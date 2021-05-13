Celebrities usually wear dashing outfits and are oftentimes ready to kill a red carpet entrance. But when you try to imitate their style and look in the mirror, you may not look exactly like them.

We’re not all built the same. And chances are you won’t have the same body type as any celebrity. Not to worry, though, as resources like Bespoke Unit and similar lifestyle sites share a few expert tips on how to properly dress according to one’s body type.

The Inverted Triangle

Perhaps the easiest body type to dress, the inverted triangle features shoulders that are far wider than the hips. This is probably the case for those who spend hours at the gym every week to accentuate their shoulders and narrow their waist. This is said to be the ‘ideal’ men’s body type, and most men’s clothing are said to be made with this shape in mind. If you have this type of body, dressing like a superhero could be easy.

However, for the exaggerated, top-heavy inverted triangles, dressing could be difficult since clothing that fits the shoulders could sag in other parts. To remedy this, try leading people’s eyes south. Stripes and colorful belts are great choices since they help pull the attention from the shoulders.

Polos and V-necks are also great selections. The former makes your shoulders look smaller for a balanced look, and the latter draws the eye toward the middle of the chest. You may also go for slim-fit pants. Patterned or checkered pants and trousers are also advisable as they could distract attention from your broad upper body.

Try to avoid wearing skinnies since they accentuate chicken legs. It’s also not advised to wear tops with any kind of detailing to prevent attention to your wide frame, creating an out-of-balanced body.

The Triangle

It appears men are predisposed to having larger hips and waist in relation to their top body, particularly as they get older. Having a triangular shape doesn’t mean you have a bad shape, but it can be challenging to find good clothes that make your body proportional.

The goal is to stylistically bulk up your top part. Vertical stripes are believed to be great for this body type since it creates a streamlined effect, elongating and slimming down the upper body. You may also go crazy with brighter color panels, detailing, and patterns around the shoulders and chest to help broaden your upper half. Or you may stick to dark colors.

Jackets with structured shoulders could help square off your frame. Avoid wearing fitted roll necks and polo shirts since they could make you look slender while accentuating roundness in your waist.

The Oval

For the bigger guy, the center of the torso is broader than the hips and shoulders. It also reflects the rest of the body, with broader shorter limbs that widen at midpoints.

For the oval-shaped gentlemen, clothes that are framing and slimming are recommended. This suggests horizontal stripes may not be a good idea. Vertical lines and checkered patterns are fine. Or you could settle for traditional dark hues that offer a slimming look. Properly sized pants and shirts with long sleeves are also handy, making your limbs look longer.

The Trapezoid

Trapezoid is said to be the ‘average’ build that most designer mannequins have. In this shape, the waist is the narrowest point, with the rib cage steadily broadening up to the shoulders and collarbone.

Most people confuse trapezoid with the rectangle because of their small differences. However, a fine measuring tape and an expert set of eyes could help you determine which is which.

If you’re blessed with this body shape, there may be no required strict rules to follow since it’s known to work well for most good-fitting styles. You may only need clean lines along with your personal style to look sharp. But try not to wear anything saggy and loose or any outfits that look generic.

The Rectangle

Having a rectangular shape means having a thin and tall frame. With shoulders in perfect alignment down the hips and waist, this body shape would call for emphasis on the shoulders. The only rule that could apply for this body type is to avoid looking like a plank of wood.

Thus, you may go with horizontal stripes to add width to your slim frame. A layered look like a fine-gauge crew neck jumper and button-down shirt could instantly add bulk to your frame. There are no recommended special color considerations for this type of body, and you may go with pops of color and prints to expand your dimensions.

Conclusion

Spending hundreds or thousands of dollars on a trendy wardrobe won’t make you stylish or fashionable if you don’t know which clothes to get that complements your type of body. By understanding your body’s shape and how to appropriately dress according to your frame, you could pick the best clothes that will make you look like a true Adonis.