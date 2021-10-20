Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one of the latest additions to a fashionista’s wardrobe these days is a nice face mask. And not just any will do; one that is sturdy, fits well, and filters properly in addition to being stylish and fashionable is the best face mask that one could have. For this, a well-made cloth face mask is probably the best option because it comes in a variety of colors, patterns, and designs. Compared to the traditional surgical face masks, one that is made of fabric is easier to match with any type of outfit you may feel like wearing on any particular day.

Buying an antimicrobial face mask is even better because it is made of a special type of fabric that has been treated so that pathogens don’t thrive on it. And since it’s made of reusable fabric, it is eco-friendly as well. You can disinfect or wash your antimicrobial cloth face mask multiple times and still enjoy protection from COVID-19, thus allowing you to reduce the amount of waste that you personally produce.

That being said, here are a few ideas on how easy and exciting it is to incorporate face masks into your everyday fashion ensembles.

Make Your Face Mask the Star of the Show

If you have an eye-catching face mask with a striking pattern or color that you wish to showcase, you can actually plan your entire outfit around it. Start by choosing clothes that are plain and neutral in color, such as black, white, gray, or navy. Keep your hair and make-up simple as well to avoid any visual distractions. By going for a monochromatic look with your outfit for the day, you easily draw attention to the piece of fabric wrapped around your face and make it the center of attraction.

Contrast the Color of Your Face Mask with Your Outfit

Alternatively, another way to incorporate a face mask into your daily look is to wear it in a contrasting color. This will similarly make it pop and immediately noticeable by anyone passing you by. If you are unsure how to achieve a contrasting pair of colors, simply refer to a color wheel and choose hues that are opposite each other on the circle. For example, a yellow face mask will go well with an all-blue outfit. Contrasting colors are a time-tested strategy for quickly achieving a stylish look.

Match Your Face Mask with Your Clothes

Whether it be a plain color or a bold print, why not wear a face mask in the exact same fabric and design? This is a bit tricky to pull off since you might need to get individual pieces that work together as an ensemble, but it’s definitely fun and worth the try. Imagine an all-black or all-white look, which can make for a completely elegant look. On the other hand, a face mask in the same pattern as your pantsuit or dress also signals that you are well put together. For starters, you can go with classic patterns such as polka dots, checkers, or houndstooth designs.

Match Your Face Mask with Your Accessories

Another option for a pulled-together look is to have your face mask in the same fabric, pattern, or color as your accessories, such as a scarf or handbag perhaps. For men, having a necktie and face mask made from the same piece of cloth is a great idea. Visually, this provides multiple interest points that will keep eyes moving all across your entire outfit as it pieces together the matching elements. It’s a subtle but powerful way to communicate elegance and sophistication without being too aggressive.

Make Sure Your Face Mask Is Well-Designed and Comfortable

Nothing ruins an outfit like an ill-fitting piece of clothing that you have to constantly adjust or tug at. The same is true for face masks. Wearing one should be effortless, and this can only be achieved if it’s comfortable and well-suited to your face. It should also be made of good quality fabric that will not cause you to itch or sneeze. Also, avoid the temptation to slide down your mask as it defeats the purpose of wearing one. Remember that a face mask serves the more important function of preventing you from spreading and catching COVID-19; it’s not there just to make you look good.

For now, face masks are definitely here to stay as part of the “new normal” and as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While we’re at it, why not make it a fun and creative experience? Playing around with different colors and designs of cloth face masks is something that might just help keep you sane amid the difficulties of the pandemic. It’s a great way to express your own personal style while still keeping safe and protecting others against the virus. So the next time you plan your outfit for the day, keep in mind how you can incorporate a nice face mask into your overall attire.