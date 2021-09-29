Whether it’s a diamond ring from your ex-husband, an old gold watch that isn’t functional, or that sapphire necklace you used to love, everyone has accessories that they no longer use. While storing them is an option, you can always sell them and get some money out of the items instead. However, it can be a daunting process to sell these high-value pieces, especially for first-timers. To help you get started, we’ve laid out some tips below that will allow you to trade in your bracelets, earrings, necklaces, rings, and other jewelry for the right price.

1. Determine their worth

You may have loved your jewelry, had them in your family for a long time or were valuable gifts at one point in time, but these factors usually don’t affect their current market prices. Therefore, you must begin your journey by identifying what the items are worth before you start looking for buyers. There are many elements to consider when determining their prices, from the type of gem and metal used to their condition. Fortunately, you won’t have to do it yourself.

You can start by deferring to online resources like the Gemesti Website. They can provide initial estimates on your jewelry based on your description of the items. As a result, you’ll have a good idea of what they’re worth, which will allow you to price them accordingly.

2. Keep yourself informed

Another thing you’ll want to think about is how fast you want to get the jewelry sold. If you’re looking for a quick sale, you’ll limit your options, platforms, and the amount of money you can sell the items. You can also try a pawn shop because they’re usually willing to take in jewelry quickly. But make sure that you visit a few of them and compare what each will pay for your accessories. You may also want to do a fair bit of research online for other options. The more avenues you explore, the greater the chances you’ll find one from which you can get the most out of your jewelry.

3. Try to stay realistic

As we had previously emphasized, how you may feel with your jewelry may not necessarily be the way the market does. For this reason, you’ll always want to be realistic with the amount of money that you’ll be happy to take for your pieces. Do your research, check what other similar items are going for, and try to price yours within that range. Doing so won’t just allow you to find more buyers, but it will also enable you to land much better deals than you may have gotten otherwise.

Conclusion

Selling your jewelry is an excellent option for items that you no longer use, but make no mistake, as it still requires some work. So make sure that you follow the above tips if you’re planning to sell yours. It will lead to better results.