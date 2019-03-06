Fashion accessories are a must-have in every wardrobe, and they can be a great way to complement any outfit. By having a few accessories on hand, you can mix up your look and put the finishing touches to your ensemble.

Fashion trends can come and go but some of these must-have fashion accessorises are classic items that will always remain popular. Adding accessories to perfectly match your outfit is a great way to bring an outfit together, as well as making you feel even more confident in your appearance – and let’s face it, what better accessory is there than confidence!

Here are a few of the top must-have fashion accessories that will boost your wardrobe no matter what your style is.

Everyday Shoes

Everyone needs a pair of comfortable but stylish pair of everyday shoes. As much as we would like to, it just isn’t plausible for us to wear high-heels every day! So, an everyday flat pair of shoes are a must-have. There are many different types of flat shoes out there, but don’t assume that a flat pair of shoes must be boring. You can easily dress up a pair of shoes and turn that day-time look quickly into a night-time look but without the sore feet on the journey home.

Statement Earrings

It is unbelievable what a pair of statement earrings can do for your overall appearance. Whether you are a fan of classic stud earrings or like to be out there with brightly coloured tassel earrings, they can really bring an outfit together.

A great tip is to keep a pair of big hoops in your handbag. Then no matter where you are or what the occasion is, you can pop your hoops in and feel fantastic.

Luxury Handbag

For most of us, our handbag is our life. There is literally nothing we don’t have in our handbag and we would be lost without it. But not only is a handbag one of the more practical accessories on this list, but it can also be the foundation of an outfit.

Investing in a luxury handbag is a fashion top tip, as it will remain a timeless classic that can go with all your outfits, even when all the other trends are changing. You should check out the new icon collection from Oroton to see the sophisticated must-have bags they have available.

Belt

The right belt can be a game-changer for so many different aspects of your outfit. A belt doesn’t just have to be used to give your jeans a better fit, they can also be a great way to give your old jeans a totally new look. For example, your old pair of high waisted jeans can be revamped by adding a skinny or colourful belt. Belts are also a great way to put around a dress to bring you in at the waist and show off your figure!

Putting an outfit together can be a daunting task, but by having these staple fashion accessories you can easily and affordably make your outfits look amazing without having to constantly buy new clothes.