As winter’s frosty embrace approaches, prepare to wrap yourself in the epitome of seasonal chic. In this exclusive exploration, we unveil the parka’s transformation from a utilitarian necessity to a fashion-forward statement piece, dominating runways and street style alike. The parka, once reserved for braving the elements, emerges as the must-have coat, seamlessly marrying style and practicality in the colder months.

From urban streets to high-fashion catwalks, the parka has undergone a sartorial evolution, boasting diverse designs that cater to every taste. This article serves as your guide to navigating the world of parkas, decoding the latest trends, and demonstrating how this versatile outerwear piece can effortlessly elevate your winter wardrobe.

Luxe parka is a functional and chic alternative to predictable Fall coat styles. It works as a trendy update to the classic cold-weather parka which some of us might have hated when we were kids. Looks like this Fall every fashionista having prejudices to parkas needs to change their mind because the styles designers suggest will really apply to most of us.

Luxe parka in fall winter fashion shows



Talking about designers, the most luxurious parkas we have seen on Fall 2014 runways were presented by: Diesel, KaufmanFranco and Richard Nicoll. The trend was prominent 3 years ago back in Fall 2011 when Joseph Alutuzarra and Vera Wang mastered the art of mixing military inspiration with luxury. This resulted in a luxe parka trimmed with fox. Also, Jean Paul Gaultier and Emma Hill (Mulberry) followed the trend by adding a touch of luxe to their utilitarian separates (love the opulent fur collar and cuffs!).

Anything special? Not really. So what actually makes Fall parkas so luxurious? Slim silhouette and trendy fit especially when popped atop a feminine design like a slinky gown (Mulberry), a pencil skirt (Altuzarra), or a pair of fancy pants (Alexander Wang). Fashion critics are right: this season grunge meets glam!

Don’t worry, choosing parkas over traditional womens coats isn’t about turning your coat at all. It’s about the neverending pursuit of looking fashionable off the runway!

Taking it all to consideration, luxe parka is a very easy trend to follow. All you need to do is to find a suitable luxe parka, featuring a fancy autumnal shade and a plush accent especially a fur trim collar. Look for a parka with warm lining (for example fleece) that will allow you to withstand the most blustery of Fall and Winter days. Dot the I’s and cross the T’s – complete the look with something sexy so as not to look too casual. The editor’s picks should help you:

How to wear a parka?

A parka is a versatile and functional piece of outerwear that can also be styled as a fashion statement. Here’s how to wear a parka as a fashion trend:

Choose a Stylish Parka: Look for a parka that combines functionality with style. Opt for features like a flattering silhouette, interesting details, or a faux fur-lined hood for added flair.

Play with Length: Parkas come in various lengths, from cropped styles to knee-length or longer. Choose a length that suits your body type and complements your outfit.

Layer Thoughtfully: Parkas are great for layering. For a stylish look, layer your parka over a well-fitted sweater, a cozy hoodie, or a stylish turtleneck. Experiment with different textures and colors for added interest.

Cinch the Waist: Some parkas come with a drawstring or a belt that allows you to cinch the waist. Use this feature to create a more defined silhouette and add a touch of femininity to the look.

Experiment with Colours: While classic colours like olive green and navy are timeless, don’t be afraid to experiment with different colors. A brightly colored parka can add a pop of fun to your winter wardrobe.

Pair with Denim: Parkas and denim go hand in hand. Whether you opt for jeans, a denim skirt, or overalls, the casual and rugged nature of denim pairs well with the utilitarian style of a parka.

Choose Complementary Footwear: Consider the weather when choosing footwear. For colder days, pair your parka with stylish boots such as combat boots, knee-high boots, or ankle boots. Sneakers can also add a sporty edge to the look.

Accessorize Smartly: Add accessories to enhance your parka look. A cozy scarf, a beanie, or stylish gloves not only keep you warm but also contribute to the overall style.

Dress Up or Down: Parkas are incredibly versatile. You can dress them up for a casual day out or dress them down for a laid-back look. Consider the occasion and choose your outfit accordingly.

Play with Textures: Mix and match different textures to create a visually interesting ensemble. For example, pair a sleek parka with a chunky knit sweater or a leather skirt for contrast.

Day-to-Night Transition: Depending on the style of your parka, you can transition from day to night seamlessly. Pair it with leggings or skinny jeans during the day and switch to a chic dress or skirt for the evening.

Embrace the Hood: If your parka comes with a hood, embrace it. Hoods not only add a practical element by keeping you warm and dry but also contribute to the overall casual and urban vibe.

The key to wearing a parka as a fashion trend is to balance its practicality with style. Whether you’re going for a casual, sporty, or chic look, the parka can be a versatile and stylish addition to your winter wardrobe.

Join us as we delve into the myriad styling possibilities, from casual weekend outings to upscale soirées, showcasing the parka’s adaptability in various settings. Uncover the art of accessorizing, layering, and choosing the perfect parka silhouette that complements your individual style. Embrace the season with confidence and flair as we celebrate the parka as not just a coat, but the chicest wardrobe essential for the winter ahead.