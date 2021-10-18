Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
18 Oct

Take the Next Step in the Right Pair of Shoes

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
woman in spring sandals

When shoe shopping, the first thing that draws your attention would be the beauty of the pair- you wouldn’t have bought it otherwise. Buying a beautiful pair of shoes is great as it makes you eager to use it, and complements your outfit but shoe shopping is more than that.

The thing is, shoes are meant to serve various purposes and you can’t determine if they will serve you well based on design alone. Before you go into the next AU Nike stores or get a new pair of heels, here are some things you should know.

Keep Looking

Shoes do more than cover your feet. They are more than decorative items. They provide support to your feet thereby preventing the pain and injury that would have otherwise occurred. They provide stability to our feet and if the shoes are perfect for the occasion, they can assist us in carrying out our daily activities without a hitch.

That’s why there are different shoes for different activities. Ballet dancers have their special shoes which allow them to move flawlessly, athletes have running shoes for greater mobility, and there are hiking shoes for journeying on rocky trains.

red heels

Shop with Purpose

Buying for a purpose should take more priority than buying for beauty. Take an analysis of your and decide on what you need as it will help narrow down your options. Are you going dancing? Is there a hiking trip planned for the weekend, how much walking do you do in a day? The purpose of the shoe will determine what kind of shoes you get, how thick the sole should be, what kind of material it should be made of for the best flexibility, and its comfort level. Once you have decided on the purpose of the shoes, you can factor in beauty and other features you want the shoe to have.

Elements to Consider

• Consider the material: Shoes be made with leather, fabric, synthetic material, foam, and rubber. These materials are used depending on the purpose of the shoes and can affect your enjoyment of them. For instance, leather is durable due to its elastic nature and it is a breathable material. The downside is that it costs more and can be heavy. That’s why leather is used to make dressing shoes rather than running or walking shoes.
Check the material that has been used and see if it will provide you with the most comfort when carrying out your daily activities.
• Check the soles: This goes for all types of shoes. The soles are responsible for protecting you from injury. If you face the possibility of stepping on sharp materials when going about your day, opt for a hard sole to prevent the penetration. It should be thick enough to absorb shock, provide stability and give your feet enough wiggle room.

spring ankle shoes in suede

Final Notes

Don’t forget to try on the shoes before leaving the store. It’s advisable not to pick a tight one hoping that it opens up later on- that rarely turns out as planned. Are you going in without the necessary information? Look for a shoe consultant to help you out with your search. Australian Nike stores carry a huge collection of shoes and have well-trained consultants that can point you in the right direction. They can determine your correct shoe size, answer your most pressing questions, and find products in the store that fit your description.

