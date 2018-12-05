Featured Posts

Ralph Lauren turtleneck
New Ways to Style a Turtleneck
Cozy and chic, a simple turtleneck is a luxe sweater weather staple. Although every woman has at least one turtleneck in her wardrobe and certainly knows how to wear it, a turtleneck has undergone a major fashion update.
View Post
girl wearing plaid scarf
6 Ways To Wear Your Favourite Plaid
Since plaid is a must-have pattern for cold-weather styles, it is no surprise this fall season it gets a fashionable upgrade. Rooted in the classics, the plaid will satisfy fans of heritage-style clothing, outdoor enthusiasts and sophisticated ladies alike.
View Post
woman in a trench coat
Trench Coats That Save The Day
If there is one item a woman cannot live without in spring, it is a basic, functional, and well-tailored trench coat. During the tricky trans-seasonal months, the trench coat saves the day, especially when it is windy or rainy.
View Post
To top
5 Dec

Festive Peep Toe Pumps for New Year’s Eve Parties

by Gabi
Shoes & Accessories
peep toe pumps

One upon a time, the blond bombshell Marilyn Monroe said: “give a girl the right pair of shoes and she can conquer the world”. If any shoes can do it, peep toe pumps come first to my mind.

Demure peep toe pumps will work perfectly with everything from jeans and tees to tailored workweek separates like office-ready pencil skirts and menswear-inspired trouser suits.

With the New Year’s Eve just around the corner, we are actually more interested in these sultry festive peep toe pumps with a high stiletto heel, metallic hue or ladylike embellishments. Whether you choose to wear them to a cocktail party, evening affair, or just a night on the town, these pumps will add maximum glamour to your party-ready ensemble like a cocktail dress or a slinky gown.

Ladies, may I present festive peep toe pumps, perfect for your New Year’s Eve parties.

Valentino lace platform peep-toe pump

The essence of femininity is captured in this utterly ladylike lace pump from Valentino Garavani. The glamorous peep-toe silhouette boasts a bow detail and a black lace covering against a classic nude leather. Sleek and polished thanks to the of-trend black lace it brings bold glamour along to every New Year’s Eve party.

Giuseppe Zanotti Argento suede sling-back peep toe pump

The glamour girl’s must-have shoe list would not be complete without a pair of bold suede peep toes. These ones, for instance make a fashion statement thanks to the rich blue suede, dual platforms and a sky-high heel for that lovely, leg-lengthening lift. Who would resist their magical charm? It’s Giuseppe Zanotti after all!

Casadei turquoise embossed peep toe pumps

Inject a stylish, decadent edge into your outfit with the bright leather peep-toes. The enchanting Casadei peeps are flattered by the all-over snakeskin embossed upper and a turquoise hue that brings a shock of cool colour. As a modern accent to a ladylike dress it is an easy way to stand out from the crowd in 2012 New Year’s Eve.

Sergio Rossi ruby metallized leather peep toe pumps

How to be the life of the event? Think about these beautifully crafted peep toe pumps in luxurious metallic leather. The solid red covered platform, magenta stiletto heel and a cute peep-toe detail offer a flirty, feminine flourish. Ladylike colour block pumps with an edge. Any questions?

Alexander McQueen skull embellished peep toe pump

Add lovely dazzle to your eveningswear with a nude leather pump from Alexander McQueen. Classic with a twist, it gives you the versatility of a basic pump with an extra lift and a remarkable sparkling accent. Featuring a gold-tone skull to the front to glint and gleam this beauty promises a dramatic entrance to your next party.


Related Posts

Previous post
Inspiring Christmas Nail Designs To Try
You might also like
christmas nails
Inspiring Christmas Nail Designs To Try
2018-12-04
fair isle sweater on a woman
Fair Isle Sweaters to Warm Up Your Christmas
2018-12-03
ring as a christmas present
Jewellery as a Christmas Gift: The Perfect Gift For Her
2018-12-02
Follow Me On Instagram
Tym razem nie dostałam rózgi, tylko etui na wizytówki 🎅🎅🎅 @ginorossiofficial #mikołajki #mikolajki #santaclaus #christmas #presents #presents🎁 #businesslook #businesscasual #christmasdecorations #ginorossi #leather #cottonballs #gift #accessories #classy #businesscard #cardholder #business #santababy
Majuszka upside down 🐱🐱🐱 #chillout #catrelax #catofig #catsoninstagram #catstagram #catlounge #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catig #cat #catoftheday #cats #catfur #catlover #caturday
Mmmilutko...Rudi z włochakiem do kurzu 🤗😺💤 #catrelax #catofig #catsoninstagram #catstagram #catlounge #catsofinsta #catsofinstagram #catig #cat #catoftheday #cats #catfur #catlover #caturday365 #caturday #catseverywhere #gingercat #gingercats #gingers
Szykuję się na koncert Spice Girls w czerwcu 2019! Zigazig ah!!! 🙆‍♀️👼👱‍♀️👩‍🎤#spicegirls #spicegirlsforever #edinburgh #concert #girlpower #spiceupyourlife #sayyoullbethere #dreamscometrue #teenagelove #gerihalliwell #emmabunton #melaniebrown #melaniec #friendshipneverends #spiceworld #spicetour
Jestem wiedźmą, oczywiście z gatunku tych sympatycznych 😎 podobno 16 listopada to Dzień Wiedźmy 👿 #witch #witchlife #instapic #instamood #picoftheday #potd #instadaily #instafashionist #instablogger
Uwielbiam fioletowy 💜💜💜 #silownia #siłownia #polishwoman #polishgirl #fitness #gym #gymgirl #gymlife #fitgirl #fitnessgirl #fitnesslife #fitlife #fitspo #instamood #picoftheday #potd #instagym #active #strong #motivation #health #fitnessmodel #cardio #training #lifestyle #instafit #workout
Ten moment kiedy wychodzisz ze szmateksu z ciuchami z metką 💜💛💚 #thriftshop #thriftfinds #leopardprint #zarawoman #hm #clothes #fashionlovers #fashionista #fashion #fashionblogger #fashionistas #fashionable #fashionblog #instafashion #instafashion #instaphoto #instapic #instadaily
This site uses cookies Find out more