Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
22 Jun

7 Tips to Follow When Ordering Fashion Accessories Online

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
woman online shopping

Of all the ways to shop, shopping online is one of the most convenient and most effortless. The ability to order any product from the comfort of their homes is one benefit that most people cannot seem to pass up.

Due to the prevalence of online buying, most brands offer their clients the option to purchase clothes and accessories online.
Despite the many advantages of buying things on the internet, there are hazards and pitfalls associated with online activity.

Fraud, identity theft, deliveries different from orders or not receiving orders are some of the problems that one can encounter in online retail. The following tips would come in handy when next you are looking to clear your cart.

Ensure You Are at The Right Site

fashionista with a smartphone

Nowadays, most popular fashion websites have clone sites that scammers create to rob people of their money, personal details and financial information.

Ensure to type the correct name and website of the store you wish to visit. If possible, bookmark the sites for future use.

If you are unsure about the genuineness of a fashion store’s website, visit their social media pages to confirm; most times, the store’s original website would be displayed on their pages.

Read Product Descriptions and Reviews

A common occurrence in the world of online retail is ordering a product and receiving something different entirely.

To avoid this error, always read the product descriptions provided for each item. Ensure to take note of the dimensions, color, materials used and other important factors.

Product reviews are written experiences of people who have tried that particular product and can provide valuable insight into how the item looks and feels in real life.

Track Your Order

woman working remotely

When a delivery lands on the doorstep is one of the most anticipated moments for an online shopper.

To ensure that you experience this satisfying moment, it is crucial to keep track of your order. It is recommended to purchase goods from websites that use shipping services that allow shoppers to check the status of their shipments via a tracking number.

A tracking number is a unique set of numbers assigned to each product and is used to deliver real-time information about the movement of a package.

Use A Secured Network

Seeing as hackers can gain access to people’s online activities through unsecured networks, you must always use networks that are well protected and secured.

Avoid using free Wi-Fi in public places to shop online as they are easy targets for hackers. Ensure that the site you are using is secured; this is usually denoted by a padlock sign in the address bar or the presence of ‘HTTPS’ in the website address.

Keep Track of Your Expenses

inspirational quotes

Fraud and theft can be easily detected through the presence of unauthorized transactions on expense reports. Hence, it is vital to always take more than a cursory glance at your bills, receipts and financial reports.

Take note of any unfamiliar or unauthorized charge and report them to your financial institution immediately. They would conduct a thorough investigation and refund your money if fraud is proven to have occurred.

Be Cautious

Most stores send promotional emails and messages to their regular customers to inform them about discounts, sales and deals.

However, phishing emails disguised to look like the real thing can also be sent by criminals to get payment information, usernames and passwords from unsuspecting people.

Always read emails from online stores thoroughly and avoid clicking on links or attachments. Check the official store website to confirm any deal or sale announced in the email. Avoid getting carried away by temptingly low prices and outrageous discounts.

Check The Store’s Policies

woman working from home

Before purchasing accessories from an online store:

Take a look at their return policies, shipping costs, and delivery time. The store should have a policy that allows you to return damaged and wrong orders for a refund or a replacement.

Take note of the provided length of delivery and the company’s method of handling delayed orders. Find out about the way the store responds to complaints and the efficiency of their customer service. Follow the suggestions above to avoid problems and experience a great online customer experience.

Related Posts

  • 5 Health and Wellness Tips for the New Year5 Health and Wellness Tips for the New YearWant to switch-up your ? Hoping to transform your health in the New Year? Although New Year’s resolutions are notoriously difficult to keep (we’ve all been there), taking care of your health doesn’t need to be a difficult goal. Posted in Health and Fitness
  • Red, White & Blue Favorite Fashion Combos for YouRed, White & Blue Favorite Fashion Combos for YouThe summer, which unofficially begins with Memorial Day and has a highlight with Independence Day, makes us want to embrace Americana fashion . We’re not talking about flag t-shirts, but a few key pieces that make your look pop with a red, white and blue color combination […] Posted in Fashion
  • 3 Top Tips for Purchasing Jewelry for A Loved One3 Top Tips for Purchasing Jewelry for A Loved OneWhat better way to express gratitude and to a loved one than buying them an expensive piece of jewelry? It could be that the person’s love for jewelry is almost next to one. So, you have been racking your brains wondering what piece of jewelry you would buy them. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • 5 Reasons To Buy Yourself A Leather Briefcase5 Reasons To Buy Yourself A Leather BriefcaseEvery man's wardrobe needs a leather briefcase. It's time to give your university backpack a sweet farewell, especially if you're moving forward in the corporate world or going into the real world. There’s no better time for you to start looking for a sturdy and reliable leather […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • 6 Outfits With Combat Boot You Want To Try6 Outfits With Combat Boot You Want To TryCombat boots are back in style with their combination of timeless style and outstanding utility. A good pair of combat boots will last for years and can get you through rain, snow, or just looking great on a sunny afternoon. But not everyone has an idea how to style combat boots outside […] Posted in Shoes
  • Tik Tok Fashion Trends That We Totally LoveTik Tok Fashion Trends That We Totally LoveSocial media has always been quite influential in the world right now. The fashion industry is also opposing off this platform. Tik Tok is one of the most popular social media platforms that allows users to create and share various trending challenges. Here are some of the fashion […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
Previous post
How Lockdown Can Open Doors in Terms of How You Pass the Time
Next post
Why Diamond Rings Are Still Top Of Our Engagement Agenda
You might also like
beautiful woman sleeping on a mattress
What’s New In Bedding: The Latest In Bedding Trends
2021-06-24
home decor
House Hunting? It’s Always In Season
2021-06-24
woman during pandemic
How Lockdown Can Open Doors in Terms of How You Pass the Time
2021-06-17
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)