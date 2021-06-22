Of all the ways to shop, shopping online is one of the most convenient and most effortless. The ability to order any product from the comfort of their homes is one benefit that most people cannot seem to pass up.

Due to the prevalence of online buying, most fashion brands offer their clients the option to purchase clothes and accessories online.

Despite the many advantages of buying things on the internet, there are hazards and pitfalls associated with online activity.

Fraud, identity theft, deliveries different from orders or not receiving orders are some of the problems that one can encounter in online retail. The following tips would come in handy when next you are looking to clear your cart.

Ensure You Are at The Right Site

Nowadays, most popular fashion websites have clone sites that scammers create to rob people of their money, personal details and financial information.

Ensure to type the correct name and website of the store you wish to visit. If possible, bookmark the sites for future use.

If you are unsure about the genuineness of a fashion store’s website, visit their social media pages to confirm; most times, the store’s original website would be displayed on their pages.

Read Product Descriptions and Reviews

A common occurrence in the world of online retail is ordering a product and receiving something different entirely.

To avoid this error, always read the product descriptions provided for each item. Ensure to take note of the dimensions, color, materials used and other important factors.

Product reviews are written experiences of people who have tried that particular product and can provide valuable insight into how the item looks and feels in real life.

Track Your Order

When a delivery lands on the doorstep is one of the most anticipated moments for an online shopper.

To ensure that you experience this satisfying moment, it is crucial to keep track of your order. It is recommended to purchase goods from websites that use shipping services that allow shoppers to check the status of their shipments via a tracking number.

A tracking number is a unique set of numbers assigned to each product and is used to deliver real-time information about the movement of a package.

Use A Secured Network

Seeing as hackers can gain access to people’s online activities through unsecured networks, you must always use networks that are well protected and secured.

Avoid using free Wi-Fi in public places to shop online as they are easy targets for hackers. Ensure that the site you are using is secured; this is usually denoted by a padlock sign in the address bar or the presence of ‘HTTPS’ in the website address.

Keep Track of Your Expenses

Fraud and theft can be easily detected through the presence of unauthorized transactions on expense reports. Hence, it is vital to always take more than a cursory glance at your bills, receipts and financial reports.

Take note of any unfamiliar or unauthorized charge and report them to your financial institution immediately. They would conduct a thorough investigation and refund your money if fraud is proven to have occurred.

Be Cautious

Most stores send promotional emails and messages to their regular customers to inform them about discounts, sales and deals.

However, phishing emails disguised to look like the real thing can also be sent by criminals to get payment information, usernames and passwords from unsuspecting people.

Always read emails from online stores thoroughly and avoid clicking on links or attachments. Check the official store website to confirm any deal or sale announced in the email. Avoid getting carried away by temptingly low prices and outrageous discounts.

Check The Store’s Policies

Before purchasing accessories from an online store:

Take a look at their return policies, shipping costs, and delivery time. The store should have a policy that allows you to return damaged and wrong orders for a refund or a replacement.

Take note of the provided length of delivery and the company’s method of handling delayed orders. Find out about the way the store responds to complaints and the efficiency of their customer service. Follow the suggestions above to avoid problems and experience a great online customer experience.