There are tons of beauty tips out there for women but most times, they are written for white women. Black women often battle for beauty tips that deal with their issues, that help them find makeup with the right pigmentation for their skin tone, and tips that actually work. We have curated some top tips for you to try at home and enjoy some new techniques.

Nourishing Natural Hair

Jojoba oil has been a popular product to use for nourishing natural hair. It is definitely an item to keep on hand to keep your roots from drying out. Argan oil has been making big waves over the years for being a better option. Argan oil provides:

Hydration in a natural way

Creates softer hair, reducing roughness

Enhances elasticity and prevents breakage

Nourishing to the scalp, promoting hair growth

Restores smoothness and makes hair manageable

Has Vitamin E which repairs damaged hair

Restores luster and shine to dry hair

Perfect for repairing damage from styling tools and products

Argan oil can easily be applied to the hair prior to a bath. Saturate the hair and then massage into the scalp for ten minutes. Wrap your head in a hot towel and let sit for at least 30 minutes. Afterwards, take your bath and wash your hair. We recommend using the argan oil once a week for highly damaged hair or once every two weeks for slightly damaged or maintaining healthy hair. You can find argan oil at any beauty shop or at companies like LumiBloom.

Get Ready for Spring with Your Eyebrows

Your spring makeup look will look fabulous when you can get your eyebrow game in check. Before you apply your eyebrow pencil, let’s make sure you have the right color. If your hair is dark, make sure your brow pencil is one to two shades lighter than your hair. If you have opted for light hair (such as blonde), you want your brow pencil to be one to two shades darker. If it’s too light, you won’t be able to tell you have worked your eyebrows at all. Too dark and your eyebrows will overpower your beautiful face. If you happen to have hair color of a bolder color (think reds, blues, purple, etc), use a natural shade that falls in line with your natural hair color.

Select some concealer that is as close to your natural skin tone as possible. Too light and you will lose the naturalness of your eyebrows. Too dark and it could make your eyebrows look too thick and dark. The concealer just needs to highlight around your brows to give them a pop.

Lastly, grab a spooly for your eyebrows. It looks similar to a mascara applicator. Use it on the eyebrows to smooth out the pencil and concealer so that it blends and looks natural.

Treat Your Skin Well

One of the biggest tricks of the trade is taking care of the skin. Of course, you should be drinking plenty of water to naturally hydrate your skin and keep oils in check. However, some of us still struggle with oily and dry skin and it must be dealt with.

For oily skin, wash your face gently and use cleansers for sensitive skin. You can also use clay masks once a week to help draw out the excess oils. It is suggested that you keep oil blotters in your purse so that should you have an attack of oil, you can blot them at any time.

For dry skin, stop using soap. Especially if you are dealing with flaky, or “ashy”, skin. Soap dries the skin out even more. Look for bath gels or gentle cleansers that do not contain alcohol. Moisturize often and keep some hand lotion on you so that you can hydrate your skin throughout the day.

Fortunately, we are seeing more beauty tips for ethnic women hitting websites and YouTube more often as we speak out for help. Plenty of information is available on low-cost care and DIY projects that will help you take care of you the best you can!