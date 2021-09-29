Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
View Post
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
View Post
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
View Post
To top
29 Sep

How to Sell Fine Jewelry Successfully

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
sapphire ring

Whether it’s a diamond ring from your ex-husband, an old gold watch that isn’t functional, or that sapphire necklace you used to , everyone has accessories that they no longer use. While storing them is an option, you can always sell them and get some money out of the items instead. However, it can be a daunting process to sell these high-value pieces, especially for first-timers. To help you get started, we’ve laid out some tips below that will allow you to trade in your bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings, and other jewelry for the right price.

1. Determine their worth

You may have loved your jewelry, had them in your family for a long time or were valuable gifts at one point in time, but these factors usually don’t affect their current market prices. Therefore, you must begin your journey by identifying what the items are worth before you start looking for buyers. There are many elements to consider when determining their prices, from the type of gem and metal used to their condition. Fortunately, you won’t have to do it yourself.

You can start by deferring to online resources like the Gemesti Website. They can provide initial estimates on your jewelry based on your description of the items. As a result, you’ll have a good idea of what they’re worth, which will allow you to price them accordingly.

2. Keep yourself informed

Another thing you’ll want to think about is how fast you want to get the jewelry sold. If you’re looking for a quick sale, you’ll limit your options, platforms, and the amount of money you can sell the items. You can also try a pawn shop because they’re usually willing to take in jewelry quickly. But make sure that you visit a few of them and compare what each will pay for your accessories. You may also want to do a fair bit of research online for other options. The more avenues you explore, the greater the chances you’ll find one from which you can get the most out of your jewelry.

3. Try to stay realistic

As we had previously emphasized, how you may feel with your jewelry may not necessarily be the way the market does. For this reason, you’ll always want to be realistic with the amount of money that you’ll be happy to take for your pieces. Do your research, check what other similar items are going for, and try to price yours within that range. Doing so won’t just allow you to find more buyers, but it will also enable you to land much better deals than you may have gotten otherwise.

Conclusion

Selling your jewelry is an excellent option for items that you no longer use, but make no mistake, as it still requires some work. So make sure that you follow the above tips if you’re planning to sell yours. It will lead to better results.

Related Posts

  • How To Plan A Baby ShowerHow To Plan A Baby ShowerWelcoming a baby into the world is a wonderful experience. Sharing the journey with friends and family starts by planning a baby shower, complete with baby shower decorations, in the months before the little one arrives. Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • Cuban Link Chain: a Necklace that Shows Your Inner StyleCuban Link Chain: a Necklace that Shows Your Inner StyleSome metals and ores like gold, platinum, and silver are utilized to manufacture jewelry because the alloys used in jewels are repeatedly be taken based on its nature. It should be non-reactive so that the alloy does not smudge. Many ores practiced for jewelry are valuable because they […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Handy Tips on How to Wear Hoodie for WomenHandy Tips on How to Wear Hoodie for WomenHoodies are known for their extraordinary comfort. This is why they are often associated with casual outfits or sporty looks. With the right accessories and styling tips, you can incorporate the hoodie into your daily life in many different ways. Posted in Fashion
  • It’s Here: Your Official Expert Guide to MicrobladingIt’s Here: Your Official Expert Guide to MicrobladingCome down with a case of overplucked eyebrows? Suffering from bushy brow envy? Or simply just tired of having to line, brush, and blend your eyebrows to perfection every single day? If you answered yes to any of those questions, then let us put an end to your worries. In this article, […] Posted in Beauty & Hair
  • Update Your Winter Wardrobe With These Chic Sweater DressesUpdate Your Winter Wardrobe With These Chic Sweater DressesFuzzy, warm, printed or minimalistic – we love all styles of the sweater dress. Made of wool, cotton or cashmere, this dress type is the easiest way to achieve the effortlessly chic work-to-weekend look. Will you cozy up this Fall and Winter in a stylish sweater dress? Posted in Winter Fashion
  • Bad Hair Days: How to Help Make Them a Thing of the PastBad Hair Days: How to Help Make Them a Thing of the PastWe all have bad hair days from time to time. Before you seek the sanctuary of your duvet in an effort to block out pictures of perfect models screaming at you, read our tips to make regular bad hair days a thing of the past. Posted in Beauty & Hair
Previous post
The Often Skipped Beauty Tips For Black Women
Next post
How To Choose The Right Flower For Every Occasion
You might also like
gold necklace
Jewelry Helps You Remember Life’s Special Moments
2019-05-08
jewellery
These Are the Best Ways to Clean Your Jewelry at Home
2019-04-23
gold bracelet
Looking for a Gold Bracelet? Here Are Some of the Best Options for You
2019-03-28
This site uses cookies Find out more
})(jQuery)