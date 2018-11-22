Swimsuit shopping can be simultaneously fun and stressful. Since you’re going to be wearing your swimsuit all season, it can be important that you get a look that is just right, but this doesn’t mean you have to panic. High waisted bikinis can be one of the most popular and best-looking options for anyone to rock this summer. Here’s why you should think about trying one this year.

What Is a High Waisted Bikini?

While it may appear like a recent trendy addition to the list of great summer fashion options, high waisted bikinis are actually a retro look. This throwback style of swimsuit is very similar to what you’re used to seeing with a basic bikini except for the bottom, which comes up a bit higher on the waist. This gives them a unique look that helps anyone who wears them get fantastic results.

Available in a huge array of colors, styles, and prints, high waisted bikinis offer a way for you to get creative with your style. Whether you prefer bold, solid tones or fun, trendy designs, you should find that there are dozens of options out there to delight you. High waisted bikinis can also feature bows, buckles, and ties to help give them a sophisticated and well-rounded look.

Why Choose a High Waisted Bikini?

While bikinis can be one of those tricky articles of clothing that seem hard to get right, it turns out that high waisted bikinis can be a choice that looks both stunning and flattering no matter what your unique body type may be. The way that a high waisted bikini fits can help accentuate your figure to give you an amazing hourglass look. This makes them a powerful piece that will take your poolside style to next level.

Not only do high waisted bikinis look great, but they fit comfortably as well. This allows them to give you a more versatile range of motion than you usually have with just any bikini. Whether you are an active swimmer or prefer to lounge in the sun, this style of swimsuit should be well suited to meet your needs.

What Makes High Waisted Bikinis Timeless?

When you buy a high waisted bikini, you should expect it to stay fashionable beyond a single summer. As a retro style that’s made a big comeback, high waisted bikinis can give you a timeless appearance. With all the different options available, you can find high waisted bikinis that look simultaneously modern and classic. For a truly retro look, team your high waisted bikini bottom with a bandeau bikini top. The choices are endless, from high-cut to boyleg swimsuits, there are a lot of variations on the classic high-waisted look that you can choose to make it uniquely yours.

Why Invest in a High Waisted Bikini?

Looking Great in Your Swimsuit

The right swimsuit can make you feel confident and beautiful, which makes trips to the pool or beach that much better. High waisted bikinis can be on the best choices out there for swimwear because they look great, fit well, and should be a great option for anyone. It can be worth putting the money in to get a swimsuit of the highest quality so that you can continue to enjoy it all year round.