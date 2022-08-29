Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
29 Aug

How to Wear a Bold Lipstick

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman using some lipstick

This summer is all about simple details that will really make you shine. Bold lipstick is one of them – the perfect way to add high impact with just little effort. In spring / summer, lips shimmer with hot pops of colour like lavender, coral, orange, and fuchsia. Think sunny thoughts and paint those lips in one of these hot colours, and hopefully summer will follow suit.

Red lipstick

Much like your signature scent, every girl needs a go-to red lipstick she can always rely on. Too many women shy away from red lips, fearing that it is just too bold. Have you seen the London phone box? I once heard that it has the best red shade. Although matte lips are very in-style nowadays, you may want to glossy red lips instead of a matte because sometimes matte appears too glammed up.

For an instant inspiration, find a celebrity with a similar skintone and hair to get the best red lipstick tip you could ever get. My favourites are Marilyn Monroe (obviously) and who pulls it off impeccably be it during the day or at night. Her style is classy but still sexy.

Orange lipstick

Orange lips are a hot trend once this weather decides to warm up. Juicy and refreshing, this lip colour is having quite a moment for a few seasons in a row. And with a good reason – orange lips add a bold pop of colour to your favourite summer looks.

Next time you find yourself stuck or overwhelmed by thousands of orange shades, ask a beauty consultant to help you choose a shade that will match your skintone. Judging from my experience, highly pigmented orange lipstick looks best on warm blondes and girls with light brown hair. Brunettes, however may find it a bit harder to get the right orange lipstick.

Orange is a colour that will bring the attention to your lips. It’s bright, it’s powerful and absolutely trendy. This intense color comes in an array of vibrant hues which is a must for spring. Senior Artist Lynsey Alexander’s advice: “Orange looks best against a nude tanned olive skin with lots of black mascara and little else”.

Pink lipstick

Looking for the unapologetically sexy makeup? The new pink/lavender hue that was applied onto models’ lips during New York Week Spring show is slightly sugary, retro but somehow very modern thanks to its matte formula. Get ready to steal the style for yourself this summer! Since the Pepto-Bismol pink colour makes such a bold statement, you can go easy, or even minimal, on the eyes. The ‘Pepto-pink’ pout will look best in -inspired ensembles, pastel dresses and all-white outfits.

Fuchsia lipstick

Fuchsia lipstick (otherwise known as ‘power pink’) is bolder, younger and more girlie than the classic red. Having ruled the runways for Spring /Summer including and Fendi, royal fuchsia is the ultimate way to create a statement-making pout. A bold fuchsia look best with a dark skin.

Bold lips are one of the the hottest makeup trends for spring / summer. Paired with light makeup using just a black eyeliner, mascara and a neutral blush it creates a fresh and matte look. For a strong touch, use a pastel eyeshadow such as blue, green or white (as seen in Christian Dior) and remember to keep your eyebrows tidy.

Related Posts

  • Personal Branding: Is It Possible To Change Yours?Personal Branding: Is It Possible To Change Yours?When it comes to personal branding, this is all about investing into your own image. In both the workplace and your personal life, it's understood that this can make a monumental difference. However, are you born with a brand that cannot change, or is there scope to change it? As today's […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Collegiate-Inspired Look To Try This FallCollegiate-Inspired Look To Try This FallWhether you’re going to a gig or planning a study session you can always count on the American high school-inspired preppy clothes. This season a book worm-look with on-trend varsity jackets, pleated skirts, chunky cardigans and leather oxford shoes get full marks in style! Posted in Shopping
  • Diamond: The Birthstone for AprilDiamond: The Birthstone for AprilThe diamond is the traditional astrological birthstone for people born in April. It is the most brilliant, sought-after, and most expensive gemstone among the birthstones. It symbolizes love, courage, good health, and good fortune too. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • How to Get Rid of Funky Smells in Your LeggingsHow to Get Rid of Funky Smells in Your LeggingsLeggings have become a wardrobe staple for many women because they are versatile and comfortable to wear all day. These pair of stretchy pants also gained popularity due to the athleisure trend. Now, leggings that were initially designed for athletic activities are considered acceptable […] Posted in Health and Fitness
  • 5 Budget-Friendly Sports For Summer5 Budget-Friendly Sports For SummerSummer calls for a day out on the beach, merry picnics, barbecue nights, and, most importantly, summer sports. Not only can sports offer great entertainment, but they can also help you stay fit. Nonetheless, there are several budget-friendly summer sports out there that you can participate in. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • The Most Popular Women’s Hairstyles As Of LateThe Most Popular Women’s Hairstyles As Of LateThere is a wave of sought-after hairstyles that women have been choosing in various hair salons across the country. Following the latest reports, it is no big surprise that the most popular hair trends have been: pretty ballerina buns, gorgeous long locks of hair, and braids of any kind. Posted in Beauty & Hair
Previous post
How to Find a Pair of Jeans that Fits
You might also like
red lips
Make a Statement with a Red Pout
2013-10-26
smoky eye makeup
Make Up & Beauty Trends For Winter 2013
2013-10-25
woman face lipstick
Lipstick Trends Spring Summer 2012
2012-02-01
})(jQuery)