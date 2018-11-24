Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
View Post
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
View Post
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
View Post
To top
24 Nov

Head Scarves Are Shaping Up to Be a Huge Trend

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories

This time Vogue gives a simple piece of advice: buy a hat. Or at least a big headband, the one you use for bad-hair days which covers at least half of your head. Head scarfs are back again and this time with a more stylish way that is spiced up. Or get your Instagram pictures to be loved by many by just pulling off the amazing way of wearing head scarfs.

Keep on reading and find out the most amazing ways you can be rocking these head scarfs this 2018. The year is almost over and so sure that you pick up a trend that you will start the year of 2019 swinging. Did you know there is no need to dress up when you are playing online casino best payout games at any of your favourite casinos.

Bandana tie

Who still remembers Lizzy Maguire? Yes, go for that uptown funk that will surely make heads turn when you walk. Bandanas are known to be the headgear of the 90s and early 2000s but yes they are the “it” thing now. Wondering how to tie it? Just the normal back tie and you look fabulous, you can either leave the tail hanging all the way down to your back. Or you could neatly fold it in the rest of the hair or bandana.

Headwraps

Well, we all know head wraps being associated with probably married housewives, more noble people and not really young people. Unless if you wanted people to make fun of you then you could tie a head wrap. But now it’s a thing of the past as you can style your head wrap in the most stylish way possible and look your best no matter how old you are. Even if you are only going to be playing sports betting at online casino.

Which one is it, the oversized bow or the under the chin?

You know what, you don’t even have to answer that question. Go for both looks, that is, the under the chin or the oversized bow. Remember the style that mostly Victorian people would rock when going on a vac, with some shades on.

The oversized bow will make you look adorable and youthful. With the right outfits, anyone can rock these heads gears anywhere and at any time.

To sum up, if you’re more fashionably courageous then why don’t you try one of the trendy helmets, fedoras, hoods, visors or geometric head accessories. For the night, choose instant sparkle and make use of the clustered embellishements trend.

 


Related Posts

  • High Street Brands You Need to KnowHigh Street Brands You Need to KnowHigh street brands have stolen the limelight with many shoppers turning into shopaholics. Today we are all about the trends in fashion, and a lot of high streets brands are what everyone is talking about. Posted in Fashion
  • How to Get Wow-Factor Nails Without Really TryingHow to Get Wow-Factor Nails Without Really TryingLike taking the extra time to style your hair or choosing a pair of socks that matches your shirt, paying attention to the look of your nails is a great way to upgrade your everyday outfit into something extra special. Here’s how to achieve a great nail art look, only without sacrificing […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Fashion: How to Know you Rocked that OutfitFashion: How to Know you Rocked that OutfitEvery lady before she goes out asks that one question, “Do I Look Okay?”. A question most husbands just reply with, “You look amazing Dear”. In most cases, you will look amazing, but there are some ways to make sure you look your best. Read how to rock your outfit by wearing what you […] Posted in Fashion
  • Designer Handbag Rental Services: The New A-List TrendDesigner Handbag Rental Services: The New A-List TrendIf you’ve got that big night coming up, then you’ll know how important it is to find the right accessory. However, not everyone can afford to simply splash out on a new handbag or purse. If that sounds like you, then you might want to consider the merits of renting your handbag. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • 10 Chicest Outerwear Essentials We Can’t Wait To Cozy Up In10 Chicest Outerwear Essentials We Can’t Wait To Cozy Up InJust because it is cold out does not mean you need to look boring! Want to know how to stay warm and stylish during winter? Have a look at the best outerwear styles including blanket coats, capes and shearling. Posted in Fashion Trends, Winter Fashion
  • It-Shoes Everyone Will Be Wearing in SummerIt-Shoes Everyone Will Be Wearing in SummerWith summer around the corner, most of us can’t wait to try on new styles. This time let’s talk about shoes. These pumps offered in 5 different styles will add a trend-right style to your new-season ensembles. Posted in Shoes & Accessories, Summer Fashion
Previous post
Why It’s Worth Investing in a High Waisted Bikini for Timeless Fashion
You might also like
ring as a christmas present
Jewellery as a Christmas Gift: The Perfect Gift For Her
2018-11-17
women wearing a watch
Navigating Luminox Watches for That Special Gift
2018-11-13
watch for a woman
Classic and Timeless Crystal Swarovski Watches
2018-11-09
Follow Me On Instagram
Szykuję się na koncert Spice Girls w czerwcu 2019! Zigazig ah!!! 🙆‍♀️👼👱‍♀️👩‍🎤#spicegirls #spicegirlsforever #edinburgh #concert #girlpower #spiceupyourlife #sayyoullbethere #dreamscometrue #teenagelove #gerihalliwell #emmabunton #melaniebrown #melaniec #friendshipneverends #spiceworld #spicetour
Jestem wiedźmą, oczywiście z gatunku tych sympatycznych 😎 podobno 16 listopada to Dzień Wiedźmy 👿 #witch #witchlife #instapic #instamood #picoftheday #potd #instadaily #instafashionist #instablogger
Uwielbiam fioletowy 💜💜💜 #silownia #siłownia #polishwoman #polishgirl #fitness #gym #gymgirl #gymlife #fitgirl #fitnessgirl #fitnesslife #fitlife #fitspo #instamood #picoftheday #potd #instagym #active #strong #motivation #health #fitnessmodel #cardio #training #lifestyle #instafit #workout
Ten moment kiedy wychodzisz ze szmateksu z ciuchami z metką 💜💛💚 #thriftshop #thriftfinds #leopardprint #zarawoman #hm #clothes #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashion #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionable #fashionblog #instafashion #instafashion #instaphoto #instapic #instadaily
Piękne stworzenie | Beautiful creature 👧😍😺 #catrelax #catofig #catsoninstagram #catstagram #catlounge #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catig #cat #catoftheday #cats #catfur #catlover #caturday #catlove #gingercat
Sunday Bloody Sunday 😘💜😺 #polishwoman #polishgirl #brunettesdoitbetter #brunette #brunettegirl #catofig #catsoninstagram #catstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catig #cat #catoftheday #gingercat #lazysunday #mirror #bathroom #animallover #crazyhair
Maliny z mojego ogródka - how cool is that? 🍇🍇🍇 #raspberry #malina #garden #fruit #fall #autumn #jesień #red #instaphoto #instamood #leisure #ikea #rednails #instagirl #photooftheday #nature #naturelovers #nature_seekers #eko #instagood #instadaily #potd #healthyfood #healthylifestyle #healthy #healthyeating #ogrodniczka
This site uses cookies Find out more