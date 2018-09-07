Fall is here, and you might have had your favourite new cool-weather clothes in heavy rotation for the past few weeks. This season is all about layering and who doesn’t love a one-and-done, chic-as-anything wardrobe solution which is a dress? We have pulled together a few pointers on how to dress for fall success.

Sheath Dress is Everything You Need to Copy Meghan Markle’s Style

Let’s face it, wearing a pant suit or slacks to work everyday gets old, not to mention boring. The sheath dress is a sexy alternative to workwear, and it’s completely work appropriate. Plus, you can always throw a blazer or cardigan over it to tone it down if you feel the need. Always pair a sheath dress with a pump. A close-toed or peep-toed pump will do. A solid colour is preferred. Nude pumps are great and go with any colour, keeping the look polished and professional.

Bold-Colour Velvet Is the Fall Trend You Can Wear Now

From work to drinks or shopping to dancing, a velvet dress is a must-have for a fall season. Accompanied with velour meaning its coarser version, velvet looks seductive and totally classy. Thanks to the structure of the fabric, the velvet dress follows curves of the woman’s body which makes it men’s favourite. In rich hues and saturated tones, velvet will infuse new life into your fall wardrobe. You can read more about velvet’s physical properties in this online fabric store.

Sweater Fress: The Easiest Solution to Your Wardrobe’s Fall Rut

Sweaters are such an obvious wardrobe choice when temperatures start to cool that nobody actually wonders whether they are in or out. There are a few sweater dress trends to try this season. First off, look for a mini turtleneck dress and match it with thigh-high boots – this combo is perfect for a fall date or late night drinks. The other way is an embellished sweater dress. Whether crystal-embroidered or leather-appliqued, this humble staple has had an opulent update for fall.

Spotting the Trend: Leopard Print Dress



A leopard print dress comes in style every few seasons and is a great addition to your fall wardrobe. If you have got serious style confidence, a body-hugging leopard print one is right up your alley. For those who call themselves IT girls, we have a piece of advice: match your shoes to your dress, this is the trend to wear now. For the office choose styles which are long enough and slightly oversized. And remember: the animal print will help you add interest to your last fall outfits and easily transition into winter.

Looks Chic Not Showy in a Metallic Dress

As read in Vogue, glitter always does a girl good. The season’s best looks dripped with liquid shine result in graceful and glamorous ensembles. They came in the familiar form of cocktail dresses that combine comfortable wear and eye-catching look but also in some unexpected 3D forms. Sequins or metallics – not only in the shades of silver and gold – will work fine on every girl this fall.

Which of the above fall dress styles is your favourite? Tell us in the comments below.