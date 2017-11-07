From preppy fashion to timeless classics, Ralph Lauren Corporation offers luxury women’s and men’s clothing, children’s and baby clothes, luxurious gifts and furnishings. Today we concentrate on Ralph Lauren’s accessories which are – for sure – key pieces every woman should have in her closet. Luckily, we have recently found many of them on sale.



Ralph Lauren is an American fashion designer best known for his sportswear line Polo. The brand offers a range of polished accessories, including stylish handbags, wallets, sunglasses and watches made to perfectly complement every ensemble. Each item from the accessory line brings a bold dose of heritage-inspired style. This means for instance a great deal of equestrian influences.

Ralph Lauren bags

The brand offers leather bags and backpacks both for women and men. In the bestsellers there are the most iconic models called Mary, Olivia, Carrington, Brigitte, Debby and Alexis, just to name a few. Classic collection abounds with sophisticated bags you can go from morning meetings to dinner dates. Ralph Lauren has also an offer for those looking for the latest trends in fashion. This season’s offerings vary from satchels, totes and shoppers to drawstring bags.

Ralph Lauren sunglasses

Thanks to timeless silhouettes, Ralph Lauren sunglasses embody effortless chic. These modern statement pieces range from feminine cat-eye to aviator sunglasses. The newest collection features frames with sweeping curves and geometric motifs that celebrate Art Deco. There are also aviator frames that celebrate the design details of Ralph Lauren’s renowned collection of vintage cars. Look for gold-toned “RL” logo at the temples to make sure your frames are original.

Ralph Lauren watches

Ralph Lauren timepieces will keep you looking polished throughout the day. They are crafted in Switzerland by master artisans. Each of them features the peerless design and exquisite artistry. This season, you can find the hottest watches for women in the following collections: Slim Classique and Stirrup. The last one embodies a passion for equestrian style.

The watches I’ve been drawn to represent a passion for design and a respect for tradition and craftsmanship. A watch also represents something personal. It reflects your individuality and taste—from its functionality to its aesthetic. Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren accessories make a difference. Thanks to the high quality materials and classic silhouettes, they are a must-have addition to every fashionista’s wardrobe.