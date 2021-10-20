Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
20 Oct

5 Tips for Incorporating Face Masks to Your Daily Outfits

by Gabi
Health and Fitness
woman wearing a face mask

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, one of the latest additions to a fashionista’s wardrobe these days is a nice face mask. And not just any will do; one that is sturdy, fits well, and filters properly in addition to being stylish and fashionable is the best face mask that one could have. For this, a well-made cloth face mask is probably the best option because it comes in a variety of colors, patterns, and designs. Compared to the traditional surgical face masks, one that is made of fabric is easier to match with any type of outfit you may feel like wearing on any particular day.

Buying an antimicrobial face mask is even better because it is made of a special type of fabric that has been treated so that pathogens don’t thrive on it. And since it’s made of reusable fabric, it is eco-friendly as well. You can disinfect or wash your antimicrobial cloth face mask multiple times and still enjoy protection from COVID-19, thus allowing you to reduce the amount of waste that you personally produce.

That being said, here are a few ideas on how easy and exciting it is to incorporate face masks into your everyday ensembles.

Make Your Face Mask the Star of the Show

If you have an eye-catching face mask with a striking pattern or color that you wish to showcase, you can actually plan your entire outfit around it. Start by choosing clothes that are plain and neutral in color, such as black, white, gray, or navy. Keep your hair and make-up simple as well to avoid any visual distractions. By going for a monochromatic look with your outfit for the day, you easily draw attention to the piece of fabric wrapped around your face and make it the center of attraction.

Contrast the Color of Your Face Mask with Your Outfit

woman face mask

Alternatively, another way to incorporate a face mask into your daily look is to wear it in a contrasting color. This will similarly make it pop and immediately noticeable by anyone passing you by. If you are unsure how to achieve a contrasting pair of colors, simply refer to a color wheel and choose hues that are opposite each other on the circle. For example, a yellow face mask will go well with an all-blue outfit. Contrasting colors are a time-tested strategy for quickly achieving a stylish look.

Match Your Face Mask with Your Clothes

Whether it be a plain color or a bold print, why not wear a face mask in the exact same fabric and design? This is a bit tricky to pull off since you might need to get individual pieces that work together as an ensemble, but it’s definitely fun and worth the try. Imagine an all-black or all-white look, which can make for a completely elegant look. On the other hand, a face mask in the same pattern as your pantsuit or dress also signals that you are well put together. For starters, you can go with classic patterns such as polka dots, checkers, or houndstooth designs.

Match Your Face Mask with Your Accessories

Another option for a pulled-together look is to have your face mask in the same fabric, pattern, or color as your accessories, such as a scarf or handbag perhaps. For men, having a necktie and face mask made from the same piece of cloth is a great idea. Visually, this provides multiple interest points that will keep eyes moving all across your entire outfit as it pieces together the matching elements. It’s a subtle but powerful way to communicate elegance and sophistication without being too aggressive.

Make Sure Your Face Mask Is Well-Designed and Comfortable

woman wearing a face mask

Nothing ruins an outfit like an ill-fitting piece of clothing that you have to constantly adjust or tug at. The same is true for face masks. Wearing one should be effortless, and this can only be achieved if it’s comfortable and well-suited to your face. It should also be made of good quality fabric that will not cause you to itch or sneeze. Also, avoid the temptation to slide down your mask as it defeats the purpose of wearing one. Remember that a face mask serves the more important function of preventing you from spreading and catching COVID-19; it’s not there just to make you look good.

For now, face masks are definitely here to stay as part of the “new normal” and as we continue to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. While we’re at it, why not make it a fun and creative experience? Playing around with different colors and designs of cloth face masks is something that might just help keep you sane amid the difficulties of the pandemic. It’s a great way to express your own personal style while still keeping safe and protecting others against the virus. So the next time you plan your outfit for the day, keep in mind how you can incorporate a nice face mask into your overall attire.

Related Posts

  • How Lockdown Can Open Doors in Terms of How You Pass the TimeHow Lockdown Can Open Doors in Terms of How You Pass the TimeThe pandemic and the various ensuing lockdowns have had a myriad of negative effects on people that range from tragic to rather trivial. While the more tragic effects might be a little bit more obvious, most people will be experiencing some shade of the trivial impacts, with perhaps the […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Take the Next Step in the Right Pair of ShoesTake the Next Step in the Right Pair of ShoesWhen shoe shopping, the first thing that draws your attention would be the beauty of the pair- you wouldn’t have bought it otherwise. Buying a beautiful pair of shoes is great as it makes you eager to use it, and complements your outfit but shoe shopping is more than that. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • 3 Essential Makeup Tips for Your Beauty Base3 Essential Makeup Tips for Your Beauty BaseEvery season new beauty trends emerge but for at least a few good years, there have been some key beauty looks that are not going anywhere. This is a kind of beauty base you need to incorporate into your everyday beauty regime. Learn what is hot in makeup now. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • How to Actually Win the War on Waste at HomeHow to Actually Win the War on Waste at HomeIf you’re unsure where to start, we’ve shared a few easy and effective strategies on how you can win the long-standing war on waste. There’s no need to worry about having to do anything drastic or extravagant, as the first step to sustainable starts in your very own home. Simply […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • 6 Benefits of Wearing Custom-Made Uniforms In Your Industry6 Benefits of Wearing Custom-Made Uniforms In Your IndustryUsually, first impressions are the ones that last the longest. Many companies are trying to get their employees to wear corporate uniforms. Having your employees dressed as a team can improve various aspects of your business. They create a good long-lasting impression and also increase […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Plants Vs. Flowers: Which Is The Better Wedding Décor?Plants Vs. Flowers: Which Is The Better Wedding Décor?It's likely that you've already gone over all of the ways you can cut expenses to fit your budget for a . A key factor is a budget you have for flowers and decorations. Understand both pros and cons of plants and flowers so you can better decide after which way to go for your […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
Previous post
Take the Next Step in the Right Pair of Shoes
You might also like
woman doing tabata training
How to Get Rid of Funky Smells in Your Leggings
2021-10-17
brown Italian shoes
The 6 Best Sock Fabrics for Men
2021-09-23
woman online fitness
5 Health and Wellness Tips for the New Year
2020-11-18
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)