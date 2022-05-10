Featured Posts

10 May

Diamond: The Birthstone for April

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
engagement ring

The diamond is the traditional astrological birthstone for people born in April. It is the most brilliant, sought-after, and most expensive gemstone among the birthstones. It symbolizes love, courage, good health, and good fortune too.

Diamonds are precious and could be the best gift for your loved one as a mark of success and everlasting affection. Even a small diamond can multiply the excitement of a person celebrating an occasion, such as a birthday. But, of course, there are so many things to consider before you purchase diamond jewelry. One thing that comes to mind is how much is a diamond worth? Aside from the price, a diamond can last for a lifetime, retaining the unique attributes and advantages that make it worth the price.

The April birthstone

For those born in April, the diamond is their primary birthstone. However, if you follow the zodiac signs, the dates March 21 to April 19 correspond to Aries, while those born from April 20 to May 20 are considered Taurus. Thus, if you are looking at the sun signs, you can still use the associated gemstones for Aries and Taurus, including diamonds, topaz, sapphires, and emeralds.

Diamond history and symbolism

carat diamond

Since the Middle Ages, the diamond has been the birthstone for April. They perceive those born in April as successful and caring, having everlasting when they enter into a relationship. For centuries, people have perceived a diamond as a love stone; the ancient Romans thought that the arrows Cupid used had diamond tips. Some people believe that diamonds enhance the honesty and longevity of a relationship. Likewise, the diamond is the hardest stone, leading ancient people to believe that it increased the wearer’s strength.

Natural diamonds come from carbon subjected to intense pressure and force, formed within the Earth’s crust over three billion years ago. The result of all that pressure underneath is an unbreakable, stable, strong, and hard-wearing gemstone. Hence, the ability to overcome the odds and come out more beautiful and stronger is also associated with people born in April. Aside from these qualities, diamonds symbolize humanitarianism, artistry, serenity, grace, and romance.

Where do you find the April birthstone?

engagement ring hands

One of the things contributing to the April birthstone’s high price is its rarity. Diamonds are usually located 100 miles beneath the Earth’s surface. It takes between one billion to three billion years before a natural diamond forms. This statistic alone shows you why diamonds are precious and expensive.

India was the first source of diamonds, where they mined diamonds since the 1400s. When the Indian sources declined in the 1700s, Brazil became the primary source. Then, in the 1800s, they found a diamond reserve in South Africa. Today, Russia is the top producer of gem-quality diamonds.

In closing, the diamond — the birthstone of people born in April — is easy to clean. Use warm water, mild soap (not toothpaste), and a soft toothbrush to clean the diamond. Next, use a lint-free cloth to wipe the setting. Diamond is hard, so the potential damage will most likely be in the setting. Have a professional inspect your April birthstone periodically.

Photo by Sabrianna on Unsplash

