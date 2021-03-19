Fruit prints have been popular ever since designer Lirika Matoshi’s strawberry dress went viral on TikTok last year. With the strawberry dress hashtag gaining over 7 million views, the piece became an instant trend for its whimsical feel as it fell in line with the rise of the cottagecore aesthetic. This year, fruit prints continue to reign supreme, and trendsetters are choosing to sport this cheerful print in various ways. To add some pizzazz to your summer looks, consider wearing fruit prints in a stylish way. Here’s how to do it.

Match your accessories to the print

For a timeless and classic look, consider matching your accessories to the fruit print. For instance, if you’re wearing a navy mini dress with a cherry print, wear red sandals or sneakers with it, and accessorise with dark sunglasses with cherry red frames and a red string bracelet. If you’re feeling a little extra, slick on a cherry red lipstick to give your summer look a touch of Hollywood glam.

Create a fruit-themed beach ensemble

The beach is the perfect place to wear fruit prints, so revamp your beach ensemble by donning this whimsical print. A pineapple or citrus print button down shirt worn open over a yellow or lime green bikini will give you a cool girl vibe. Meanwhile, a tropical fruit print dress will look appropriate for a party or dinner at a beachside restaurant. Accessorize with an anklet or a bracelet with a fruit charm, woven open-toe sandals, and a summer hat, and don’t forget to smooth on a cream blush and lip stain for a healthy glow.

Wear fruit prints to work

Want to wear fruit prints to work? You can pull it off if you go for classic pieces to offset the whimsical nature of the print. For a fun and fresh work outfit, try wearing a knee length lemon or watermelon print shirt dress paired with heeled cork sandals. Tie the look together with a brown leather bag, and choose a minimal makeup look by wearing a sheer foundation, mascara, cream blush, and tinted lip balm. You can also wear a fruit-printed skirt with a white button down shirt – it’s a look that’ll take you from casual Fridays to drinks with the girls after hours.

The fruit prints trend is here to stay. Consider wearing this fun print to add a dose of fun and cheer to your summer looks.