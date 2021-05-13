Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
13 May

Men’s Guide To Dressing For Your Body Type

by Gabi
Fashion
men at the wedding

Celebrities usually wear dashing outfits and are oftentimes ready to kill a red carpet entrance. But when you try to imitate their style and look in the mirror, you may not look exactly like them.

We’re not all built the same. And chances are you won’t have the same body type as any celebrity. Not to worry, though, as resources like Bespoke Unit and similar lifestyle sites share a few expert tips on how to properly dress according to one’s body type.

The Inverted Triangle

Perhaps the easiest body type to dress, the inverted triangle features shoulders that are far wider than the hips. This is probably the case for those who spend hours at the gym every week to accentuate their shoulders and narrow their waist. This is said to be the ‘ideal’ men’s body type, and most men’s clothing are said to be made with this shape in mind. If you have this type of body, dressing like a superhero could be easy.

However, for the exaggerated, top-heavy inverted triangles, dressing could be difficult since clothing that fits the shoulders could sag in other parts. To remedy this, try leading people’s eyes south. Stripes and colorful belts are great choices since they help pull the attention from the shoulders.

Polos and V-necks are also great selections. The former makes your shoulders look smaller for a balanced look, and the latter draws the eye toward the middle of the chest. You may also go for slim-fit pants. Patterned or checkered pants and trousers are also advisable as they could distract attention from your broad upper body.

Try to avoid wearing skinnies since they accentuate chicken legs. It’s also not advised to wear tops with any kind of detailing to prevent attention to your wide frame, creating an out-of-balanced body.

The Triangle

menswear tips

It appears men are predisposed to having larger hips and waist in relation to their top body, particularly as they get older. Having a triangular shape doesn’t mean you have a bad shape, but it can be challenging to find good clothes that make your body proportional.
The goal is to stylistically bulk up your top part. Vertical stripes are believed to be great for this body type since it creates a streamlined effect, elongating and slimming down the upper body. You may also go crazy with brighter color panels, detailing, and patterns around the shoulders and chest to help broaden your upper half. Or you may stick to dark colors.

Jackets with structured shoulders could help square off your frame. Avoid wearing fitted roll necks and polo shirts since they could make you look slender while accentuating roundness in your waist.

The Oval

For the bigger guy, the center of the torso is broader than the hips and shoulders. It also reflects the rest of the body, with broader shorter limbs that widen at midpoints.

For the oval-shaped gentlemen, clothes that are framing and slimming are recommended. This suggests horizontal stripes may not be a good idea. Vertical lines and checkered patterns are fine. Or you could settle for traditional dark hues that offer a slimming look. Properly sized pants and shirts with long sleeves are also handy, making your limbs look longer.

The Trapezoid

menswear

Trapezoid is said to be the ‘average’ build that most designer mannequins have. In this shape, the waist is the narrowest point, with the rib cage steadily broadening up to the shoulders and collarbone.

Most people confuse trapezoid with the rectangle because of their small differences. However, a fine measuring tape and an expert set of eyes could help you determine which is which.

If you’re blessed with this body shape, there may be no required strict rules to follow since it’s known to work well for most good-fitting styles. You may only need clean lines along with your personal style to look sharp. But try not to wear anything saggy and loose or any outfits that look generic.

The Rectangle

Having a rectangular shape means having a thin and tall frame. With shoulders in perfect alignment down the hips and waist, this body shape would call for emphasis on the shoulders. The only rule that could apply for this body type is to avoid looking like a plank of wood.
Thus, you may go with horizontal stripes to add width to your slim frame. A layered look like a fine-gauge crew neck jumper and button-down shirt could instantly add bulk to your frame. There are no recommended special color considerations for this type of body, and you may go with pops of color and prints to expand your dimensions.

Conclusion

Spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on a trendy wardrobe won’t make you stylish or fashionable if you don’t know which clothes to get that complements your type of body. By understanding your body’s shape and how to appropriately dress according to your frame, you could pick the best clothes that will make you look like a true Adonis.

Related Posts

  • 5 Reasons To Buy Yourself A Leather Briefcase5 Reasons To Buy Yourself A Leather BriefcaseEvery man's wardrobe needs a leather briefcase. It's time to give your university backpack a sweet farewell, especially if you're moving forward in the corporate world or going into the real world. There’s no better time for you to start looking for a sturdy and reliable leather […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • The Ultimate Guide to Layering Men’s ClothingThe Ultimate Guide to Layering Men’s ClothingTo put it more contextually, layering is the art of combining clothing to ensure comfort without compromising on style. This means the combination of clothing should function - to keep you safe from harsh weather, enhance mobility - and also remain aesthetically pleasing. Posted in Fashion
  • Men’s Fashion Tips And Style Guide For 2020Men’s Fashion Tips And Style Guide For 2020Fashion following is not just a protocol for women. Do you realize the importance of proper attire for the men who are socially active? Yes, rough & tough looks are less kind to our social activities. So here is what you need to do to look presentable. Posted in Fashion
  • How to Get Better at CookingHow to Get Better at CookingA survey by Hammonds Furniture has provided evidence of an often-observed trend: we’ve gotten worse at cooking. The company asked 2,000 people from across the UK, and found that some of them were shamefully incompetent at even the most basic culinary tasks. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Fashion Tips For Teens to Ensure You Always Look StylishFashion Tips For Teens to Ensure You Always Look StylishFashion is an absolute way of self-expression, and fashion for teenagers is categorically not a new phenomenon. In fact, fashionable youngsters have always been around. And some fashion tips for teenagers will always stand in order to make sure that you look and feel good all the time. Posted in Fashion Trends
  • Best Loungewear Styles You Can TryBest Loungewear Styles You Can TryBeing comfortable doesn’t mean to forgo your dressing standards. In the times of self-isolation and heightened anxiety, we all need something comfy to put on – yet chic to soothe our inner style-celeb. Posted in Shopping
Previous post
4 Things To Know About The Air Jordan 12 Retro Twist
You might also like
businessman and leather briefcase
5 Reasons To Buy Yourself A Leather Briefcase
2021-04-06
menswear tips
The Ultimate Guide to Layering Men’s Clothing
2020-09-06
man in a shirt
Men’s Fashion Tips And Style Guide For 2020
2020-05-24
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)