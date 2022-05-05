Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
5 May

Shoe Trends Straight From The Spring Summer 2022 Runways

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
red strappy sandals

As we have come over the first quarter of 2022, we want to be well-heeled and as stylish as possible. So, if you happen to be looking to step up your wardrobe, shoes are the perfect territory to tread into first, and the spring / summer 2022 shoe trends offer diverse designs for this. Looking for some hot shoes? With this spring shoe trend guide you will always look fine, chic, and in-the-know!

Sneakers

Even though sneakers are bona fide fashion items, often, it doesn’t reach the runways. However, this year, different takes on the sneakers became very popular among designers like Miu Miu, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Rag & Bone, and Loewe, be it retro seventies sneakers or 90s platforms.

Mules

High or low, flat, with a chunky heel, or a sleek stiletto, the leg-lengthening mules of 2022 are nowhere near the unflattering orthopedic shoes, or garden clogs. Mules and feminine slingbacks have breathed new life into fashionable accessories – you can tell that more and more celebrities chose them over good old pumps and stilettos. Look for styles with a closed pointed toe and sophisticated, modern cuts. Don’t be afraid of jazzing mules up with snakeskin or daisies for the hot months. Intermittently placed across the runway, floral-hued mules showed up at Marine Serre, Prada, and Jason Wu, while went for an eclectic, fuzzy, and multicolored take. And yes – more is more!

Brogues

Just when you thought you’d seen everything trendy, Versace sent a loafer-platform hybrid down the runway. The forever iconic, versatile, and often gender-neutral brogue silhouette was a choice style at Christopher Kane, Ganni, and Proenza Schouler. In addition to the beloved, minimal version, these brands amplified the look with oversized soles and heavy hardware details for a less traditional style. The flexible brogues can be a cozy shearling-lined driving shoe or a refined pump. They are ideal for pulling together a casual look or an office-appropriate outfit.

Embellished Pumps

Spring / summer 2022 offers an antidote to the comfort-first trends of seasons past. For those who still kick their embellished shoes when they get the chance, the glitzier, the better these hot months. Forget a black staple pump; go for Ultra-feminine adornments galore pumps, crystal-encrusted bows, and exaggerated pointy toes offered by Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi, Dolce & Gabbana, Larroude, and others.

Strappy Sandals

Spring strappy shoes were all the rage on the runway where designers showcased a simpler and classical summer look. Colours ranged from black and white to metallic and feminine hues like blush pink. Also, pretty embellishments gave an open and airy sandal a dressy option for the downtown girl. The summer shoe trend brings many different styles: think the knee-high look at or the rock-stud design at Valentino. Altuzarra, Paco Rabanne, Tory Burch, Staud, Christian Dior, and have their own versions for you. Ankle-skimming, Midas-touched versions with rich details were also spotted on the runway.

Looking at the Spring / Summer 2022 shoe trends that have been rolled out on the runways over the past few months, we can see that — it’s all about refining the best of the best. Which trend are you ready to walk in?

Related Posts

  • 5 Spring Summer 2022 Bag Trends5 Spring Summer 2022 Bag TrendsFor many, a spanking new bag in their arms sounds like a good idea as a welcome note for the new season. The good news: there are plenty of options from the Spring/Summer 2022 collections to choose from. Here are the latest handbag trends you'll want to invest in to fully live the heat […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Spring Summer 2022 Fashion Trend ReportSpring Summer 2022 Fashion Trend ReportIntroducing the best fashion trends you need to know for spring and summer 2022. From high contrast vibrant colours to sensual underwear as outerwear separates, see all of the season's top trends from high fashion runways! Posted in Fashion Trends
  • 3 Modern Ways To Wear a Sheer Blouse3 Modern Ways To Wear a Sheer BlouseAustralian supermodel Miranda Kerr has captured our attention thanks to the numerous sheer looks she has recently donned. Although not many women have such a picture perfect body as Miranda we would take a cue from her because she sports sheer fabrics with natural ease. Posted in Celebrity Style
  • Top Makeup Trends for Fall / Winter 2021Top Makeup Trends for Fall / Winter 2021Dropping temperatures mean makeup and especially lipstick shades getting deeper and our skin-care formulas getting richer, accommodating the drier climate. But fortunately, Fall / Winter 2021 has a lot to scoop on the season’s beauty trends to keep things fresh and exciting. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • 5 Jackets Everyone Should Have In Their Closets5 Jackets Everyone Should Have In Their ClosetsSo your anorak is starting to look dated. Do you have the right jacket to replace it with? Lucky you, this fall designers pulled out all the stops to make sure you stay warm and toasty. Presenting chic jacket choices to keep you up to date with the best of fashionable outerwear. Posted in Fall Fashion
  • 5 Things You Can Purchase for Your Home To Prep for Summer 20225 Things You Can Purchase for Your Home To Prep for Summer 2022Maybe you are looking around your home or flat and thinking about updating its furniture and decor for an all-new look this summer. Start prepping now with these 5 things that you can purchase for your home for this coming summer of 2022. Posted in Fashion Trends
