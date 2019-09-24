Featured Posts

winter fashionista on the snow
Outfit Ideas For This Tricky Transition Fall-Winter Weather
Whether you like it or no, the cool weather is around the corner. The good news is that Fall is the best season for fashion because it is the time to master layers, jewel colours and bold accessories. Let’s talk about the must have items for your wardrobe.
View Post
work clothes and louis vuitton bag
Stylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should Own
Looking for the Fall office essentials you'll want to wear to the office? This is the best where you could go! Read about the top stylish workwear clothes for fall to effortlessly incorporate into your existing workwear.
View Post
woman in winter coat
10 Women’s Winter Wardrobe Essentials
Fighting off those frigid temperatures with appropriately warm and winter-proof ensemble is a walk in the park. Make your wardrobe a sartorial winter wonderland with these essential clothing staples to keep you looking stylish yet feeling all warm and fuzzy during Jack Frost’s favourite time of year.
View Post
To top
24 Sep

Dressing to Impress in Las Vegas: A Style Guide

by Gabi
Fashion
dress to impress

If you’re planning a trip to Las Vegas, you’ll want to look your best but you (probably) don’t want to look out of place as an obvious tourist. Of course, Las Vegas is known for its glamor and exuberance, but that kind of style is best saved for your nights out. Whether you’re on a sightseeing trip, a bachelorette or even a fun family vacation, packing the wrong wardrobe can put a real downer on your experience. This style guide includes the important factors you need to consider when packing for your Las Vegas vacation from comfort and practicality to making a style statement.

Dress for the weather

woman wearing fall fashion trends

Despite common beliefs, Las Vegas does get a bit chilly. The coolest months are November to February but the average December temperature high is 15°C is so no need to bring the big coat unless you intend to hit the clubs at night, as temperatures drop to -3°C. The hottest time of year is June to August when temperature reach up to 39°C regularly. For a more comfortable trip, March to May and October are less intense and often deliver a nice warm breeze if you can find affordable flights. You might even want to consider a private jet charter to Las Vegas if it’s a particularly special occasion. Whenever you go, remember to pack high-quality sunscreen.

Keep footwear comfortable but confident

spring 2017 sneakers

While it’s tempting to splash out on brand new stilettos, you may regret it. Las Vegas is best explored on foot (and there’s plenty of it) so ill-fitting or uncomfortable footwear will become old very quickly. This doesn’t mean you need to sacrifice style of course. A pair of sassy sneakers or gladiator sandals which support your feet are ideal. Heels are always an option for evenings, but don’t waste too much suitcase space on them.

Choose bold and bright colors

While you don’t want to look like you’re on your way to a costume party, bold and bright is the way to go with your Vegas wardrobe. Dresses or rompers are a great choice for daytime sightseeing but you can also add bursts of color with accessories or shoes. It’s true that you will see plenty of people in Vegas dressed in pretty much whatever they feel like from pajamas and yoga pants to black tie, but there will be a dress code in some places so it’s best to play it safe.

Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize

classy camel bag

You can’t go too far with accessories in Las Vegas. Chunky statement jewelry, funky hats and big bags are all the rage – so go to town!

Take lots of party dresses

The heat in Vegas usually demands you play it cool with a dress but you will need to take more than one for each day of your trip. A classic LBD or a velvet dress is perfectly suited to the glamour of the casinos and nightclubs so don’t be afraid to pack in a few different options.

Remember your statement bathing suit

If you’re planning on a few lazy days by the pool, remember to make a statement with your bathing suit. It’s the perfect opportunity to express your style with confidence and aim for pool party bathing suits to fit right in.


Related Posts

  • Party Ideas You Can Steal From Gaming CompaniesParty Ideas You Can Steal From Gaming CompaniesGaming companies that have fantastic headquarters, such as Microgaming, will have a much easier time holding great parties for all of their employees. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • How to Dress When Hitting a CasinoHow to Dress When Hitting a CasinoWhen we think of casinos, we instantly think glamour. The world of high-stakes gambling attracts many with large cheque books and often, even larger wardrobes. Check out our tips for putting together that killer casino look. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Top 5 Footwear Choices For A Night At The CasinoTop 5 Footwear Choices For A Night At The CasinoThe common conception of what to wear on a night out to a casino is often heavily influenced by the high-end glamour seen in Hollywood films such as Scorsese’s Casino. However, in the reality you do not have to be quite that glam. Though one important part of an outfit that deserves some […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Britney Spears and her Style ChangesBritney Spears and her Style ChangesIf there is one name that screams pop culture, it is definitely the one and only Princess of Pop, Britney Spears. Read about Britney’s style and fashion choices through the years that go hand in hand with the impact her music has had on pop culture. Posted in Celebrity Style
  • The Best Distressed Jeans for SpringThe Best Distressed Jeans for SpringWhat's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try. Posted in Fashion, Shopping, Spring Fashion
  • Go Glam with New Year’s Eve Party DressesGo Glam with New Year’s Eve Party DressesStill looking for a great dress to wear on New Year’s Eve? This time of year may be stressful for some, but it can also be exciting and full of parties! You probably have a work party, friends’ parties, and some family parties to attend. Don’t forget New Year’s. What to wear? Let me […] Posted in Fashion Trends
Previous post
How Marble Inspiration is Taking Over the Scene
Next post
Getting the Most Out of Your Carry-On
You might also like
woman in black ankle boots
Tips For Looking Fashionable On a Budget
2019-08-19
bride pictured before wedding
Ten Wedding Planning Apps Every Bride-to-be Needs
2019-08-18
violet haired woman in a leather jacket
Clothing Tips & Tricks Every Girl Should Know
2019-08-17
Follow Me On Instagram
Koncert Michaela Buble w Krakowie 😍 #michaelbuble #mbworldtour #kraków #krakow #concert #liveshow #livemusic #live #koncerty #koncert #musiclover #culture #tauronarena #music #musician #ontour #fridaynight #friday #fridaymood #fridayfun #aboutlastnight #michaelbubleconcert #ballads #amazing #whenifallinlove
Kitku 😍 #nightnight #night #aboutlastnight #kitku #cats_of_instagram #catrelax #catscatscats #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catsoftheday #catlover #catsofig #catlady #relaxation #relax #furry #animallovers #animallover #animalkingdom #polishwoman #polishgirl
W urodziny (oczywiście osiemnaste) poszłam na ciastko lawa - mega słodki fondant 😍 @pizzahutpolska #fondant #fondantcake #fondantcakes #urodziny #urodziny🎂 #birthday #birthdaycake #birthdaygirl #bday #pizzahut #pizzahut🍕 #foods #foodgasm #foodstagram #foodporn #foodphotography #foodie #cake🎂 #cakes #cake🍰 #chocolate #chocolatecake
The Best 5 Step Plan To Stop Smoking check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
10 Mistakes Music Festival Newbies Make and How to Avoid Them check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Tips For Looking Fashionable On a Budget check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Ten Wedding Planning Apps Every Bride-to-be Needs check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
This site uses cookies Find out more