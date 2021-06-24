OK, so you’re a grown-up now. And it might just be time to do grown-up things – like buying a house. Where to start? What to do – is this really happening? Fear not! Here are some [very] quick hints and tips on house hunting for the fashionable beginner…

First up – can you afford it?

Yep, let’s skip to the boring bit first. So, you can eye up that designer dress, those new shades, that must-have-it-now accessory all you want. But when it comes to the largest asset you’ll ever own, it’s no impulse buy. Sorry guys, but this is the bit where you’re going to have to get real and know what cash you’ve got to splash. If you’re dreaming of a three bed, two-bath home in a happening area but your bank balance says one-bed condo a few miles away from where it’s at – well, that’s your first wake-up call.

Know what you want

You’ve got to have a tick list. It’s a must for any savvy house hunter. Are you after a pristine new build or a fixer-upper? Knowing what you’re looking for and what effort you are – or aren’t – willing to put into making this your dream home is essential. Dated décor can be changed in a flash. But knocking down walls to create more space…oh, you’ll need some expert advice on that one!



Source: Pixabay

Get the right mortgage for you

Ooops, we did it again! Dragging you back to the dreaded financial aspect of buying a home. Now, there are a lot of mortgage products out there, and researching the best one for you takes some time. So just save it – your time and your money! Use an impartial and completely free mortgage brokerage service like Trussle to find the very best mortgage deal for you. Hand over the stress of the search and even find out how much you’ll pay in the long term and when it’s time to switch to a better deal. Hey, it’s worth a look – you can pay into the $100s for the same service elsewhere!



Source: Pixabay

But most importantly…

Home is where the heart is. So, whilst you’re looking for that forever place to lay your hat, it’s never too soon to consider the latest home design trends that’ll put your personal stamp on your new place. Take a look and get inspired! Check out decorative vs. functional; outdoor space vs. indoor usability; color-pop vs. pure and simple. After all, your home is an extension of you – your style, your personality, your pizazz brought to life in the space you create. Make it calm or crazy. Futuristic or retro. A space to chill, or a place to party.

Hey, fashion trends come and go but bricks and mortar are here to stay! Put your money into property and, whatever your style, you’ll have the blank canvas to create a home that’ll always look great, whatever the season!