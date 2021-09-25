Featured Posts

25 Sep

It’s Here: Your Official Expert Guide to Microblading

by Gabi
Beauty & Hair
woman eyebrow

Come down with a case of overplucked eyebrows? Suffering from bushy brow envy? Or simply just tired of having to line, brush, and blend your eyebrows to perfection every single day?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, then let us put an end to your worries. In this article, we’re going to talk all about how microblading works.

So what exactly is Microblading?

It’s a semi-permanent cosmetic tattoo technique performed to achieve the look of naturally full and defined eyebrows. It can be used to enhance the appearance of your existing brows; but if you wish to have them reshaped completely, then that can easily be done as well.

Because microbladed brows last for as long as two years, this eliminates the need to spend any more time or money on plucking, waxing, and makeup products.

How does it work?

woman makeup

The process is very similar to how a traditional tattoo is done. Using a pen-shaped tool, the microblading specialist etches tiny hair-like strokes on the area to create the illusion of fuller brows. The pigment is deposited into only the epidermal layer, meaning that it is not permanent and will eventually fade over time. Depending on your , skin type, and how well you care for your brows after the procedure, the results can last about one to two years.

What should you expect during the procedure?

Depending on the type of brows you want to achieve, the procedure can take anywhere from 45 minutes to two hours to complete.

Before anything happens, you will have a personal consultation with an expert microblading artist, in which you two can determine your eyebrow goals.

Come the day of your appointment, your specialist will perform what is called ‘eyebrow mapping’. This is to measure and draw the outline of your desired shape. Once everything looks good, numbing cream will be applied to the area.

That’s when the artist will start to make tiny strokes along the outline, ultimately to give you that natural bushy brow look.

The numbing cream will help tremendously, however expect a certain degree of discomfort still. Rest assured, it’s all completely tolerable. Most people who have had their eyebrows microbladed recounted that the procedure never felt painful – rather it felt like they were being lightly scratched.

What should you do post-procedure?

woman eyebrow

After your microblading procedure, you cannot get your eyebrows wet for the succeeding ten days. Naturally, this makes showering, washing your face, and exercising quite difficult. Should you run into any trouble, you can purchase a microblading face shield to use in the shower.

For the first couple of days, the color of your new brows will be quite intense. During this time, don’t be surprised if they look much bolder and darker than what you had asked for. This is normal, and they will start to flake and scab soon. Try your best to resist the urge to scratch or pick at the scabs, as doing so may interfere with the end result.

It can take about a whole month for your eyebrows to take on that natural look you’ve been vying for since it takes 30 days for your skin to regenerate.

Be sure to stay in contact with your microblading specialist in case any issues arise. Around the 6-week mark, you may need to come back and see if any adjustments are needed.

We hope we’ve been able to ease your worries about microblading. Though it may sound daunting on paper, it’s all very safe and the effects are super realistic. If you know what you want for your eyebrows, then go for it! Why wait any longer to achieve the brows of your dreams?

