People often say, “Don’t judge a man by his appearance.” We might hate to admit this, but everyone judges to some extent. For instance, if you walk into a high-end shop wearing a suit instead of casual wear, the salesperson is sure to treat to you more cordially. It is a fact that appearance matters. And, when it comes to appearance, height is one of the most important factors.

Taller men are seen as more attractive and even confident. In fact, many studies suggest that taller men are more successful in life and have better social status. Wearing height increasing elevator shoes is a great way to look taller. Looking taller can make you feel more assertive and positive in social and professional situations.

Don’t feel embarrassed about wanting to hide your short stature. After all, it is the same as wearing an outfit that makes one look slimmer.

What are Elevator Shoes?

Height increasing shoes or elevator shoes are shoes having heels with thick sections in them. These sections are called lifts. Shoe lifts for men’s dress shoes can increase your height by 2 to 5 inches. A variety of materials are used to manufacture these lifts. Rubber, plastic and wood are some of the commonly used ones.

Benefits of Wearing Elevator Shoes for Men

The main benefit is obviously that these shoes make you look taller. This is the reason why men wear elevator shoes and women wear high heels. People pay more attention to a person’s facial expression if they look tall. After you start wearing elevator shoes, you’ll notice that your facial expressions have begun to play a bigger role in communication with people.

Good height can also boost your confidence. When you have to look up to someone, it’s likely that your level of confidence will get lowered. Increasing your height will enable you to look at them from an equal level. There are people who call these shoes “push-up bras of menswear.” However, you don’t need to take this personally. Why should you ignore something that makes you feel more confident?

Wearing elevator shoes is also a great way to improve your posture. You’ll stand square and walk straight which will improve your personality. Plus, they are very comfortable. In fact, no other height increasing product in the market provides the same level of comfort as these shoes. What’s better than being confident and comfortable at the same time?

Almost everyone will agree that finding the beauty of your soul is a noble pursuit. But, that can’t happen if you don’t feel good about yourself first. So, if you feel that your short stature is a negative factor in your life, buy yourself a good-looking pair of height increasing elevator shoes. Make sure you avoid those made of bonded leather. When buying elevator shoes, it is best to put your money in quality ones that will serve you for several seasons.