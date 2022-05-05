As we have come over the first quarter of 2022, we want to be well-heeled and as stylish as possible. So, if you happen to be looking to step up your wardrobe, shoes are the perfect territory to tread into first, and the spring / summer 2022 shoe trends offer diverse designs for this. Looking for some hot shoes? With this spring shoe trend guide you will always look fine, chic, and in-the-know!

Sneakers

Even though sneakers are bona fide fashion items, often, it doesn’t reach the runways. However, this year, different takes on the sneakers became very popular among designers like Miu Miu, Prada, Alexander McQueen, Rag & Bone, and Loewe, be it retro seventies sneakers or 90s platforms.

Mules

High or low, flat, with a chunky heel, or a sleek stiletto, the leg-lengthening mules of 2022 are nowhere near the unflattering orthopedic shoes, or garden clogs. Mules and feminine slingbacks have breathed new life into fashionable accessories – you can tell that more and more celebrities chose them over good old pumps and stilettos. Look for styles with a closed pointed toe and sophisticated, modern cuts. Don’t be afraid of jazzing mules up with snakeskin or daisies for the hot months. Intermittently placed across the runway, floral-hued mules showed up at Marine Serre, Prada, and Jason Wu, while Fendi went for an eclectic, fuzzy, and multicolored take. And yes – more is more!

Brogues

Just when you thought you’d seen everything trendy, Versace sent a loafer-platform hybrid down the runway. The forever iconic, versatile, and often gender-neutral brogue silhouette was a choice style at Christopher Kane, Ganni, and Proenza Schouler. In addition to the beloved, minimal version, these brands amplified the look with oversized soles and heavy hardware details for a less traditional style. The flexible brogues can be a cozy shearling-lined driving shoe or a refined pump. They are ideal for pulling together a casual look or an office-appropriate outfit.

Embellished Pumps

Spring / summer 2022 offers an antidote to the comfort-first trends of seasons past. For those who still kick their embellished shoes when they get the chance, the glitzier, the better these hot months. Forget a black staple pump; go for Ultra-feminine adornments galore pumps, crystal-encrusted bows, and exaggerated pointy toes offered by Saint Laurent, Amina Muaddi, Dolce & Gabbana, Larroude, and others.

Strappy Sandals

Spring strappy shoes were all the rage on the runway where designers showcased a simpler and classical summer look. Colours ranged from black and white to metallic and feminine hues like blush pink. Also, pretty embellishments gave an open and airy sandal a dressy option for the downtown girl. The summer shoe trend brings many different styles: think the knee-high look at Alberta Ferretti or the rock-stud design at Valentino. Altuzarra, Paco Rabanne, Tory Burch, Staud, Christian Dior, and Prabal Gurung have their own versions for you. Ankle-skimming, Midas-touched versions with rich details were also spotted on the runway.

Looking at the Spring / Summer 2022 shoe trends that have been rolled out on the runways over the past few months, we can see that — it’s all about refining the best of the best. Which trend are you ready to walk in?