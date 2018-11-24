This time Vogue gives a simple piece of advice: buy a hat. Or at least a big headband, the one you use for bad-hair days which covers at least half of your head. Head scarfs are back again and this time with a more stylish way that is spiced up. Or get your Instagram pictures to be loved by many by just pulling off the amazing way of wearing head scarfs.

Keep on reading and find out the most amazing ways you can be rocking these head scarfs this 2018. The year is almost over and so sure that you pick up a trend that you will start the year of 2019 swinging.

Bandana tie

Who still remembers Lizzy Maguire? Yes, go for that uptown funk that will surely make heads turn when you walk. Bandanas are known to be the headgear of the 90s and early 2000s but yes they are the “it” thing now. Wondering how to tie it? Just the normal back tie and you look fabulous, you can either leave the tail hanging all the way down to your back. Or you could neatly fold it in the rest of the hair or bandana.

Headwraps

Well, we all know head wraps being associated with probably married housewives, more noble people and not really young people. Unless if you wanted people to make fun of you then you could tie a head wrap. But now it's a thing of the past as you can style your head wrap in the most stylish way possible and look your best no matter how old you are.

Which one is it, the oversized bow or the under the chin?

You know what, you don’t even have to answer that question. Go for both looks, that is, the under the chin or the oversized bow. Remember the style that mostly Victorian people would rock when going on a vac, with some shades on.

The oversized bow will make you look adorable and youthful. With the right outfits, anyone can rock these heads gears anywhere and at any time.

To sum up, if you’re more fashionably courageous then why don’t you try one of the trendy helmets, fedoras, hoods, visors or geometric head accessories. For the night, choose instant sparkle and make use of the clustered embellishements trend.