This summer is all about simple details that will really make you shine. Bold lipstick is one of them – the perfect way to add high impact with just little effort. In spring / summer, lips shimmer with hot pops of colour like lavender, coral, orange, and fuchsia. Think sunny thoughts and paint those lips in one of these hot colours, and hopefully summer will follow suit.

Red lipstick

Much like your signature scent, every girl needs a go-to red lipstick she can always rely on. Too many women shy away from red lips, fearing that it is just too bold. Have you seen the London phone box? I once heard that it has the best red shade. Although matte lips are very in-style nowadays, you may want to glossy red lips instead of a matte because sometimes matte appears too glammed up.

For an instant inspiration, find a celebrity with a similar skintone and hair to get the best red lipstick tip you could ever get. My favourites are Marilyn Monroe (obviously) and Gwen Stefani who pulls it off impeccably be it during the day or at night. Her style is classy but still sexy.

Orange lipstick

Orange lips are a hot trend once this weather decides to warm up. Juicy and refreshing, this lip colour is having quite a moment for a few seasons in a row. And with a good reason – orange lips add a bold pop of colour to your favourite summer looks.

Next time you find yourself stuck or overwhelmed by thousands of orange shades, ask a beauty consultant to help you choose a shade that will match your skintone. Judging from my experience, highly pigmented orange lipstick looks best on warm blondes and girls with light brown hair. Brunettes, however may find it a bit harder to get the right orange lipstick.

Orange is a colour that will bring the attention to your lips. It’s bright, it’s powerful and absolutely trendy. This intense color comes in an array of vibrant hues which is a must for spring. MAC Senior Artist Lynsey Alexander’s advice: “Orange looks best against a nude tanned olive skin with lots of black mascara and little else”.

Pink lipstick

Looking for the unapologetically sexy makeup? The new pink/lavender hue that was applied onto models’ lips during New York Fashion Week Spring show is slightly sugary, retro but somehow very modern thanks to its matte formula. Get ready to steal the style for yourself this summer! Since the Pepto-Bismol pink colour makes such a bold statement, you can go easy, or even minimal, on the eyes. The ‘Pepto-pink’ pout will look best in sportswear-inspired ensembles, pastel dresses and all-white outfits.

Fuchsia lipstick

Fuchsia lipstick (otherwise known as ‘power pink’) is bolder, younger and more girlie than the classic red. Having ruled the runways for Spring /Summer including Diane von Furstenberg and Fendi, royal fuchsia is the ultimate way to create a statement-making pout. A bold fuchsia look best with a dark skin.

Bold lips are one of the the hottest makeup trends for spring / summer. Paired with light makeup using just a black eyeliner, mascara and a neutral blush it creates a fresh and matte look. For a strong touch, use a pastel eyeshadow such as blue, green or white (as seen in Christian Dior) and remember to keep your eyebrows tidy.