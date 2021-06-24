Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
24 Jun

House Hunting? It’s Always In Season

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
home decor

OK, so you’re a grown-up now. And it might just be time to do grown-up things – like buying a house. Where to start? What to do – is this really happening? Fear not! Here are some [very] quick hints and tips on house hunting for the fashionable beginner…

First up – can you afford it?

Yep, let’s skip to the boring bit first. So, you can eye up that designer dress, those new shades, that must-have-it-now accessory all you want. But when it comes to the largest asset you’ll ever own, it’s no impulse buy. Sorry guys, but this is the bit where you’re going to have to get real and know what cash you’ve got to splash. If you’re dreaming of a three bed, two-bath home in a happening area but your bank balance says one-bed condo a few miles away from where it’s at – well, that’s your first wake-up call.

Know what you want

You’ve got to have a tick list. It’s a must for any savvy house . Are you after a pristine new build or a fixer-upper? Knowing what you’re looking for and what effort you are – or aren’t – willing to put into making this your dream home is essential. Dated décor can be changed in a flash. But knocking down walls to create more space…oh, you’ll need some expert advice on that one!

paint
Source: Pixabay

Get the right mortgage for you

Ooops, we did it again! Dragging you back to the dreaded financial aspect of buying a home. Now, there are a lot of mortgage products out there, and researching the best one for you takes some time. So just save it – your time and your money! Use an impartial and completely free mortgage brokerage service like Trussle to find the very best mortgage deal for you. Hand over the stress of the search and even find out how much you’ll pay in the long term and when it’s time to switch to a better deal. Hey, it’s worth a look – you can pay into the $100s for the same service elsewhere!

home is where the heart is
Source: Pixabay

But most importantly…

Home is where the heart is. So, whilst you’re looking for that forever place to lay your hat, it’s never too soon to consider the latest home design trends that’ll put your personal stamp on your new place. Take a look and get inspired! Check out decorative vs. functional; outdoor space vs. indoor usability; color-pop vs. pure and simple. After all, your home is an extension of you – your style, your personality, your pizazz brought to life in the space you create. Make it calm or crazy. Futuristic or retro. A space to chill, or a place to party.

Hey, trends come and go but bricks and mortar are here to stay! Put your money into property and, whatever your style, you’ll have the blank canvas to create a home that’ll always look great, whatever the season!

Related Posts

  • Acne Studio – A Stockholm Luxury Fashion HouseAcne Studio – A Stockholm Luxury Fashion HouseAcne Studio is a brand name that specializes in ready-to-wear of men's and women's. It was founded in 1996. And it was founded by Jonny Johansson in Stockholm, Sweden. Acne studio is one of the famous multidisciplinary luxury fashion houses in Sweden. This brand name was labeled from the […] Posted in Fashion
  • Here’s How To Wear The Fruit Prints Trend This SummerHere’s How To Wear The Fruit Prints Trend This SummerWith the strawberry dress hashtag gaining over 7 million views, the piece became an instant trend for its whimsical feel as it fell in line with the rise of the cottagecore aesthetic. This year, fruit prints continue to reign supreme, and trendsetters are choosing to sport this cheerful […] Posted in Fashion Trends
  • How Has Fashion Evolved During The Pandemic?How Has Fashion Evolved During The Pandemic?While the pandemic has been ongoing, fashion has been changing; although fashion as an industry absolutely depends on constant change, Covid-19 has altered it in fascinating and unpredictable ways. Here are just some of the ways that fashion has evolved during the Covid-19 pandemic. Posted in Fashion
  • Common Foot Problems That You Shouldn’t IgnoreCommon Foot Problems That You Shouldn’t IgnoreYour feet have to be tough; they are the foundation of good health and keeping them healthy and pain free is key to staying active. If your feet hurt, or if they just get tired during the day, it may to be time to see a professional. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Taking Care of Your Gold PiecesTaking Care of Your Gold PiecesA gold bracelet for women certainly looks classy flashed on the red carpet while wearing some gown. Among all the silver that is happening these days, gold has managed to retain its . It is not likely to lose that any time soon. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • A Celebrity’s Influence on What We Wear and How We Decorate Our HomeA Celebrity’s Influence on What We Wear and How We Decorate Our HomeCelebrities have great command in the fashion and design industry. Due to their massive followers, they tend to set trends with unique designs. They influence people to get a particular design for their homes or dressing. For many years, celebrities have applied different ways to […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
Previous post
Why Diamond Rings Are Still Top Of Our Engagement Agenda
Next post
7 Day to Night Outfits to Wear This Season
You might also like
beautiful woman sleeping on a mattress
What’s New In Bedding: The Latest In Bedding Trends
2021-06-24
woman online shopping
7 Tips to Follow When Ordering Fashion Accessories Online
2021-06-22
woman during pandemic
How Lockdown Can Open Doors in Terms of How You Pass the Time
2021-06-17
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)