Featured Posts

winter fashionista on the snow
Outfit Ideas For This Tricky Transition Fall-Winter Weather
Whether you like it or no, the cool weather is around the corner. The good news is that Fall is the best season for fashion because it is the time to master layers, jewel colours and bold accessories. Let’s talk about the must have items for your wardrobe.
work clothes and louis vuitton bag
Stylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should Own
Looking for the Fall office essentials you'll want to wear to the office? This is the best where you could go! Read about the top stylish workwear clothes for fall to effortlessly incorporate into your existing workwear.
woman in a winter coat
10 Women’s Winter Wardrobe Essentials
Fighting off those frigid temperatures with appropriately warm and winter-proof ensemble is a walk in the park. Make your wardrobe a sartorial winter wonderland with these essential clothing staples to keep you looking stylish yet feeling all warm and fuzzy during Jack Frost’s favourite time of year.
7 Feb

8 Ways to Style the Perfect Day-to-Night Outfit

by Gabi
Fashion
woman in a pink coat

From long work days, to classes at the gym, to spending time with friends, life can get really busy really fast. For those of us who are always on the go, it’s so important to build a wardrobe of multipurpose pieces that can seamlessly transition from work to date night in a flash.

Here are eight ways to style the perfect day-to-night outfit.

1. Take the LBD from the office to happy hour with a few simple accessory swaps

The little black dress is easily one of the most versatile staples you could ever own. Opt for a modest style in a flattering cut for a piece that looks just at home in the boardroom as it does during happy hour. When it comes to how to accessorize a black dress for the day, opt for a simple pair of stud earrings and a classic pair of black mules. Make a bold statement for night by switching to a trendy pair of acrylic hoops and shiny, snake print booties.

2. Transition black skinny jeans from a casual day of errands to Saturday night out with friends

Black skinny jeans are cute, comfortable and super flattering, too. When paired with a chunky cable knit sweater and black booties for the day, they’re an equally perfect pairing for brunch with the boyfriend’s family or an afternoon at the grocery store. To dress them up for a night out with your besties, trade the sweater for a shiny tank top and swap the boots for sky-high sandals. Add some sparkly accessories and a statement clutch and you’re done!

woman in a floral print drss and pink coat

3. Dress up your favorite floral work dress for date night by switching your bag and shoes

A flowy, floral dress brings a sweet, feminine flair to any look–during any season. For work, balance out a shorter dress with opaque tights, over the knee boots and a bucket tote. For play, switch to spiky heels and a leather crossbody bag. Twirl your hair into a long, loose braid during the workday to reveal playful waves just in time for date night!

4. Faux leather leggings can be polished enough for a day of meetings, yet flirty enough for happy hour, too

Shiny, faux leather leggings give off a “wet look” vibe that’s seriously on-trend. To keep them from looking a little too dramatic for a workday, pair faux leather leggings with a crisp white work shirt and mules, or a sweater dress and muted black pumps. Keep your hair tied back and your accessories minimal. For night, go all out with a silky tunic, strappy sandals and glossy waves in your hair. Bold cherry lips take this stylish outfit over the top, but in the best way.

woman in jeans and black heels

5. Denim works for day (and night!) with just a little bit of creative accessorizing

You probably already have a favorite pair or two of dark wash jeans in your closet because they’re instant classics that can be dressed up or down without much effort. When planning your day-to-night outfit with skinny jeans as the base, build your nighttime look first. Hide that sparkly, flirty top you have on for happy hour behind a crisp blazer during the workday and keep your platform sandals at your desk for later while you walk from meeting to meeting in a classic pair of black pumps. Once you’ve clocked out for the day, leave the blazer and pumps at your desk and dress up the look with your sparkliest earrings and envelope clutch.

6. Dress up a casual jumpsuit with wedges and a sleek hairstyle for a flirty and fun look that you can wear right out of the office

Jumpsuits are great options for people who appreciate the flattering fit of flowy fabric, but would rather wear pants than a skirt or dress. For something special that’s appropriate for work and play, experiment with a jumpsuit in a rich color like deep burgundy or emerald green–or a playful pattern like plaid. Wedges and a sleek pony finish a look that feels just as ready for the office as it does for the dance floor.

7. Take a workday shirtdress out on the town with showstopping earrings and funky shoes

A crisp shirtdress is the ultimate workday staple to help you look poised, polished and professional. For nighttime, swap out classic mules for strappy sandals in an unexpected color (like hot pink!), layer several stacking rings and tie the whole look together with a pair of large, dramatic earrings.

woman in a blue off shoulder blouse

8. Transition your tunic top from Saturday matinee with friends to a romantic date with the hubby in 10 minutes or less

Tunic tops are just as cute as they are comfy. These flowy, flattering and easy-to-wear tops make the perfect pieces to take from day to night. Style them with jeans and crisp, white sneakers for a casual morning with friends and then switch into shiny faux-leather leggings and a pair of statement booties. Finish by sweeping your hair into a bouncy ponytail for an easy date night look.

From Work to Play

We lead busy lives, and our on-the-go lifestyles demand outfits that work just as hard as we do. Thankfully, there are easy ways to build multipurpose outfits that are just as appropriate for the office as they are for a night out on the town. While the possibilities are endless, these eight ways to style the perfect day-to-night outfit should be enough to get you started!


Related Posts

  • Clothing Tips & Tricks Every Girl Should KnowClothing Tips & Tricks Every Girl Should KnowAre you making the right statement with your clothes? Everyone knows that girls are a bit more conscious about what they wear than boys. Almost every girl has a trick up their sleeve when it comes to their clothes. Here is a look at a few clothing tips and tricks that makes life a bit […] Posted in Fashion
  • Quintessential Wardrobe Pieces That Will Transform Your StyleQuintessential Wardrobe Pieces That Will Transform Your StyleAs you look around, you realize that there are quite a few items in your closet that are now outdated. It's time to clean up and choose which stays and which goes. Here are a few fashion trends that will never go out of style, no matter the season. So hold on to these quintessential […] Posted in Fashion
  • How to Style a Floral Dress Any Time of the YearHow to Style a Floral Dress Any Time of the YearWhile florals may now be an expected option for the springtime, they work all year long because of the many ways they can be styled. With a bit of creativity when it comes to color choice, and some thoughtful layering pieces, you can make your springtime staples appropriate for every […] Posted in Fashion
  • How to Have a Fashionable Date NightHow to Have a Fashionable Date NightWhether it’s your first, fifth or fiftieth date night, knowing what to wear can sometimes be confusing. Should you dress to impress or take a more casual line? Will the same outfit be suitable whether you’re going to the movies or to watch a sporting event? If you’ve got a date night […] Posted in Fashion
  • How To Add Extra Style To Any Outfit With SocksHow To Add Extra Style To Any Outfit With SocksSocks come in a vast array of colors, prints, and materials. Because there are so many options, it is possible to find a pair of socks to tie together any outfit and add your own unique style. Whether you are running errands in a casual outfit or dressing up for a business meeting, you […] Posted in Health and Fitness
  • 5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single Day5 Ways You Can Feel Glamorous Every Single DayIt's not easy to feel glamorous when we're trying to get the kids to school on time or we're dealing with disgruntled customers at work, however, there are some simple, straightforward ways you can look and feel gorgeous. Posted in Beauty & Hair
