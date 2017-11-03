Perhaps you’ve had a good, long night out and just want to crash out in bed as soon as you get home. Or, you’ve woken up late and decided to skip the brushing and opt straight for some gum to freshen up that sickly morning breath. Either way, none of these habits are good for your oral hygiene and you should aim to maintain a high standard of oral healthcare if you want to improve the look of your teeth. If something was to go wrong with your oral healthcare, you can find the best dental implants London has to offer! But, how proud of yourself will you feel when you look in the mirror and find bright white teeth that were all down to you? Pick up these habits and that could become a reality.

Floss – They Don’t Say it For Nothing!

We hear it at the dentist all the time – “for even better oral healthcare, aim to floss frequently!” Well, there’s a reason why that is, because for better looking teeth, flossing is just as important as brushing. Even if you brush as thoroughly as you can twice a day, there will still be bacteria build-up in places that you can’t see. Better looking teeth take time, so you should definitely aim to incorporate flossing into your dental routine, so to make those teeth sparkle you need to pick up this habit.

Book Regular Dental Appointments

I know, it can be a chore to visit the dentist on a frequent basis, but where else are you going to get oral guidance? Of course, you can try to follow this guide, but what use will it be if there’s a specific cause behind your not-so-white teeth? Without visiting the dentist on a frequent basis, you’ll never really know how healthy your teeth and gums actually are, so always make sure you book regular dental appointments, even if you need to get someone to do it for you.

Keep An Eye On What You’re Drinking

I’ll admit, I love a cup of coffee in the morning, and why not? It makes a nice start to your day with that extra kick of caffeine, particularly on a Monday. But, too much coffee intake can have a negative outcome on your oral healthcare. Drinking coffee or soda will not only stain your teeth, but it will also change the pH balance in your mouth, damaging tooth enamel and making it more hospitable for bacteria. If you can’t face breaking up with your beloved coffee or soda, consider rising your mouth with ice at the very least.

Don’t Reject Your Tongue

Think about it – when you eat, the food doesn’t just come in contact with your teeth, but also your tongue as well. Therefore, every time you brush your teeth, get in the habit of brushing your tongue too. Or, to be even more thorough, purchase a specialised tongue scraper to do the job. When you start using these gadgets for the first time, they can be challenging to get used to, so try to only scrape in one direction to prevent gagging. After all, you want to enjoy improving your oral hygiene, not dread it.

Eat your Greens!

Oral healthcare goes further than the bathroom, as your diet can also help your teeth look and feel better. Leafy greens are perfect for betting looking teeth, particularly kale and spinach. As you should know, calcium is fantastic for good oral hygiene, which is what these leafy greens can provide. But, they also contain folic acid, which can treat gum disease in pregnant women. Therefore, by keeping a close eye on your diet, you can really improve you’re the standard of your oral healthcare, making others jealous of those beautiful pearly-whites.