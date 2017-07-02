Neon Heels For Your Pretty Feet

It’s not a secret celebrities love eccentric accessories. This time they (meaning Brooklyn Decker, Gwen Stefani and Jennifer Lopez) have been wearing neon heels – especially in hot pink and lime – as an accent to their outfits. Bright and seaside-inspired, the trendy and glam neons are a perfect supplement to a sunny day and a beautiful body tan!

Whoa Brooklyn, these are some electrifying shoes, anything but lukewarm! I bet millions of fashionistas around the world will be following the neon heel trend. Have a look at the editor’s picks:

BCBGeneration

Finish your party looks with a jolt of electric neon when you slip on this exquisite BCBG pump. With a striking sense of contemporary style, the layered, triple-tone dress pump gives your party ensemble an alluring vibe and feel. Pair it with a demure frock or jeans to maintain tasteful balance.

Steve Madden

The Intrude neon heels from Steve Madden‘s collection are a sleek, demure and utterly sophisticated classic accessory. Ideal for pairing with a pretty A-line skirt or a wrap dress thanks to their unique ability of elongation of your leg line. Light and feminine it will quickly become your favourite.

Jessica Simpson

Indulge in style without skimping on all-day comfort! The trendy neon pump designed by celebrity mama Jessica Simpson offers a dynamic curvaceous silhouette. With a soft leather upper and a one-inch platform it is sassy and oh-so-noticeable.

BCBGeneration

Since “el cielo” means “sky” in Spanish, these beautiful pumps make a promise to help you reach for the sky. Cliché? Not really! The captivating offering in neon orange features a pointed toe, a leather sole and a versatile style for just the right complement to any minimalistic outfit. It’s high time you take a look on the bright side.

STEVEN by Steve Madden

Crafted of rich suede covering the upper, this stunning open toe beauty in mint green is united with a slender ankle and an on-trend T-strap. A towering heel and platform team up for amazing lift while the open toe adds delightful flirt. Sleek and elegant, the neon heels pair well with a tailored pantsuit.