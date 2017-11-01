Whilst University can be full of fun experiences, it is also one of the most stressful experiences a student can put themselves through. In amongst all of the stress of lectures, deadlines, and the temptation to search for an assignment writing service, it can be easy to forget to make time for things that we love – and that includes how we look and what we wear. It can be tempting to rock up to lectures in nothing but sweatpants and a t-shirt with a questionable stain on the collar, but is that really what you want? We’ve pulled together five ways to stay comfortably fashionable, even when the stress is getting you down!

Get Thrifty

It’s rare that you’ll find a student with the budget to buy high quality designer clothes on the regular. It could be possible to budget for that designer bag or that warm winter coat, but if you don’t want to give up other essentials like food or heating, consider getting thrifty with your wardrobe. Want a new dress for that night out coming up? Take a look in local charity shops! You never know what hidden gems you can find amongst the rails for affordable prices! Even off-season designer items can pop up in thrift shops, and usually for a fraction of the original price.

Be Creative

Okay, so even charity shops aren’t foolproof, and sometimes we need to be a little more creative with our fashion. You might not feel like you have the time to get creative with your wardrobe, but it’s important to make time for you and the things you love to do. Just think – a few iron or sew-on patches on an old, tattered jacket can give a comfortable, well-loved piece a whole new lease of life, which can improve your mood and ultimately your concentration! A win for all.

Be Careful with Purchasing!

If you’re low on money or time, being careful with what you do purchase is vital. If you really need a stress-relieving shopping trip, make sure the things you buy will last a long time, and can be worn all year round. Or, if you find that you’re in need of a new item of clothing but don’t have a lot of time, be clever with where you buy it from. High Street stores could be your best bet for a quick in-and-out purchase, but make sure you try on the clothes before you buy! You might not want to queue up for the changing room, but think of the time you can save not having to take back those jeans because they’re too long at the ankles!

Student Shopping Nights. Use them.

If you’re lucky enough that your town or city has student shopping nights at the local shopping centres, make sure you use them! Student shopping nights are filled with fun, music, discounts and the best part? Plenty of stores will even give away freebies! If you’ve been needing a new jacket for the winter months, or you really want that dress in that one store, find out if there’s a shopping night coming up, and make use of it. You’ll save money, and it’ll give you a chance to get your head out of the books and back into doing something fun.

Remember not to worry!

Most importantly, just remember not to worry too much. Everyone else at University will probably be in the same boat as you. As tempting for you as it is to roll out of bed and just trudge to Uni in your pyjamas, it’ll be just as tempting for your classmates. You’re not alone in your reluctance, and so they’ll understand if you aren’t looking your best every single day. While it is possible to stay fashionable at Uni, you’re ultimately there to learn! Set by a few staple outfits that you can quickly throw on during the most stressful times, or even for those mornings you need an extra 20 minutes in bed, and we promise you’ll be good to go.