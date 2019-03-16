Featured Posts

16 Mar

The Difference Between Black Tie & White Tie Dress Code

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
formal dress code for men

One of the main characteristics of playing casino games is fashion. In fact, gambling and a high fashion sense have always gone hand in hand, complementing each other every step of the way. This was especially true for those who played at land-based casinos. This is because back then, gambling was only a pastime of the highest strata of society. This included the courtiers as well as royal families. However now, with bestusaonlinecasinos, we can even gamble in our pyjamas as we will be in comfort of our homes. Allow us to today, walk back in time when there was a specific dress code to be worn at land-based casinos.

White Tie dress code

white tie

White tie, which is also called full evening dress or a dress suit, is the most formal in traditional evening dress codes. For men, it consists of a black dress tailcoat worn over a white starched shirt with wing collars, marcella waistcoat and the white bow tie worn around a standing wingtip collar. It is usually paired with cufflinks and shirt studs as well as black leather shoes.

A society’s most formal dress code, maintains relatively strict requirements for feminine attire. Women wear floor-length evening gowns as well as , tiaras and clutch bags. Long evening gloves are traditionally worn at balls and dinners when the dress code is ‘white tie’ but are no longer compulsory. They work best with sleeveless dresses but older women may wear them with cap or short sleeves too.

Gambling Fashion and Dress Code: What to Wear at Casinos

Below are different kinds of attire where largely acceptable at most casinos for both men and women. Fortunately, for us, we now have online casinos,  visit site and we need no specific dress code to play them.d socks that match.

Black Tie dress code

black tie

This dress code is a bit relaxed but still formal. It is specifically worn at events after 6 pm. Black tie is a dress code for social functions that basically translates to “this party is fancy and men should wear tuxedos.” Although the intricacies of black tie formal wear apply more to men than women, it’s still important to understand what kind of attire you should wear to be appropriate.

If it’s a traditional black tie then a man will need a tuxedo. If not, you can use a black suit you already own. Men go for a white shirt and a black bow tie. In addition, they wear an evening waistcoat, a dinner jacket, as well as black Oxford or patent leather, styled shoes.

Women wear anything from a ball gown to a cocktail dress as well as jewellery, gloves and a wrap. Women have basically many dress options as long as the hemline isn’t too short or the style isn’t too revealing.

Fashion for Online Casinos

As we said, now we do not stick to all these fashion trends as we can play our games anywhere and at any time. Even if we miss that live casino action, all that we have to do is play live dealer games. 


