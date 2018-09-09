Home  /  Fashion  /  Top Styling Tricks to Steal From the Fashion Week
Top Styling Tricks to Steal From the Fashion Week

Fashion shows you the inside of a person, it shows you their personality. And you can actually tell what their mood is just by looking at what they are wearing. You can also tell how many kids or responsibilities a person has simply by looking at their dressing. Here are some fashion tips to make sure people don’t get the wrong picture of you simply because of a bad dressing.

Also, please keep in mind that lifestyle is very much reflected by the clothes that people choose to wear

Fashion tips for 2018

Round-Up White Button-Downs: one has to be very careful with this look. When worn correctly it can make you look feminine and expensive but yet again when worn the wrong way it can make you look old and hideous. Take a classic cue from Marilyn Monroe. They definitely elevate jeans and ball skirts from making them look like you are in the happily ever after cast.

Know Your Stretch: you do not want to put on jeans that are ill-fitting or too tight that when you are walking they cut your skin. Always keep it 95% cotton, 5% Lycra spandex and at least 2% Lycra. Always keep that in mind.

Throw on a Scarf: for winter wear what makes the statement is the scarf. Is it? Definitely, it is the scarf! It’s like the glue that joins the pieces together really. You can never go wrong with the right scarf.

Know your shape: for one to buy clothes you have to know your shape. You really just can’t go out to buy clothes without actually knowing what your body shape is. Clothes are designed for different people and it is now your job to know what suits your body and what doesn’t. You might wear clothes that are out of this world and expensive but not suite your body. And they will look like cheap clothes so it is important to make sure that you know your body size.

Wear black and white: the beauty of modern monochrome is every piece you pick can be mixed and matched ‑ and tailored to any occasion. A striped top, lace-up sandals and a super-sleek shoulder bag are our essentials.

Moreover, when you are a gambler there are certain dress codes that are allowed at online casino games Newzealand. Ideally men should wear a nice jacket, trousers or chinos, open top shirt, and smart shoes. For women a smart dress is perfect, though skirt and top or trousers is fine too. Avoid uncomfortable shoes.


