90s throwbacks coming back into style, like oversized t-shirts tucked into a pair of highwaisted, bleached denim shorts with scuffed Converse. You can never go wrong with a simple black tank, and a basic cotton one will run no higher than $10.

Festival Ready

We may not be able to dance alongside Vanessa Hudgens at Coachella, but we can still rival her festival style. Playing off the boho-chic vibe, festival looks are all about bright colors, tribal patterns, and of course, accessories. You can wear a fringed tank and your trusted 10-year-old pair of shorts (vintage!) and pack your look with jingly bangles, long, layered necklaces, and metallic temporary tattoos.

Accessorize Smart

Summer accessories like chunky bracelets, statement necklaces, rings, and even your hairstyle can all turn a simple tank and jeans look from drab to fab. Fashion blogs have plenty of easy and stylish hairstyles for women and tutorials you can follow. Not only do braids and updos look super cute and put together, but they also help you stay cool and prevent your hair from turning into a frizzy mess!

Defining your fashion tastes is the best way to start finding the cheap summer clothes you’ll need to stay in style. Don’t feel like you need to conform to any individual mold, it’s more than okay to dig more than one vibe. In fact, you can create some pretty great looks just by combining pieces from two different styles, like a vintage band tee knotted at the waist with some new highwaisted denim shorts and a pair of strappy sandals.

Remember the most important thing about summer is having fun, so feel free to experiment with new looks, especially if you’re shopping for bargains where your new favorite piece could only be $5 away!