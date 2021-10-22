Featured Posts

22 Oct

A Beginners Guide To Skin Types

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
women during beauty routine

For many people, buying products and fragrances is driven by brand – in other words, loyalty or confidence in a particular brand dictates buying choice.

When it comes to specialized skincare, there is a variety of good quality products available. But for the novice, or those wanting to pay a little more attention to their skincare routine, the sheer range of products available can make selection a daunting affair.

Here are some basic starting tips to help assess your personalized skincare requirements based on the type of skin you have.

Understanding your skin type

clean skin

Skincare can be quite a specialized field, and the best care regimen will vary from person to person, depending upon their own unique circumstances.

The first step to buying the most effective skincare products therefore lies in understanding the user’s specific skin type.

There are 4 main types of healthy skin:

Normal: As the description suggests, this is the most common skin type and is neither too oily nor too dry.

Dry: Dry skin actually lacks lipids, which assist the body in retaining moisture. As a result, the skin surface will often feel tight and/or rough and will visibly appear dull.

Oily: Oily skin produces an excess of a waxy substance called sebum. A person with oily skin can be recognized by the glossy sheen and visible pores on the skin’s surface.

Mixed (or combination): Many people experience a mix of skin types – typically, the skin can be quite dry in some areas and oily in others. Often what is known as the “T-zone” – the area of the face including the forehead, nose and chin – can be quite oily, whilst other body areas like arms and legs can feel quite dry.

In addition to the above, some skin may also be sensitive and prone to itching and irritation, regardless of overall skin type.

How to assess skin type

Having understood the basics – dry, normal, or oily – it becomes fairly easy to assess skin type. This assessment will then assist in buying choices for personalized skincare products and the best care method for the skin.

Many sites offer discounts and buying bonuses, and something like a parfumdreams coupon can be used once a suitable skincare regimen has been decided upon.

Simply make an assessment against the following factors:

How does the skin feel?

woman fine skin

The skin will feel different from day to day dependent upon activity, but be aware of how it feels generally. Dry skin will often feel too tight or ‘stretched’ and have a dull lustre that peels or flakes easily.

On the other end of the scale, oily skin will generally feel ‘greasy’ to the touch and have a sheen.

Check your pores

As well as feel and appearance, the pores are also a good indicator of skin type. A normal skin type will have pores that are almost unnoticeable. Small tight pores generally characterize dry skin. Oily skin pores are the opposite – they are typically large, open, and can clog easily as a result.

A combination of pores types on different parts of the body – for example, large and open in T-zone areas and small in other regions – will be a further indication of a mixed skin type.

