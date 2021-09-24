Featured Posts

24 Sep

Handy Tips on How to Wear Hoodie for Women

by Gabi
Fashion
woman in a black hoodie

There are endless styling options for women, with the constant introduction of new trends and constantly changing collections. Some pieces will never go out of : timeless style icons that can be worn no matter what. The classic hoodie is a staple in any wardrobe, especially during winter.

Hoodies are known for their extraordinary comfort. This is why they are often associated with casual outfits or sporty looks. With the right accessories and styling tips, you can incorporate the hoodie into your daily life in many different ways.

What is a Hoodie?

A hoodie can be described as a sweatshirt, jacket, jumper, or jacket with a hood. This style can be worn casually or as a piece and is often paired with sweat pants. This garment is warm and comfortable and has a fitted waistband. The cuffs trap heat. Hoodies are made from cotton and are loose, so they’re comfortable and not restrictive. The hood can also be used to protect the head from rain or cold weather. Many hoodies have large pockets or pockets in the front. These can be used to store items or to hold your hands.

Even though a hoodie may not seem like the most fashionable garment, it can be paired with many other styles. This article will show you how to wear a Hoodie on women.

Go Layered

90s fashion hoodie

This is an excellent option for people who aren’t ready to embrace cropping. A great alternative is to layer a regular-sized hoodie over the jacket. Contrasts are the best part of styling. This look is so appealing because the classic trench coat and sweatshirt are far from the fashion spectrum. It is a mix of classiness, irreverence, and elegance. You can also choose from a leather jacket or a jacket.
All Black with Your Hoodies

You will likely wear hoodies in winter, so going all black is not an issue. Depending on the temperature outside, you can wear either a black t-shirt or a sweater under your hoodie.

You can also wear black boots with black jeans for a traditional Gothic black look. You can also experiment with colour by pairing a different hat or sticking to the black theme with a black hat.

Shorts and Hoodies

Yes, you can wear a Kenzo hoodie and shorts. All you have to do is show confidence. Keep your shorts neat, no baggy styles. At least show your knees. I recommend that the hoodie, shorts, and t-shirt be neutral in colour—a simple, clean look without bright logos or crazy prints. You can complete this look with the proper footwear. It could be classy sneakers, ankle cuff sandals, or mid-heel pumps. Avoid wearing a sweater that is too loose on you, and avoid wearing flip-flop sandals. This is a casual look that you shouldn’t wear at night parties or work.

Leather Jackets and Hoodies

This is a different . This look is not as casual as wearing a denim jacket. When all these elements are combined well, the result will be something sophisticated and edgy yet still stylish. This is more of a biker-inspired look, which emphasizes women’s strength and individuality. I love to see women wearing neutral hoodies, layered with black leather jackets and paired with dark blue or black jeans. You can experiment with any colour, including red to pastel hoodies and black to light-blue or green leather jackets.

Pair Your Hoodie and Blazer

woman in a pink hoodie

Even though a hoodie is enough to keep you warm, it might not be enough for all weather conditions. You can keep warm by wearing a blazer over your hoodie. This will keep you warm, even on the coldest nights.

However, keep in mind that the colour and style of your blazer will be different from the colour of your hoodie. Blazers can be worn with simple, monochromatic hoodies or plain monogrammed hoodies.

Hoodies with Sunglasses and Hats

Hoodies can be worn in the summer, even though they are winter wear. They can be worn without a head cover. You will need to shade your skin with something else.

Here is where sunglasses and hats come in handy. Cowgirl hats perfectly complement this style with medium-sized brims and dark shades. Your summer hoodie look is complete when you pair it with flip-flops and belt sandals.

Jeans and Hoodies

A hoodie with jeans is another simple look that looks stylish, feels comfortable, and is cosy. You can dress up your outfits or keep them casual with this combination. If you want to emphasize your elegance, it is recommended to choose neutral colours and keeping the pieces slim-fitted. You can also add a statement necklace. This will elevate a hoodie from a sheer sleeve to a full-length hoodie. You can experiment with colour, fit, and style for a casual look.

