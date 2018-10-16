Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
View Post
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
View Post
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
View Post
To top
16 Oct

3 Best Dark, Vampy Nail Polish Shades for Winter

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair, Winter Fashion
dark vampy nails

Think dark, sexy, but not gothic. When the winter months come, it is an excuse to rock some dark shades on your fingers and toes, and get away with it. If you are not a sucker for black, there are some alternatives like luxurious jewel shades of jade, emerald, sapphire and purple.

dark nail polish and glitter

Dark nail polish and gun metal glitter. Some rights reserved by Eye Candy Nails Nic Senior

Remember to keep your short but not shorter than just above the tip of your finger. A short, rounded or squared nail is simple, classic, and requires less upkeep. You will not have to worry about your constantly breaking and being different lengths (it is a fashion faux pas!), unless you keep them past the finger, much beyond the nail plate. Short nails look chic and they offset the bold nail shades. Also, you can see that more and more manicures from the runway ditch the high shine for a clean, matte version.

One of winter nail polish trends is glitter which can be used to update the moody dark nail polish of your choice. A light shimmer is all you need to add instant glam to all your favourite dark shades for the Fall/Winter season. Just add glitter to one of your nails and you have got an updated version of this year’s popular black nail fetish. It is a much prettier and more of a rocker-glam look as opposed to the solid black nails lots of celebs have been sporting on the red carpet.

Shellac Midnight Swim nail polish

Shellac Midnight Swim

Sapphire/Dark blue nail polish

Dark romance alternative to black comes in midnight navy. It is a gorgeous dark blue nail polish in a metallic finish with tonnes of shimmer in it. Choose it if your alter ego is Gothic Goddess. Whenever you go dark and sumptuous, make the nail length short, crisp, and groomed.

 
OPI burgundy nail polish

Mrs. O’Leary’s

Ruby/Burgundy nail polish

Burgundy lipstick can be difficult to pull off but it is easy to pull off a burgundy nail polish. Follow your desire to wear bold nail colour with the oxblood obsession from the runway. The older sister of classic red, berry-red is a vampy colour with a slightly grown-up attitude.

 
O.P.I purple nail polish

O.P.I Every Month is Oktoberfest

Purple Nail Polish

This picture-perfect colour will dress up your nails for the rich and regal manicure. Apply just two coats of a chip-resistant, intense purple nail polish and turn your fingertips into a glamorous fashion statement. The icon of nail colours, perfect for a high-fashion manicure.

 

Related Posts

Previous post
Leather Pants Are The New Wardrobe Essential
Next post
10 Best Sweaters to Keep You Warm This Winter
You might also like
woman painting her nails
Pink Gellac Nail Polish Starter Kit Review
2018-04-29
pastel manicure
The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For Spring
2018-03-08
red nails and red petals
How to Get Wow-Factor Nails Without Really Trying
2018-01-21
This site uses cookies Find out more