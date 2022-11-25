Featured Posts

pastel heels
Pastel Spring Time Accessories for Work and Play
Whether it’s wearing colorful pants in mint, sorbet yellows or corals, or adding a simple pop of colour to a subdued neutral or black ensemble, spring is the perfect season to incorporate more cheerfulness into your wardrobe.
distressed-denim
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
woman getting tan
Top Beach Essentials For A Super Chic Summer
Packing for a beachside vacation can be a challenge. Whether you're planning to lounge on the shores of St. Barts or explore the eclectic island streets, you're sure to need some versatile and comfortable options. But not to worry — we've got your style needs covered thanks to this fashion guide.
25 Nov

The Importance of Investing in a Good Quality Bra

by Gabi
Fashion
woman in a bra

Are you looking for a new bra? Are you sick of buying ones that don’t last? Well, maybe it’s time that you invest in a top quality bra that will do exactly what you want: support your chest with the utmost comfort. Here we are going to explore the importance of investing in a top-quality bra. Read on for more.

Comfort

At the top of the list is comfort. High-quality bras are more likely to support you properly and leave you feeling comfortable – not only in the way the bra feels, but in how confident you are. You want to feel self-assured that your bra isn’t going to cause you any pain or be ill-fitting. With more luxurious underwear lines, if you go in-store, you should be able to get a proper measuring. Then you can also seek advice about which bras would suit you best to ensure you find your perfect fit.

women in lingerie

Longevity

With better-quality materials, quality bras are made to last. You’re also less likely to get sick of them if you buy one that you truly love. Whilst wear and tear is unavoidable over time with any clothing item, with the best brands, you should have some sort of guarantee that if the item does get damaged early on you can get a refund or a form of compensation. The best brands want to assure that their items are made to last. Poor-quality bras will end up being more expensive in the long run as they will have to be replaced more regularly.

In terms of practicality, you have a more varied choice with luxury brands. For example, if you’re breastfeeding, you want a bra that is leakproof, extra supportive, adaptable and easily accessible for your baby when it comes to feeds. That is a lot to ask for from a bra! Therefore, you want one that has been intricately designed to meet all of your needs, which you’re only going to get if you invest a little extra money. It’ll be worth it in the long run!

Style and Appearance

The options on the market now are endless. So if you want a sexy lacy number that can also be worn comfortably under a t-shirt, then you will easily be able to find this online or in-store with a recommended retailer. Better quality bras should enhance your look, as they are typically more flattering. So, whether you want to accentuate your chest or simply keep everything secure, with materials that are designed with specific purposes in mind, you’ll be able to achieve whatever it is you’re striving for.

red lingerie

Self-love

You deserve the best! Material that feels and looks nice will subconsciously boost your mood each day when you get dressed. If you are wearing tatty bras that are low quality, you’re doing the opposite. By treating yourself to clothing that makes you feel good, you’re giving yourself a little bit of self-love, which is something that we all need once in a while.

