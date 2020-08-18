If these last few months have taught us anything it’s that Lycra makes appropriate workwear, and that our physical health is imperative for our mental well-being. Whether you’ve gained the “Quarantine 15”, or perhaps you just want to feel good both mentally and physically, there are plenty of ways to get fit on a budget – without stepping foot into a gym.

Go outside

Whilst the British weather may not be reliable, the summer months are the perfect time to get outside and start laying the foundations for a fitness regime that will see you through the winter months too.

Early sunrises and late sunsets make fitting exercise in around work much easier. Start with hitting your 10,000 steps a day. And if you’re looking to challenge yourself, why not download a free ‘Couch to 5K’ running plan. With steady progression, you’ll notice yourself getting fitter in no time.

If you’re not a fan of running, why not start cycling? Fewer commuters are on the roads and the Government’s ‘Fix you Bike Voucher Scheme’ will help you stick to your budget if a rusty chain was stopping you – perfect if you’re keeping a close eye on your finances.

Get online

For those days when you’re short on time, or perhaps the heavens have opened, why not get your fitness fix online? YouTube has ample free workouts to choose from, from Yin yoga to PE with Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach.

Once you’ve found the fitness channel for you, you can subscribe to ensure you never miss a new workout. You can even create your own fitness playlist with some of your favourite videos. Helping you create a bespoke workout plan for FREE!

If you’re looking for inspiration, then Instagram might hold the answer. There are plenty of fitness gurus that offer free workouts, recipe ideas, and tips and tricks to help you get fit – all whilst you scroll from the sofa.

Stay at home

Creating an at-home gym doesn’t have to mean investing in state-of-the-art equipment. With a few pieces of carefully selected multi-tasking kit, you can create a gym in the comfort of your own home, for a fraction of the cost of a gym membership.

If you’re on a tight budget, all you need is a skipping rope. This simple bit of old-school equipment will increase your cardiovascular fitness as well as working nearly every muscle.

If you have bit more cash to splash, a pack of resistance bands can offer you a sweat inducing workout. And if training at home is going to be a long-term investment, opt for a set of dumbbells with adjustable weight settings.