The fashion industry is always searching for new and sensational trends to keep the world engaged and excited about what they’ve to offer. Accessories catch greater attention, if not all.

For many, a spanking new bag in their arms sounds like a good idea as a welcome note for the new season. The good news: there are plenty of options from the Spring/Summer 2022 collections to choose from. Here are the latest handbag trends you’ll want to invest in to fully live the heat vibes of spring and summer this year.

Bright Flying Colours

If you think black or neutral bags are boring and enjoy vibrant, compelling colours, this year will be your favourite. Judging from the runways, designers were in agreement on a few shades for Spring/Summer 2022. The crop includes neon yellows, candy pinks, and everything in between. Premium and luxury designers like Bottega Veneta, Dolce & Gabbana, Louis Vuitton, Parada, and others have many eye-catching and spicy shades to offer during the hottest months of the year.

Chain-embellished Bags

One of the most popular handbag trends is chain straps and detailing. More designers introduce their own versions of these chain-adorned bags like Alexander McQueen, Ports 1961, Valentino, and Balmain. This trend seems to be sticking around, proving it to be a timeless investment.

Bulky Totes

There is no doubt that the tote bag is the most versatile and functional option that makes its place in the accessory arsenal every year. Good luck finding your keys in the XXL bags seen at Kwaidan Editions, Balmain, Peter Do, Khaite, and Marni. Similarly, bulky totes were also spotted at Miu Miu, CHLOÉ, Tory Burch, and Gucci.

Knotted Totes

Where oversized totes are trending, designers like Flamenco, Givenchy, Loewe, Tom Ford, and many more seem to be inclined towards knotted totes for the practicality it brings along with grace. We’ve seen many tote bag adaptations over the years, but be assured, the knotted style rules again this season.

Box Bags

This season’s bevy of box bags will be your stylish go-to for your laptop and a commuter shoe. Ample space with multiple pockets and structured feminine silhouettes offers fashion and function. The retro-inspired silhouette of a lady-like box bag has been topping the hit list among numerous celebrities too. Look for structured satchels with a single top handle and some gold hardware. This season Dior, Coach, and Balmain bring a new heatwave of sophisticated box bags that are ideal for carrying around realistic possessions.

A handbag isn’t just for carrying items, but it can also be used to show off one’s personality. It’s high time to update your rotation with one of the fresh bag styles of the season.