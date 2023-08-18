A wedding is a once in a lifetime occasion, and part of the fun and anticipation leading up to the big day is finding the perfect bridal jewelry to complete your bridal look. Picking out the right pieces can be daunting however, as there are so many different styles, designs, and metals to choose from. Here's a quick guide to help you pick the perfect bridal jewelry for your big day.

Earrings

When it comes to choosing earrings for your bridal look, think about how they will look with your dress. Whether you opt for sparkly drops or simple studs, make sure the earrings match your hairstyle. If you're wearing your hair up, choose a pair of diamond studs or a sleek hoop. If you're wearing your hair down, consider a pair of dramatic chandeliers or even a statement pair of tassel earrings.

Necklaces

Your necklace should be the focal point of your bridal jewelry. There are so many different types of necklaces to choose from, so consider what style will suit you best. If you're wearing a strapless gown, go for an eye-catching choker or a timeless pearl and diamond pendant. Alternatively, if your dress has a high neckline, opt for a delicate lariat or a classic teardrop necklace.

Bracelets

When accessorizing your wedding look, don't forget about bracelets. If you've opted for a minimalist dress with a plunging neckline, add a touch of sparkle with a diamond-encrusted cuff. Alternatively, if your dress is heavily embellished, choose a delicate chain bracelet or a tennis bracelet for a subtle finish.

Jewelry Sets

With a ready-made matching set, you can be sure that all of your jewelry fits perfectly with the overall aesthetic of your ensemble. You won't need to worry about finding individual pieces that match, as opting for bridal jewelry sets offers a convenient and stylish solution to compliment your dress for the perfect wedding look.

Make it Personal with Family Heirlooms

Adding a personal touch to your bridal look is a great way to make your wedding day extra special. Consider incorporating family heirlooms such as vintage earrings or a necklace into your look. This is also a great way to tick off your ‘something old'.

Caring for Your Jewelry

When it comes to selecting metals, always go for quality over quantity. Gold and silver have been the traditional favorites for many years, but modern brides are often opting for more contemporary metals such as platinum or rose gold. Whatever you choose, make sure that the metal and finish are in keeping with your color scheme and wedding theme.

Finally, it's important to keep your budget in mind when choosing bridal jewelry. There are plenty of ways to save money, such as shopping online, choosing second-hand pieces, or having custom jewelry made for you.

For more inspiration why not check out Lace & Favour, Brides.com or Pinterest to help you to add the perfect finishing touches to your bridal look.