To top
30 Sep

How To Choose The Right Flower For Every Occasion

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
pink flower box

Flowers are one of the most popular gift ideas for any special occasion. They seem to have the power to bring smiles, comfort, and to anyone receiving them, regardless of the reason or event. The versatility, pop of colors, and wide variety of blooms available are just some of the reasons they make the perfect present every time.

With many possible occasions where you can use flowers as a gift or token, it can get quite tricky to determine the right ones to use. Different kinds, colors, sizes, and even scents make it all the more challenging to choose which flower would fit a particular occasion.

If you still can’t get the hang of selecting the right flowers for every event, fret not. Here’s a simple and quick guide you can use at your disposal.

Flowers For Expressing Sympathy

The versatility of sending flowers extends to funerals and other similar instances when you wish you express your condolences and sympathy. When words can’t express what’s on your heart and mind, a heartfelt arrangement of flowers might be a great way for you to do so. Although there’s nothing you can do to fill the gap in their hearts, you can assure them they’re not alone and that you’re behind them during this difficult time.

You can learn from floral shops and websites like Bouqs.com that varieties such as lilies signify purity and the of the departed. Meanwhile, chrysanthemums are believed to be the color of mourning in some cultures, and carnations indicate remembrance, devotion, and love.

For A Love-Filled Valentine’s Day

beautiful red roses

When you think of Valentine’s Day, you can already imagine a bouquet in your arms as you greet the love of your life. Pink or red roses are often what you’d have in mind for such an occasion full of love and passion. Even a single long-stemmed rose can symbolize romance and affection in a relationship.

Although roses are indeed popular during Valentine’s Day, it doesn’t mean you can no longer explore the different types of flowers available. Local and online flower shops offer various arrangements featuring other equally beautiful and charming blooms such as carnations, orchids, hyacinths, and tulips. The colors available are also varied, so you can go from subdued and romantic tones like scarlet, pink, or white to brightly colored ones such as yellow, cobalt blue, and deep purple for a pop of color.

Flowers For Anniversaries

Is your anniversary coming up, and do you want to make the event extra special? If so, don’t forget to drop by the floral shop to buy the most beautiful bunch of flowers you delicately handpicked for your spouse. They will love how you took the time and effort to choose their favorite flowers. Most of all, it’s one of the best ways to express your undying love and admiration as you celebrate another year of togetherness.

white wedding roses

Whether you have an intimate dinner at a hotel or a romantic date night at home, showing up with flowers can add more romance to the air. You might want to consider your significant other’s choice of flowers, but if you’re not sure, here are some recommendations:

  • Daisies for couples celebrating their 5th anniversary
  • Daffodils for your 10th anniversary
  • Rose for your 15th anniversary
  • Aster for your 20th anniversary
  • Iris for your 25th anniversary
  • Lily for your 30th anniversary

For a fail-proof option, you can always go for roses that represent passion and love for one another. A helpful tip: avoid yellow flowers that may indicate friendship. Moreover, yellow carnations are believed to symbolize disappointment, and you wouldn’t want your special someone to misinterpret your intentions. Unless, of course, if their favorite color happens to be yellow, then that should be fine.

For The Best Mom In The World

mothers day flowers

Another occasion that typically calls for a beautiful bunch of fresh flowers is Mother’s Day. Moms are easy to please, and they’d be more than glad to accept an arrangement of blooms as your way of greeting them on such a special day. Try your best to choose a unique bouquet or arrangement that can show your love, appreciation, and gratitude to the best woman in your life.

Moms usually like bright-colored flowers that they can use to decorate the room or kitchen. Gerbera daisies, roses, chrysanthemums, and carnations are among the top picks for Mother’s day celebrations. Pink carnations symbolize love and gratitude, while gerbera daisies represent cheerfulness, which is perfect for the most fun-loving and vibrant mom in the world.

Say It With Flowers

There’s no other perfect way to express love, sympathy, and admiration than by giving beautifully and delicately arranged flowers. With the many varieties available, you can easily pick the right one that will match the occasion.

May it be to express sympathy, celebrate an anniversary or valentine’s day, or to greet your mom on Mother’s Day, saying it with flowers is a foolproof idea you can always count on.

