Featured Posts

pastel manicure
The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For Spring
As seen in the local flower shops and ice-cream stores, laydylike sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Add a touch of flair to your nails thanks to these refreshing pastel nail colours for spring.
View Post
spring fashion woman
Dreamy Pastel Outfit Ideas To Get You Excited For Spring
Elegant and flattering pastels are one of spring's biggest fashion trends. On-trend shades of baby pink, soft green, pastel blue, and sorbet yellow were used prominently on the Prada, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton's catwalks. So, are you passionate for pastels?
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
To top
15 Mar

Elevator Shoes and Their Benefits

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
elevator shoes

People often say, “Don’t judge a man by his appearance.” We might hate to admit this, but everyone judges to some extent. For instance, if you walk into a high-end shop wearing a suit instead of casual wear, the salesperson is sure to treat to you more cordially. It is a fact that appearance matters. And, when it comes to appearance, height is one of the most important factors.

Taller men are seen as more attractive and even confident. In fact, many studies suggest that taller men are more successful in life and have better social status. Wearing height increasing elevator shoes is a great way to look taller. Looking taller can make you feel more assertive and positive in social and professional situations, says Don’s Footwear, a company renowned for its elevator shoes & tall men shoes that make you taller undetectable comfy height increasing selection.

Don’t feel embarrassed about wanting to hide your short stature. After all, it is the same as wearing an outfit that makes one look slimmer.

What are Elevator Shoes?

elevator shoe

Height increasing shoes or elevator shoes are shoes having heels with thick sections in them. These sections are called lifts. Shoe lifts for men’s dress shoes can increase your height by 2 to 5 inches. A variety of materials are used to manufacture these lifts. Rubber, plastic and wood are some of the commonly used ones.

Benefits of Wearing Elevator Shoes for Men

elevator shoes

The main benefit is obviously that these shoes make you look taller. This is the reason why men wear elevator shoes and women wear high heels. People pay more attention to a person’s facial expression if they look tall. After you start wearing elevator shoes, you’ll notice that your facial expressions have begun to play a bigger role in communication with people.

Good height can also boost your confidence. When you have to look up to someone, it’s likely that your level of confidence will get lowered. Increasing your height will enable you to look at them from an equal level. There are people who call these shoes “push-up bras of .” However, you don’t need to take this personally. Why should you ignore something that makes you feel more confident?

Wearing elevator shoes is also a great way to improve your posture. You’ll stand square and walk straight which will improve your personality. Plus, they are very comfortable. In fact, no other height increasing product in the market provides the same level of comfort as these shoes. What’s better than being confident and comfortable at the same time?

Almost everyone will agree that finding the beauty of your soul is a noble pursuit. But, that can’t happen if you don’t feel good about yourself first. So, if you feel that your short stature is a negative factor in your life, buy yourself a good-looking pair of height increasing elevator shoes. Make sure you avoid those made of bonded leather. When buying elevator shoes, it is best to put your money in quality ones that will serve you for several seasons.


Related Posts

  • Stylish Duffle Bags For a Business ManStylish Duffle Bags For a Business ManWhen it comes to business, half the battle is looking. To keep you accessories and files close, you need to have a smart-looking bag. While women have a wide range of bags to choose from, for a business man looking for a bag there is only one option: a duffle bag. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Classic Wardrobe Essentials For Every WomanClassic Wardrobe Essentials For Every WomanHubert de once said ‘The classical never meant boring’. The classical pieces, such as the white shirt, the little black dress, the black pants and the grey cashmere sweater are essential for every woman’s wardrobe. Posted in Shopping
  • Stylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should OwnStylish Office Essentials Every Woman Should OwnLooking for the Fall office essentials you'll want to wear to the office? This is the best where you could go! Read about the top stylish workwear clothes for fall to effortlessly incorporate into your existing workwear. Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Wardrobe Essentials for Every College Girl’s ClosetWardrobe Essentials for Every College Girl’s ClosetWhen you are heading off for your first year at university, you may be very concerned about what you are going to wear. Consider how you can stay stylish while you are exploring the world of higher education. Introducing 5 wardrobe essentials for girls dressing for university life. Posted in Shopping
  • The Difference Between Black Tie & White Tie Dress CodeThe Difference Between Black Tie & White Tie Dress CodeWhite tie, which is also called full evening dress or a dress suit, is the most formal in traditional evening dress codes. Black tie is a dress code for social functions that basically translates to “this party is fancy and men should wear tuxedos.” Although the intricacies of a formal […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Kitten Heels Are Back: The IT Shoes Of 2018Kitten Heels Are Back: The IT Shoes Of 2018Kitten heels are coming back for 2018 to protect you from bunions, corns, grazes and first of all broken ankles. Presented by , Marni and Giambattista Valli they are both practical and trendy. Oh, did you know it was Audrey Hepburn who started the kitten heel trend? Posted in Shoes & Accessories, Shoes
Previous post
The Brooch Is Back: 5 Ways To Wear A Brooch
Next post
The Difference Between Black Tie & White Tie Dress Code
You might also like
formal dress code for men
The Difference Between Black Tie & White Tie Dress Code
2019-03-16
duffle bag for a businessman
Stylish Duffle Bags For a Business Man
2018-11-28
hot hugh jacman
Hugh Jackman: The Ultimate Valentine’s Day Date?
2015-02-01
Follow Me On Instagram
The Difference Between Black Tie & White Tie Dress Code check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Best Summer Bags to Wear on the Beach check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Czekam na sezon truskawkowy 🍓🍧🍓 @nakielny.kawiarnia #strawberry #strawberries #truskawka #truskawki #wiosna #spring #spring2019 #food #foodstagram #foodporn #foodphotography #deser #yummy #yummyfood😋 #italianfood #italianstyle #healthylifestyle #healthy #healthyfood #springiscoming #strawberrydessert
5 Best Clear Heels You Need To See check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Date-Night Outfit Ideas Your Partner Will Love check out the new blog post at Fashion Allure #instafashion #fashion #fashionista #fashionblogger #fashionblog #fashionable #fashionstyle #styles #styleblogger #styleblog #inspo #trend #trendy #trends #trending #trendalert #photooftheday #styleoftheday #stylegram #newpost
Wszystkiego najpiękniejszego z okazji Dnia Kobiet ⚘ Rudi na posterunku 🐱 😍🌷 #dzienkobiet #dzieńkobiet #dziendobry #womensday #polishwoman #polishgirl #flowers #flowergirl #kwiaty #kwiatki #tulipany #tulip #tulips #gift #beautiful #sunnyday #happy #instacat #catsoninstagram #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catlover #happybirthdaytome #instaflower #flowergram
This site uses cookies Find out more