Think dark, sexy, but not gothic. When the winter months come, it is an excuse to rock some dark shades on your fingers and toes, and get away with it. If you are not a sucker for black, there are some alternatives like luxurious jewel shades of jade, emerald, sapphire and purple.

Remember to keep your nails short but not shorter than just above the tip of your finger. A short, rounded or squared nail is simple, classic, and requires less upkeep. You will not have to worry about your nails constantly breaking and being different lengths (it is a fashion faux pas!), unless you keep them past the finger, much beyond the nail plate. Short nails look chic and they offset the bold nail shades. Also, you can see that more and more manicures from the runway ditch the high shine for a clean, matte version.

One of winter nail polish trends is glitter which can be used to update the moody dark nail polish of your choice. A light shimmer is all you need to add instant glam to all your favourite dark shades for the Fall/Winter season. Just add glitter to one of your nails and you have got an updated version of this year’s popular black nail fetish. It is a much prettier and more of a rocker-glam look as opposed to the solid black nails lots of celebs have been sporting on the red carpet.

Sapphire/Dark blue nail polish

Dark romance alternative to black comes in midnight navy. It is a gorgeous dark blue nail polish in a metallic finish with tonnes of shimmer in it. Choose it if your alter ego is Gothic Goddess. Whenever you go dark and sumptuous, make the nail length short, crisp, and groomed.

Ruby/Burgundy nail polish

Burgundy lipstick can be difficult to pull off but it is easy to pull off a burgundy nail polish. Follow your desire to wear bold nail colour with the oxblood obsession from the runway. The older sister of classic red, berry-red is a vampy colour with a slightly grown-up attitude.

Purple Nail Polish

This picture-perfect colour will dress up your nails for the rich and regal manicure. Apply just two coats of a chip-resistant, intense purple nail polish and turn your fingertips into a glamorous fashion statement. The icon of nail colours, perfect for a high-fashion manicure.