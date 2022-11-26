Designed in an urban style the trademark Hunter boots are the perfect way to brave the rain and the snow. Featuring a round toe (typical to the rain boots) and a one inch heel designed to your comfort they meet fall and winter fashion in a casual and trendy way.

The iconic British brand has expanded beyond the classic “wellie” into a full lifestyle brand. Always staying true to its original foundations Hunters managed to win the hearts of many famous people with the leading voice of Kate Moss, Nicole Richie and Ashley Olsen. Hunter has successfully teamed up with Jimmy Choo to create the most coveted rain boots ever. Their collaboration brought to life the glamorous glossy black rubber boots with a signature Jimmy Choo crocodile print.

Hunter Women’s Original Gloss Rainboots in Navy

Looking to figure out how to look chic during rain? Wellies are no longer restricted to attending muddy festivals this season – our favourite Hunter Boots are hitting the streets. Practical and comfortable yet stylish, and with our outfit ideas, you’ll be more than happy jumping in puddles.

Hunter Boots with Jeans

– Skinny jeans (preferably black and blue) tucked in perfectly add to the Hunter rain boot shape.

– Plaid scarves, chunky cardigans, or your favourite tailored wool coat are perfect to top off your look.

Hunter Boots with Skirts

Hunter boots with skirts are like a match made in fashion heaven – so flattering and feminine.

– Hemlines above the knee add enough of a break between the boot and the skirt.

– For chilly days, stay warm with a pair of dark-tone tights.

Hunter Boots with Shorts

The combination is a look that never goes out of style.

– Throwing on a staple black leather or military jacket is like icing on the cake.

– Balance the rest of your look with a loose long-sleeve top/cardigan, scarf, and cross-body bag.

Hunter Original Back Adjust Rain Boots in Purple Top

Hunter Women’s Nebula Original Tall Rain Boots in Blue

Hunter Women’s Cosmic Original Tall Rain Boots in Silver

Hunter Women’s Original Tall Rain Boots – Sage – Size 8

Apart from an original tall welly boot you can alternatively choose an original short gloss boot or a short lace rubber boot.

For those of you who have kids, consider getting quality rain boots for them too. We all know how kids just love to splash around in puddles and mess up their clothes! Check out Kids Hunter Wellies. They have tons of bright colours and prints, even glow in the dark boots.

Now the rain, rain go away — or not; once you experience the Hunter boots, you may not mind the rain too much. They are cute and chic; the best part is that your feet will stay nice and dry.