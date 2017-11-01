Home  /  Lifestyle Blog  /  How to Stay Fashionable under the Stress of University
Lifestyle Blog

How to Stay Fashionable under the Stress of University

college girl reading a book

Whilst University can be full of fun experiences, it is also one of the most stressful experiences a student can put themselves through. In amongst all of the stress of lectures, deadlines, and the temptation to search for an assignment writing service, it can be easy to forget to make time for things that we love – and that includes how we look and what we wear. It can be tempting to rock up to lectures in nothing but sweatpants and a t-shirt with a questionable stain on the collar, but is that really what you want? We’ve pulled together five ways to stay comfortably fashionable, even when the stress is getting you down!

Get Thrifty

hangers photo

It’s rare that you’ll find a student with the budget to buy high quality designer clothes on the regular. It could be possible to budget for that designer bag or that warm winter coat, but if you don’t want to give up other essentials like food or heating, consider getting thrifty with your wardrobe. Want a new dress for that night out coming up? Take a look in local charity shops! You never know what hidden gems you can find amongst the rails for affordable prices! Even off-season designer items can pop up in thrift shops, and usually for a fraction of the original price.

Be Creative

fashion design

Okay, so even charity shops aren’t foolproof, and sometimes we need to be a little more creative with our fashion. You might not feel like you have the time to get creative with your wardrobe, but it’s important to make time for you and the things you love to do. Just think – a few iron or sew-on patches on an old, tattered jacket can give a comfortable, well-loved piece a whole new lease of life, which can improve your mood and ultimately your concentration! A win for all.

Be Careful with Purchasing!

shopping photo

If you’re low on money or time, being careful with what you do purchase is vital. If you really need a stress-relieving shopping trip, make sure the things you buy will last a long time, and can be worn all year round. Or, if you find that you’re in need of a new item of clothing but don’t have a lot of time, be clever with where you buy it from. High Street stores could be your best bet for a quick in-and-out purchase, but make sure you try on the clothes before you buy! You might not want to queue up for the changing room, but think of the time you can save not having to take back those jeans because they’re too long at the ankles!

Student Shopping Nights. Use them.

shopping photo

If you’re lucky enough that your town or city has student shopping nights at the local shopping centres, make sure you use them! Student shopping nights are filled with fun, music, discounts and the best part? Plenty of stores will even give away freebies! If you’ve been needing a new jacket for the winter months, or you really want that dress in that one store, find out if there’s a shopping night coming up, and make use of it. You’ll save money, and it’ll give you a chance to get your head out of the books and back into doing something fun.

Remember not to worry!

morning woman photo

Most importantly, just remember not to worry too much. Everyone else at University will probably be in the same boat as you. As tempting for you as it is to roll out of bed and just trudge to Uni in your pyjamas, it’ll be just as tempting for your classmates. You’re not alone in your reluctance, and so they’ll understand if you aren’t looking your best every single day. While it is possible to stay fashionable at Uni, you’re ultimately there to learn! Set by a few staple outfits that you can quickly throw on during the most stressful times, or even for those mornings you need an extra 20 minutes in bed, and we promise you’ll be good to go.


Related Posts

  • Wardrobe Essentials for Every College Girl’s ClosetWardrobe Essentials for Every College Girl’s ClosetWhen you are heading off for your first year at university, you may be very concerned about what you are going to wear. Consider how you can stay stylish while you are exploring the world of higher education. Introducing 5 wardrobe essentials for girls dressing for university life. Posted in Shopping
  • ASOS pastel tuxedo blazerPreppy Fashion (Collegiate Style)Whether you’re going to a gig or planning a study session you can always count on the American high school-inspired preppy clothes. In a spring 2011 season a book worm-look with on-trend varsity jackets, pleated skirts, chunky cardigans and leather oxford shoes get full marks in style! Posted in Shopping
  • Back To School: Stylish Backpacks Not Only For SchoolgirlsBack To School: Stylish Backpacks Not Only For SchoolgirlsThis time backpacks are not only a a fun accessory, but also a dramatic addition to the most glamorous looks. Perfect for the modern woman on the go, a it is an edgy alternative to your wear-everywhere tote. Posted in Shoes & Accessories, Fall Fashion
  • Why Gant Is The Only Shirt Brand You Will Ever Need To KnowWhy Gant Is The Only Shirt Brand You Will Ever Need To KnowDo you know Gant? It is the original in American sportswear since 1949. Not only did Gant seduce me with their heritage but also with their with undeniable European sophistication. I just love reading stories about historic labels. Starting my own company made me more curious about how […] Posted in Shopping
  • Fashion (and More): Why Do We Shop OnlineFashion (and More): Why Do We Shop OnlineWhy do we shop online? That is so easy to answer: we find the latest fashions, research clothing, shoes and even interior fashion trends. Not once do we have to deal with weekend crowds, rush hour traffic, rude shoppers or harried salespeople. So the question is, how did we ever survive […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Cheltenham Festival Fashion: What to Wear to Ladies DayCheltenham Festival Fashion: What to Wear to Ladies DayWith Cheltenham Festival’s Ladies Day on the horizon, we’re sure that many of you with tickets are beginning to think about what you’re going to wear to this momentous event. Posted in Lifestyle Blog

About Author

Gabi

30-year-old fashionista from Poland and the owner of Fashion Allure. Always looking for the latest in fashion trends, clothing, accessories and celebrity fashion.

Fashion Allure
Contact | Author | About Us | Privacy Policy | Disclaimer | Sitemap Copyright © 2006 - 2017 Fashion Allure
Web Statistics
This site uses cookies Find out more