Multiple surveys over the years have revealed that men who take care of themselves and dress to look good are perceived as more attractive by women. Still, men often forget about the significance of their first date outfit. Don’t make this mistake. How you look on your first date will communicate your attitude to the girl.

Finding a balance between a casual and a stylish look is key to having an impressive first date outfit. Here are some ideas on what to wear on your first date.

Jeans

Every man’s wardrobe should have a good pair of well-fitting jeans. If you’re unable to decide on your first date clothes, choosing your favorite jeans is a safe bet. You’ll feel comfortable, confident and relaxed. For a charismatic and masculine look, wear a big buckled leather belt with your jeans.

Leather Jacket

This is the simplest way to show off your masculinity. A brown or black jacket can up your style quotient too. You can go for either an elegant field jacket or a sporty one. This versatile option will look great in all kinds of settings.

Shirt

Collared shirts with jeans create a fun look. This classic male clothing item is universally popular. A shirt can either look formal and elegant or fun and sporty, it all depends on the rest of your attire.

Shoes

As they say, you can judge a man by the shoes he wears. So, make sure whatever you wear, whether sneakers or classic leather shoes, they are clean and/or polished well. Plus, they should match your overall attire. And, if you wish to look taller, you can always choose elevator shoes for men. These shoes make you look tall, while also improving your posture.

Suit

Your work suit might look too formal for a first date. But, if you’re going to a fine dining restaurant, it can work just as well as a jacket and jeans combo.

T-shirt

T-shirts are the most casual menswear. But, they look very attractive if you’re a muscular guy, something you should proudly show off. Printed T-shirts are a great way to exhibit your sense of humor.

Watch

Don’t forget to wear your watch on your first date. It is a classic piece of men’s jewelry. This great accessory will make you look like a successful and detail-oriented person. Avoid sporting any other jewellery item, since that may look tacky. Minimalism is always better for men.

Tie

Ties aren’t necessarily formal. Knot them in a casual manner and they can be a fun way to emphasis your casual style. For a distinctive look, wear a grey shirt, dark blue jeans and silver tie.

How you look silently tells your story to the world. And, the right outfit is the ideal way to look better and highlight your best features. So, from wearing a nice shirt to using men’s dress shoes that make you taller, do everything you can to have a killer outfit and an awesome first date.