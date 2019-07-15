Featured Posts

15 Jul

Immersive Media Content and Its Relation to the Online Fashion Industry

by Gabi
Lifestyle Blog
fashionista with a smartphone

We are all aware that fashion icons have leveraged the power of the Internet to better promote their products and services. While traditional SEO techniques and relevant descriptions will certainly help to emphasise the benefits of a specific item, there is no doubt that visual appeal is king in regards to sales. Fashion websites need to promote their inventory through the use of high-definition images and similar forms of media. However, we are now entering into an age which has seen the emergence of what is known as interactive media content. What does this technology involve? Why will it resonate with the visitor much more when compared to static images? Are there any e-commerce platforms which have begun to capitalise upon this movement? All of these questions are entirely relevant and they could very well begin to reshape the industry as a whole.

What Exactly is Interactive Media Content?

models on th ecatwalk

Client engagement is critical in this day and age. The majority of website owners will equate this statement to chat widgets, accurate contact information and live social media accounts. Still, we should also mention that interactive media is now beginning to play an important role.

One interesting example of this trend can be seen in the use of VR (virtual reality) imagery. Customers can now obtain 360-degree views of a specific clothing item or accessory simply by rotating the image to one side or the other. Not only does this add a sense of physicality to what is being offered, but it enables clients to make more informed decisions.

Another development involves information that is displayed when a mouse pointer is placed over a specific area of an image. This could provide visitors with information such as the type of fabric used, the exact colour or the available sizes. Either way, this method will help a brand to rise above its competition.

How to Select a Relevant E-Commerce Platform

woman online shopping

There are numerous e-commerce providers on the market today. In fact, a common search query such as Big Commerce Enterprise vs Shopify Plus will yield dozens of results. While each application is associated with its own unique set of benefits, fashion website owners need to look at the inherent sense of flexibility. Here are some important questions to ask in advance:

  • Can the platform be scaled to meet my future marketing needs?
  • Does it include multi-channel marketing capabilities?
  • Can it be used in conjunction with existing software packages?
  • What types of customer support are available if I happen to have a question?

It is also a good idea to examine what other fashion-related professionals have to say about the provider. Let’s always remember that an e-commerce platform will provide you with a technical edge that would otherwise be nearly impossible to achieve otherwise.

Immersive media content has become a mainstay of the online fashion industry. Incorporating the methods outlined above will have a massive impact upon your success within this competitive community.


