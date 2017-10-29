As any expert fashionista can tell you, even the perfect dress is only as good as the accessories you pair it with. A beautiful necklace can make your favorite outfit look even more flattering, but there is a trick to choosing a necklace that will flatter and accentuate your look. Use these tips to choose the right necklace to achieve a pretty, polished look whether you’re wearing an evening dress or something more casual.

Sweetheart Neckline

Sweetheart necklines are feminine and flattering. They also look great with many different types of necklaces. Simple pendants as well as larger statement necklaces can both be worn with sweetheart necklines. Consider sticking with rounded or teardrop shapes to help enhance the soft curves of the neckline.

V-Neckline

Dramatic, plunging V-neck dresses and tops require a necklace with a similar shape. Choose a necklace with a single large pendant or a beaded drop-chain. Avoid rounded necklaces and especially chokers, which make for a dated look when paired with a V-neck.

One-Shoulder Neckline

One-shoulder tops and dresses are often difficult to pair with a necklace because they already have a dramatic neckline. However, a simple necklace such as a short chain or a very small pendant can be worn with a one-shoulder neckline as long as the overall effect is not too busy.

Strapless Neckline

Almost any type of necklace suits a strapless neckline, but you should avoid overwhelming a plunging neckline with too many details. Short choker-type necklaces look great with strapless necklines, but a long necklace that hangs well below the neckline can also be flattering. Avoid necklaces that are the same or nearly the same length as the neckline.

Halter Neckline

Halter necklines are quite dramatic and so should be paired with simple necklaces that don’t overwhelm the fine lines of the dress. Choose a short pendant necklace of any shape or a rounded choker-style necklace that falls well above the neckline.

High Neckline

High necklines are fairly modest, so keep the necklaces you wear with them simple. These necklines tend to look best with longer necklaces that hang well below the neckline itself. You can also pair this type of neckline with a simple and close-fitting choker necklace that is shorter than the neckline itself.

Accessorizing doesn’t have to be a chore. All you need are a few classic pieces and the know-how to match them to whatever you are wearing.