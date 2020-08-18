Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
18 Aug

How To Get Fit On a Budget

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
friends working out

If these last few months have taught us anything it’s that Lycra makes appropriate workwear, and that our physical health is imperative for our mental well-being. Whether you’ve gained the “Quarantine 15”, or perhaps you just want to feel good both mentally and physically, there are plenty of ways to get fit on a budget – without stepping foot into a gym.

Go outside

person jogging

Whilst the British weather may not be reliable, the summer months are the perfect time to get outside and start laying the foundations for a fitness regime that will see you through the winter months too.

Early sunrises and late sunsets make fitting exercise in around work much easier. Start with hitting your 10,000 steps a day. And if you’re looking to challenge yourself, why not download a free ‘Couch to 5K’ running plan. With steady progression, you’ll notice yourself getting fitter in no time.

If you’re not a fan of running, why not start cycling? Fewer commuters are on the roads and the Government’s ‘Fix you Bike Voucher Scheme’ will help you stick to your budget if a rusty chain was stopping you – perfect if you’re keeping a close eye on your finances.

Get online

online fitness

For those days when you’re short on time, or perhaps the heavens have opened, why not get your fitness fix online? YouTube has ample free workouts to choose from, from Yin yoga to PE with Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach.

Once you’ve found the fitness channel for you, you can subscribe to ensure you never miss a new workout. You can even create your own fitness playlist with some of your favourite videos. Helping you create a bespoke workout plan for FREE!

If you’re looking for inspiration, then Instagram might hold the answer. There are plenty of fitness gurus that offer free workouts, recipe ideas, and tips and tricks to help you get fit – all whilst you scroll from the sofa.

Stay at home

workout gear

Creating an at-home gym doesn’t have to mean investing in state-of-the-art equipment. With a few pieces of carefully selected multi-tasking kit, you can create a gym in the comfort of your own home, for a fraction of the cost of a gym membership.

If you’re on a tight budget, all you need is a skipping rope. This simple bit of old-school equipment will increase your cardiovascular fitness as well as working nearly every muscle.

If you have bit more cash to splash, a pack of resistance bands can offer you a sweat inducing workout. And if training at home is going to be a long-term investment, opt for a set of dumbbells with adjustable weight settings.

Related Posts

  • 12 Ways to Feel More Confident at the Gym12 Ways to Feel More Confident at the GymNearly half of all Americans find the idea of heading to the gym daunting, with anxiety, fear and lack of self-confidence causing them to stay at home. But there are a number of amazing ways you can boost your confidence before you make your gym debut, which can help you reach your […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • 4 Tips to Look and Feel Your Best in 20204 Tips to Look and Feel Your Best in 2020Everyone wants to look and feel their best. Fortunately, there are plenty of simple lifestyle changes that can enhance your looks, improve your health, and boost your confidence. This may involve upgrading to a daring new hairstyle, finding an exercise you enjoy, or switching to a more […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • What Argan Oil Is, And Why Your Skin Needs It NowWhat Argan Oil Is, And Why Your Skin Needs It NowArgan oil is a compound that comes from the nuts of the argan tree. It’s got essential nutrients for your body, such as oleic and linoleic acid. These compounds are essentially healthy fats—some of the same are found in olive oil. Oleic acid specifically is well known for what it can do […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Common Foot Problems That You Shouldn’t IgnoreCommon Foot Problems That You Shouldn’t IgnoreYour feet have to be tough; they are the foundation of good health and keeping them healthy and pain free is key to staying active. If your feet hurt, or if they just get tired during the day, it may to be time to see a professional. Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • How Does The Change Of Seasons Affect Your Mental Health?How Does The Change Of Seasons Affect Your Mental Health?Winter blues season is out there for many parts of the world. Autumn is approaching and next to the Winter hits. When the days start to become shorter and the weather chillier, many people find themselves tired, with lack of energy and with a different mood. The fact is that seasons can […] Posted in Health and Fitness
  • The Latest Cosmetic Dental Treatments That Can Transform Your SmileThe Latest Cosmetic Dental Treatments That Can Transform Your SmileWhen it comes to cosmetic dental treatments, this is an industry that has evolved and grown by leaps and bounds in the past couple of decades. Of course, with that said, there are a few that stand out in a sea of options. These are the latest and greatest when it comes to cosmetic dental […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
Previous post
Looking Ahead to the Fall Fashion Trends of 2020
You might also like
women taking selfie
Great Tips For Taking Your Best Selfie
2020-08-11
woman lips
The Latest Cosmetic Dental Treatments That Can Transform Your Smile
2020-07-16
happy women in fav clothes
The Ultimate Guide to Outfit Packing for a Summer Camping Trip
2020-07-13
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)