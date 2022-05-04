Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
4 May

8 Top Engagement Ring Cuts

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
love plate engagement ring

Buying a diamond engagement ring is always exciting. After all, there are not many jewelry pieces as delicate as your engagement ring. However, picking the right ring might be challenging with so many options available in the market. You have to consider various factors, the most important being the cut as it decides the overall look of the ring.

To make it easier for you, we have designed this guide about top cuts for engagement rings so you can pick one that suits your needs.

Top Engagement Ring Cuts in 2022

1. Round Cut

The round cut is the most classic diamond shape for a traditional look. It’s so wildly popular that more than half of diamond engagement rings sold are round cuts.

The circular shape maximizes the diamond’s fire, making it the most sparkly of engagement ring cuts. Be it solitaires, geometric, or twin and three-stone settings, this cut works well with all designs.

engagement ring hands

2. Oval Cut

The oval cut offers all the benefits of a round cut, along with creating the illusion of elongated fingers. It is more modern than the round cut, making it an ideal choice for trendy engagement rings.

Oval cut can be mounted in a variety of engagement ring styles, such as the classic solitaire, multiple side stones, and more. Its versatility allows you to use the cut with modern as well as vintage ring styles. The oval cut is ideal for brides who want to get the classic elegance of round cuts with a little twist.

3. Cushion Cut

The cushion cut is square-shaped cut with rounded corners, which gives a soft pillow-like look to the engagement ring. It offers the perfect blend of traditional feel and contemporary look with its classic 58 large facets and significant sparkle.

The subtle outlines and the elegant shape make the cushion cut perfect as a center stone for subdued ring designs. This engagement ring cut is highly suitable for brides who like a vintage royal look.

4. Asscher Cut

The Asscher cut is a clean and symmetrical diamond shape that offers conventional sophistication. The octagonal shape with massive facets makes it a trendy piece with retro vibes. The cut gives a more intense sparkle due to the centralized facets, making the ring more radiant.

Usually used as a center-stone in three-stone design or a typical solitaire, this cut portrays a pure, mirror-like appearance. For brides who unique and antique jewelry styles, this cut makes a brilliant choice.

5. Emerald Cut

One of the most aesthetically pleasing diamond shapes, the emerald cut is known for its refinement. With an elongated shape and angular lines, the cut exudes radiance with a crystal-clear appearance.

The long silhouette makes emerald cuts perfect to be paired with narrow-cut side diamonds. They also work great in with classic solitaire style engagement rings. Since it doesn’t make a flashy appearance, the emerald cut makes a stunning choice for brides looking for an understated look.

engagement ring couple

6. Princess Cut

Another exceptionally prevalent engagement ring style, the princess cut offers extraordinary sparkle. With a modern take on the conventional round cut, this square shape diamond gives a sleek yet classy look.

Its clean lines and versatile shape make it ideal for almost all ring styles. The princess cut is perfect for brides who want to achieve a contemporary look. However, it is best to use the cut in a protective setting as it can easily chip at the corners.

7. Marquise Cut

Also known as little boat or navette, the marquise cut is a trendy and feminine engagement ring style. It has the shape of a boat with a curved center and pointed edges that not only looks exquisite but also creates the illusion of slimmer and longer fingers. The unique structure of this cut catches the light dramatically, giving it a stunning sparkle. The narrow shape of the cut also makes the diamond look bigger.

Marquise cut works impeccably well with a variety of designs, including solitaires and differently shaped side stones. It makes an ideal pick for brides who want to feel regal and unique on their special day.

8. Radiant Cut

This cut comes in square and elongated variations, mimicking the classic emerald cut. The radiant cut is widely popular for the extra luster it offers, making your engagement ring look more sizzling.

This gorgeous cut looks equally pleasing as a center-stone, in a three-stone ring, or halo design. It makes a gorgeous pick for brides who want to exude a little extra shine.

Related Posts

  • Bad Hair Days: How to Help Make Them a Thing of the PastBad Hair Days: How to Help Make Them a Thing of the PastWe all have bad hair days from time to time. Before you seek the sanctuary of your duvet in an effort to block out pictures of perfect models screaming at you, read our tips to make regular bad hair days a thing of the past. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Best Leather Thigh High Boots for FallBest Leather Thigh High Boots for FallThe changes in seasons come hands in hands with our desire for a refreshed wardrobe – starting with an upgrade of winter-boots, of course. Delicate and tall heeled boots are not making the cut this season, but instead, you will see many of the high-end shoe designers are leaning toward […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Collegiate-Inspired Look To Try This FallCollegiate-Inspired Look To Try This FallWhether you’re going to a gig or planning a study session you can always count on the American high school-inspired preppy clothes. This season a book worm-look with on-trend varsity jackets, pleated skirts, chunky cardigans and leather oxford shoes get full marks in style! Posted in Shopping
  • Best Luxury Handbag Brands You Need to KnowBest Luxury Handbag Brands You Need to Know are the ideal gift for your best friend or loved one and yourself. A luxury handbag, however, can be pretty costly. Finding second-hand bags is a great option to have the luxury style and feel without spending a fortune. It doesn't matter if you're looking for a purse that you […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • GUCCI – A Brief History Of The Fashion BrandGUCCI – A Brief History Of The Fashion BrandWho else won’t be familiar with the worldwide famous luxury brand and how it evolved through crisp and tough times but always re-emerged better than before. A leading Italian fashion label, Gucci, was founded in 1921 by Guccio Gucci. Like many historic fashion houses, the […] Posted in Fashion
  • Trending Celebrity Styles You Need To Know AboutTrending Celebrity Styles You Need To Know AboutCelebrity is always changing, and it can be a lot to keep up with at times. That doesn't mean, though, that it isn't a lot of fun. Now more than ever, celebrities are wearing a diverse mix of clothes that are both comfortable, and edgy. Not only that, but the fact that new styles […] Posted in Celebrity Style
Previous post
5 Spring Summer 2022 Bag Trends
Next post
Shoe Trends Straight From The Spring Summer 2022 Runways
You might also like
red strappy sandals
Shoe Trends Straight From The Spring Summer 2022 Runways
2022-05-05
woman chain bag
5 Spring Summer 2022 Bag Trends
2022-05-03
classy camel bag
Best Luxury Handbag Brands You Need to Know
2022-03-31
})(jQuery)