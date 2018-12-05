One upon a time, the blond bombshell Marilyn Monroe said: “give a girl the right pair of shoes and she can conquer the world”. If any shoes can do it, peep toe pumps come first to my mind.

Demure peep toe pumps will work perfectly with everything from jeans and tees to tailored workweek separates like office-ready pencil skirts and menswear-inspired trouser suits.

With the New Year’s Eve just around the corner, we are actually more interested in these sultry festive peep toe pumps with a high stiletto heel, metallic hue or ladylike embellishments. Whether you choose to wear them to a cocktail party, evening affair, or just a night on the town, these pumps will add maximum glamour to your party-ready ensemble like a cocktail dress or a slinky gown.

Ladies, may I present festive peep toe pumps, perfect for your New Year’s Eve parties.

The essence of femininity is captured in this utterly ladylike lace pump from Valentino Garavani. The glamorous peep-toe silhouette boasts a bow detail and a black lace covering against a classic nude leather. Sleek and polished thanks to the of-trend black lace it brings bold glamour along to every New Year’s Eve party.

The glamour girl’s must-have shoe list would not be complete without a pair of bold suede peep toes. These ones, for instance make a fashion statement thanks to the rich blue suede, dual platforms and a sky-high heel for that lovely, leg-lengthening lift. Who would resist their magical charm? It’s Giuseppe Zanotti after all!

Inject a stylish, decadent edge into your outfit with the bright leather peep-toes. The enchanting Casadei peeps are flattered by the all-over snakeskin embossed upper and a turquoise hue that brings a shock of cool colour. As a modern accent to a ladylike dress it is an easy way to stand out from the crowd in 2012 New Year’s Eve.

How to be the life of the event? Think about these beautifully crafted peep toe pumps in luxurious metallic leather. The solid red covered platform, magenta stiletto heel and a cute peep-toe detail offer a flirty, feminine flourish. Ladylike colour block pumps with an edge. Any questions?

Add lovely dazzle to your eveningswear with a nude leather pump from Alexander McQueen. Classic with a twist, it gives you the versatility of a basic pump with an extra lift and a remarkable sparkling accent. Featuring a gold-tone skull to the front to glint and gleam this beauty promises a dramatic entrance to your next party.