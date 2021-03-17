Featured Posts

17 Mar

A Celebrity’s Influence on What We Wear and How We Decorate Our Home

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
beautiful bedroom

Celebrities have great command in the fashion and design industry. Due to their massive followers, they tend to set trends with unique designs. They influence people to get a particular design for their homes or dressing.

For many years, celebrities have applied different ways to influence followers. Here are some ways a celebrity can affect what you wear and decorate your home.

What Influence Does a Celebrity Have on Home Decoration?

Most celebrities tend to take YouTube, Instagram, or TikTok videos in their home. When watching the video, you might see a particular decoration in their homes. Most of the decorations influenced by celebrities include:

1. Double barn doors

Most celebrities have embraced a double barn door as an internal decoration for their homes. There are different types of double barn doors from wooded, metallic, and many more. A double barn door flushes against the wall, and they are easy to open and close.

The main benefit of a double barn door is that they take no space in the room regardless of the wall’s width. Celebrities have influenced the double barn door, making the double barn door the most trending interior decorations.

2. Get the outdoor in

house plants

It is a modern trend for most celebrities to have plants inside their homes. Decorate your house with indoor plants and bring a natural look to your home. One of the most trending plants is the snake plant and monstera deliciosa. An indoor plant is easy to maintain as they continue growing in the house.

3. Lighting the room with more than a window

You will notice extra lighting in most celebrities’ houses. Most people love painting bright colors as a way of lighting their houses. But the best method to light your home is by using the overall palette of the lightroom.

You can also add a mirror to maximize the brightness. Moreover, an antique mirror is excellent for maximizing the light and minimize glare.

4. Quality lounge furniture

lounge sofa

Celebrities have a variety of unique, beautiful seats. But lounge furniture tends to be unique and have more personality. Besides, lounge furniture is more affordable than some expensive seats. There are so many ways in which a celebrity can influence the decorations in our homes.

How does a celebrity influence what we wear?

Celebrities influence the number of dressing trends. There are different platforms in which a star can use to control a dressing trend.

1. Social media

woman during pandemic

Celebrities use their social media to influence fashion around the globe. Famous people, such as Kim Kardashian, use their Instagram or other image-sharing sites to share new designs. Due to the influence, many people follow celebrities always to get updates on recent trends.

Other than images, some personalities create videos marketing a particular design and its benefit. Due to social media influence, the big brand chooses to dress big personality to sell their creations.

2. Through annual ceremonies

During red carpet ceremonies, celebrities tend to dress as unique as possible. Some even go for perfect party dresses from the 50s and 90s to be unique. Through these platforms, people get influenced to dress the old dresses in a new fashion.

3. Celebrities turn to be fashion designers

It has become a trend for people to create their fashion line after they become celebrities. The clothes are suitable for people with high-end profiles, making the clothes unaffordable to many people. Due to the cost, people tend to imitate the designs, thus influencing the trend.

4. Influence from the British royal family

The British royal family has a significant influence on setting the trend with cloths label and selling some design after a few minutes. A good example is the designs of their wedding dresses which get replicated all over the globe.

5. Though music videos or movies

Many personalities have a unique way of dressing in music videos or movies. These outfits can encourage many people to look for a specific dressing style or even home designs.

Many people get influenced to dress or design their homes like their favorite celebrities. Above are some common ways or things influenced by celebrities. Many trends come as a result of influence from famous personalities.

