The Best Pastel Nail Polish Colours For Spring
As seen in the local flower shops and ice-cream stores, laydylike sheer pastels reign supreme this spring. They epitomize femininity and project the fresh romanticism of young love. Add a touch of flair to your nails thanks to these refreshing pastel nail colours for spring.
Dreamy Pastel Outfit Ideas To Get You Excited For Spring
Elegant and flattering pastels are one of spring's biggest fashion trends. On-trend shades of baby pink, soft green, pastel blue, and sorbet yellow were used prominently on the Prada, Givenchy and Louis Vuitton's catwalks. So, are you passionate for pastels?
The Best Distressed Jeans for Spring
What's the one thing that every modern woman needs in her closet? Good denim. A nice pair of jeans is a brilliant base for any outfit, no matter the season. Spring, however is the perfect time for you to slip into a pair of distressed jeans so why not give them a try.
12 Jul

How To Have a Killer First Date Outfit

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
man in jeans

Multiple surveys over the years have revealed that men who take care of themselves and dress to look good are perceived as more attractive by women. Still, men often forget about the significance of their first date outfit. Don’t make this mistake. How you look on your first date will communicate your attitude to the girl. 

Finding a balance between a casual and a stylish look is key to having an impressive first date outfit, says, Don’s Footwear a reputed company that makes height increasing elevator shoes for men. Here are some ideas on what to wear on your first date.

Jeans

man in jeans

Every man’s wardrobe should have a good pair of well-fitting jeans. If you’re unable to decide on your first date clothes, choosing your favorite jeans is a safe bet. You’ll feel comfortable, confident and relaxed. For a charismatic and masculine look, wear a big buckled leather belt with your jeans.

Leather Jacket

This is the simplest way to show off your masculinity. A brown or black jacket can up your style quotient too. You can go for either an elegant field jacket or a sporty one. This versatile option will look great in all kinds of settings.

Shirt

man in a shirt

Collared shirts with jeans create a fun look. This classic male clothing item is universally popular. A shirt can either look formal and elegant or fun and sporty, it all depends on the rest of your attire.

Shoes

As they say, you can judge a man by the shoes he wears. So, make sure whatever you wear, whether sneakers or classic leather shoes, they are clean and/or polished well. Plus, they should match your overall attire. And, if you wish to look taller, you can always choose elevator shoes for men. These shoes make you look tall, while also improving your posture.

Suit

man in a suit

Your work suit might look too formal for a first date. But, if you’re going to a fine dining restaurant, it can work just as well as a jacket and jeans combo.

T-shirt

T-shirts are the most casual . But, they look very attractive if you’re a muscular guy, something you should proudly show off. Printed T-shirts are a great way to exhibit your sense of humor.

Watch

man in a car

Don’t forget to wear your watch on your first date. It is a classic piece of men’s jewelry. This great accessory will make you look like a successful and detail-oriented person. Avoid sporting any other jewellery item, since that may look tacky. Minimalism is always better for men.

Tie

Ties aren’t necessarily formal. Knot them in a casual manner and they can be a fun way to emphasis your casual style. For a distinctive look, wear a grey shirt, dark blue jeans and silver tie.

How you look silently tells your story to the world. And, the right outfit is the ideal way to look better and highlight your best features. So, from wearing a nice shirt to using men’s dress shoes that make you taller, do everything you can to have a killer outfit and an awesome first date.


  • Stylish Duffle Bags For a Business ManStylish Duffle Bags For a Business ManWhen it comes to business, half the battle is looking. To keep you accessories and files close, you need to have a smart-looking bag. While women have a wide range of bags to choose from, for a business man looking for a bag there is only one option: a duffle bag. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • Elevator Shoes and Their BenefitsElevator Shoes and Their BenefitsPeople often say, “Don’t judge a man by his appearance.” We might hate to admit this, but everyone judges to some extent. And, when it comes to appearance, height is one of the most important factors. Posted in Shoes & Accessories
  • The Difference Between Black Tie & White Tie Dress CodeThe Difference Between Black Tie & White Tie Dress CodeWhite tie, which is also called full evening dress or a dress suit, is the most formal in traditional evening dress codes. Black tie is a dress code for social functions that basically translates to “this party is fancy and men should wear tuxedos.” Although the intricacies of a formal […] Posted in Lifestyle Blog
  • The Best Leather Jackets For Your Body ShapeThe Best Leather Jackets For Your Body ShapeThe addition of a leather jacket is essential to any Fall/Winter wardrobe when you want to add a little edge or just polish up an everyday look. Posted in Shopping
  • Fall and Winter Trend: Over the knee BootsFall and Winter Trend: Over the knee BootsThigh-high or simply over-the-knee boots are the ones that extend above the knees. They are also said to be a next Fall Winter must have. God, I am looking forward to this Fall, but how to deal with their implied eroticism and still look glamorous? I think I figured it out! Posted in Shoes & Accessories, Shoes
  • Navigating Luminox Watches for That Special GiftNavigating Luminox Watches for That Special GiftWith the holidays fast approaching, you want to consider what you are going to gift the people you love. At the top of their list may be a watch. Various Luminox watches are available, making it necessary for you to know how to navigate the marketplace so that you can find a model that […] Posted in Shoes & Accessories
