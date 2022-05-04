Buying a diamond engagement ring is always exciting. After all, there are not many jewelry pieces as delicate as your engagement ring. However, picking the right ring might be challenging with so many options available in the market. You have to consider various factors, the most important being the cut as it decides the overall look of the ring.

To make it easier for you, we have designed this guide about top cuts for engagement rings so you can pick one that suits your needs.

Top Engagement Ring Cuts in 2022

1. Round Cut

The round cut is the most classic diamond shape for a traditional look. It’s so wildly popular that more than half of diamond engagement rings sold are round cuts.

The circular shape maximizes the diamond’s fire, making it the most sparkly of engagement ring cuts. Be it solitaires, geometric, or twin and three-stone settings, this cut works well with all designs.

2. Oval Cut

The oval cut offers all the benefits of a round cut, along with creating the illusion of elongated fingers. It is more modern than the round cut, making it an ideal choice for trendy engagement rings.

Oval cut can be mounted in a variety of engagement ring styles, such as the classic solitaire, multiple side stones, and more. Its versatility allows you to use the cut with modern as well as vintage ring styles. The oval cut is ideal for brides who want to get the classic elegance of round cuts with a little twist.

3. Cushion Cut

The cushion cut is square-shaped cut with rounded corners, which gives a soft pillow-like look to the engagement ring. It offers the perfect blend of traditional feel and contemporary look with its classic 58 large facets and significant sparkle.

The subtle outlines and the elegant shape make the cushion cut perfect as a center stone for subdued ring designs. This engagement ring cut is highly suitable for brides who like a vintage royal look.

4. Asscher Cut

The Asscher cut is a clean and symmetrical diamond shape that offers conventional sophistication. The octagonal shape with massive facets makes it a trendy piece with retro vibes. The cut gives a more intense sparkle due to the centralized facets, making the ring more radiant.

Usually used as a center-stone in three-stone design or a typical solitaire, this cut portrays a pure, mirror-like appearance. For brides who love unique and antique jewelry styles, this cut makes a brilliant choice.

5. Emerald Cut

One of the most aesthetically pleasing diamond shapes, the emerald cut is known for its refinement. With an elongated shape and angular lines, the cut exudes radiance with a crystal-clear appearance.

The long silhouette makes emerald cuts perfect to be paired with narrow-cut side diamonds. They also work great in with classic solitaire style engagement rings. Since it doesn’t make a flashy appearance, the emerald cut makes a stunning choice for brides looking for an understated look.

6. Princess Cut

Another exceptionally prevalent engagement ring style, the princess cut offers extraordinary sparkle. With a modern take on the conventional round cut, this square shape diamond gives a sleek yet classy look.

Its clean lines and versatile shape make it ideal for almost all ring styles. The princess cut is perfect for brides who want to achieve a contemporary look. However, it is best to use the cut in a protective setting as it can easily chip at the corners.

7. Marquise Cut

Also known as little boat or navette, the marquise cut is a trendy and feminine engagement ring style. It has the shape of a boat with a curved center and pointed edges that not only looks exquisite but also creates the illusion of slimmer and longer fingers. The unique structure of this cut catches the light dramatically, giving it a stunning sparkle. The narrow shape of the cut also makes the diamond look bigger.

Marquise cut works impeccably well with a variety of designs, including solitaires and differently shaped side stones. It makes an ideal pick for brides who want to feel regal and unique on their special day.

8. Radiant Cut

This cut comes in square and elongated variations, mimicking the classic emerald cut. The radiant cut is widely popular for the extra luster it offers, making your engagement ring look more sizzling.

This gorgeous cut looks equally pleasing as a center-stone, in a three-stone ring, or halo design. It makes a gorgeous pick for brides who want to exude a little extra shine.