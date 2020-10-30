Many of us would love to have a proper street style. But we still like to dress up a little in public. With dress codes being so much more relaxed now, it’s possible to mix things up a little and add a touch of culture to your streetwear.

Not sure about how to pull it off?

These unique ideas should be enough to get you started.

1. Mixing It Up

Street style doesn’t have to be rough and tough anymore, especially now that we’re grown up. Skateboarding down the street might have required you to wear heavy denim and durable cotton but you can now rework those classic pieces.

This means that you can still go for hoodies, trainers, and cargo pants. However, upgrading them to premium fabrics is a great step forward. One subtle way to accomplish this is to invest in some high-end sweatpants. These will go well with just about anything and look classy to boot.

There are also several styles made from jersey, cashmere, and other soft-handle materials. If you find it difficult to choose from too many options, you should check out a few varieties by Nihal Fashions.

2. Start With The Shoes

A good rule of thumb to follow is to start your styling from the bottom up. In this case, go for high-end footwear whenever possible. When you go for premium materials and brand names that focus on build quality, you’ll look fashionable and be comfortable at the same time.

It’s important to note at this point that avoiding extra embellishments or awkward shapes is key. If you want a cultural touch to your style, your trainers or any other shoes should look decent with both semi-formal and casual streetwear.

3. Shun Bagginess

Yes, street styles are all about staying comfy and unconstricted when you’re on the go. However, this doesn’t mean that adults have to go around with unsightly baggy clothing. If you want to get your street style right and add some culture to it, going for a relaxing silhouette is your best bet.

It’s much easier to start with this point below your waist. There are several high-end and high street brands that provide straight leg shapes and boot cuts for jeans and trousers. They’re much more comfortable than the tailored fitting and classier than the notorious baggy jean style.

4. Go For a Blend

Streetwear and street styles are inspired by both American and Japanese popular culture. So, it might be nice to mix them up for a different look.

For instance, you can go for a denim jacket and also pair it with a stylish cap to complete the look. You can pull the whole ensemble together with one color choice for your earrings, nails, bag, etc.

5. Fly Under The Radar

When you’re talking about adult fashion and especially street style, you don’t have to focus on making an entrance. There’s also no need to showcase your wealth quite blatantly like teenagers might do by wearing certain brands. Instead, focus on what looks and feels good, with the quality of the material being more important than the name on the label.

Luckily, there are several brands out there who are releasing designs that are influenced by streetwear. At the end of the day, your goal should be to achieve a certain look without considering the logo too much.

The Takeaway

With a few well-chosen tweaks and sensible investment, you can transform your street style to something more cultural and classy. Don’t be afraid to go with a pop of color if that’s what suits you. But stay true to your style and stay comfortable as well. Check out your wardrobe today and get the ball rolling!