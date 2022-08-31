You probably have seen the vivid colour bags everywhere by now because this is a viral trend in fashion! The bright-coloured bags can also be used to add a splash of boldness and fun to any simple-summer outfit, so explore different colour options and find the best one for your wardrobe.

Red bag

The casually chic air of Bershka satchel is so irresistible. The simple ruching add flirty flair and point to a casual uptown style. Made in a unique colour, this chic satchel gets inspiration from the latest social media trends.

Yellow bag

This mustard mini croc tote bag is an icon of elegance and timeless design. The combination of minimal hardware, classically chic silhouette, and sophistication, results in an agelessness as well as timelessness. The ASOS bag features a top handle and detachable crossbody strap in mustard-Yellow.

Blue bag

How is it possible that a single bag can have a look that’s simultaneously luxurious, sweet, and attitude-filled? This Ego x Jess Hunt mini cross body bag proves it. The combination of a classically sleek shape, on-trend micro design and an optional cross-body strap, the bag shows an amazingly versatile style.

Green bag

Regarding both looks and functionality, the ALDO mint cross body bag is utterly smart. It mixes a trendy quilted design with a shiny, eye-catching hardware bolstered by the carrying ease of a decorative chain strap.