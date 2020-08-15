Featured Posts

15 Aug

Looking Ahead to the Fall Fashion Trends of 2020

by Gabi
Fashion
beautiful brunette

While it might seem like we’ve only just got a chance to flaunt our summer wardrobes, the fact is that we’re already nearing the end of the season, and fall is just around the corner. Of course, summer’s been a little bit on the weird side this year. We haven’t quite enjoyed summer as much as we’d like, and thus the biggest names in the industry have pushed back some of the items that they would have launched in summer to the fall, and made some of the fall items that much more summery. Let’s take a look at some of the consequences of this thinking.

Cropped Blazer

woman in a chic blazer

Have you ever taken a look at a regular-length blazer and thought to yourself: Well, that looks well and good, but I’d rather it displayed a little more midriff? Well, your prayers have received an answer in the form of the cropped blazer, the hem of which has been hitched up a few inches. Pair it with the appropriate pants and it’ll make your legs look longer and your abdomen smaller.

Chain Handbags

pink handbag

Quality handbags are an essential part of any outfit. This year, oversized, chunky chains are an essential part of your accessories, and combining them with your bag is a virtual no-brainer.

Chain Strap Bag is a Chanel Bag on the Street

Doll dresses paired with High Boots

woman in thigh high boots

A doll-dress is a kind of simplified sheath of material, or several of them layered on top of one another, to form the loose-fitting, volume-tastic sort of outfit you might have dressed your childhood dolls in. They pair brilliantly with thigh-high boots, providing a touch of softness and a touch of ruggedness.

Headscarves

woman in a headscarf

When it comes to headgear, it’s the headscarf that’s pulling away from the pack. Infinitely flexible, it’ll pair well with just about anything in your wardrobe – and you’ll be able to wear it in a whole range of different ways.

Statement Collars

woman in a 70s silk blouse

The collar comes in many different forms, and designers are exaggerating it in a whole slew of different ways. From 1970s-style disco classics to big, square affairs that more akin to a renaissance ruff than anything else – this is a trend that’s about to break into the mainstream, so make sure that you’re on top of it.

Capes

woman in a cape

Few things add a touch of drama to the average fall ensemble more reliably than a superhero-style cape. As well as providing some practical warmth for when the weather gets more on the cold side, they have the not-undesirable effect of making you feel like a superhero when the breeze picks up. Capes range in texture and style from the ruffled and elegant to the straight-edged and minimalist. Pick out the one that best matches your mood and style.

